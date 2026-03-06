Anzeige
"Unbegrenzte Munition?" - Ohne diesen kritischen Rohstoff bleibt es wohl nur ein Versprechen
06.03.2026
ADATA Technology Co. Ltd: ADATA Industrial to Participate in Embedded World 2026

Leading the New Era of AI-Driven Innovation

TAIPEI, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ADATA Industrial - the world's leading brand for industrial-grade embedded storage, announced that will participate in Embedded World 2026, held from March 10 to 12 in Nuremberg, Germany. ADATA Industrial, together with ADATA Group's enterprise storage brand TRUSTA and ATrack - an ADATA affiliate, the world's leading brand of telematics products and services - will exhibit under the theme "Empowering the AI Future," demonstrating advanced AI applications, including enterprise-grade storage solutions and real-world deployment achievements, centered on software-hardware integration to build a complete AI ecosystem, echoing the brand's infinity "8" spirit and marking a bold new chapter in AI-driven innovation.

Software-Hardware Integration: Accelerating Edge AI Deployment

Deploying AI at the edge demands more than high-performance hardware - it requires seamless software-hardware integration to transform raw data into intelligent decisions. ADATA Industrial addresses this with a full-stack approach spanning industrial-grade storage to intelligent management platforms, covering four core AI application verticals: "Edge Automation" for real-time control, "Smart Living" for retail and medical applications, "Connection" for low-latency networking, and "Motion" for rugged transportation environments.

Featuring products include PCIe Gen5 U.2 SSDs with eTLC and BiCS8 3D NAND flash, industrial DDR5 6400 modules, and LPDDR5 CAMM2 at 8533 MT/s for HPC workloads. Proprietary platforms "A+ IntelliManager" and "A+ Analyzer" leverage machine learning for real-time SSD health monitoring, anomaly prediction, and preventive maintenance.

TRUSTA & ATrack: Extending AI from Enterprise to Edge

TRUSTA's?AI Scaler Toolkit?co-orchestrates GPU, DRAM, and SSD resources to optimize on-premises LLM inference with reduced cloud dependency. The T7P5 PCIe 5.0 SSD delivers up to 13,500/10,300 MB/s at 447 MB/s/W - approximately 1.6 times higher than comparable products-and features a 3 DWPD durability rating, paired with up to 128GB DDR5 RDIMM for intensive workloads.

ATrack unveils the VBox-AI Series, a powerful edge AI system suite tailored for next-generation In-Vehicle and Construction applications. Beyond traditional IPCs, the series features rich CAN bus and I/O integration for seamless IoT connectivity.

*Visit ADATA at Hall 3, Booth 449 at the Nuremberg Exhibition Center to explore the latest breakthroughs in AI storage innovation.

ADATA INDUSTRIAL at Embedded World 2026

Date: March 10-12, 2026
Booth Number: 3-449


Global Media Contact
ADATA Technology Co., Ltd.
T: +886-2-8228-0886
F: +886-2-8227-1760
E: PR@adata.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2927181/ADATA.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/adata-industrial-to-participate-in-embedded-world-2026-302706161.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
