The website update comes at a time when many homeowners are increasingly cautious about renovation investments, particularly due to fluctuating material costs, extended project timelines, and broader economic uncertainties. As kitchen remodels represent a significant investment, the company's integration of a budget calculator helps homeowners evaluate potential costs upfront, before scheduling an in-person consultation. By offering this tool, 7 Day Kitchens caters to customers seeking a transparent approach.

Beyond simplifying the budgeting process, the updated website also encourages homeowners to consider important factors often overlooked during kitchen remodels. By providing a more accessible format for planning and decision-making, the website creates clearer communication channels between clients and 7 Day Kitchens, fostering a proactive approach to project planning. This is important because of the 7-day build timeline the company promotes.

"We engineered our 7-day kitchen remodel process to eliminate surprises on the job site. This calculator does the same thing before you even pick up the phone, it puts you in control, gives you real numbers, and lets you dream with confidence. That's the 7 Day experience from day one," says owners Änd Lynn and Barry Gant.





For 7 Day Kitchens, the website launch represents a key internal milestone. The project was the result of close collaboration among the company's operations, customer experience, and technology teams. These teams worked together to improve the site's information layout and integrate the interactive budgeting tool, ensuring it aligns with the company's broader growth objectives and commitment to enhanced customer service.

Looking ahead, 7 Day Kitchens plans to continue evolving its digital infrastructure to meet growing customer demand for greater clarity, consistency, and access to planning resources. The kitchen remodeling company's new website and interactive budget calculator are now live and available to owners considering kitchen renovations.

About 7 Day Kitchens

7 Day Kitchens is a kitchen remodeler headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, specializing in full tear-out kitchen renovations with guaranteed completion in seven days. The company focuses on providing a streamlined, efficient remodeling process, utilizing a turnkey, concierge service that includes professional interior design and project management. 7 Day Kitchens primarily serves upscale residential areas in the Southeast Charlotte metro region, with plans for further expansion into other markets across North and South Carolina.

