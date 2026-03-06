TOKYO, Mar 6, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Anime Tokyo Station is an anime exhibition site focused on Japanese anime content, which has developed a devout fan base around the world. From February 21 (Sat.) to May 24 (Sun.), 2026, it will be holding the "That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime" Special Exhibition. A preview was held for the press on February 20 (Fri.), the day before the exhibition opened.This special exhibition looks back on the story through the third season of the TV anime, highlighting iconic scenes and memorable lines. Visitors can enjoy exhibits unique to Anime Tokyo Station, including interactive digital content and a photo spot where they can take commemorative photos with Rimuru. With displays that unfold alongside character introductions and other features, even those who have not yet seen the anime can enjoy the exhibition as preparation for the film set for release in late February and the fourth season of the TV anime starting in April.Come to Anime Tokyo Station and experience the appeal of "That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime."About the SeriesWhat is "That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime"?"That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime" is an isekai anime series following a protagonist who is reincarnated as a slime in another world, using the skills he acquires along with his wits and courage to gather allies. The first season of the TV anime aired on TOKYO MX and other channels from October 2018 to March 2019.In 2021, TV anime Season 2 Part 1 aired from January to March, followed by the spin-off comic adaptation "Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime" from April to June, and TV anime Season 2 Part 2 from July to September, making for nine consecutive months of broadcasts. Then, on November 25, 2022, "That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: The Movie - Scarlet Bond" was released nationwide, becoming a major hit with over one million admissions and box office revenue of 1.4 billion yen in Japan.To commemorate the 10th anniversary of the web novel "That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime," the Tensura 10th Project launched on February 20, 2023. As part of this project, the all-new three-episode animation "That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Visions of Coleus" began streaming on November 1, 2023. On December 16, 2023, the series' first large-scale event, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Tensura 10th Live, was held at Mori no Hall 21 in Matsudo. Furthermore, the third season of the TV anime aired from April to September 2024. Following the final episode of Season 3, production of a second theatrical film and Season 4 of the TV anime was announced. "That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: The Movie - Tears of the Azure Sea" is set to release on February 27, 2026.The original manga "That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime" (serialized in Kodansha's Monthly Shonen Sirius / Manga: Taiki Kawakami, Original story: Fuse, Character design: Mitz Vah) is a comic adaptation of the popular web novel of the same name by Fuse, which surpassed 1 billion page views on the user-generated novel publishing website "Shosetsuka ni Naro." The combined worldwide circulation of the manga, novels, and spin-off works has exceeded 56 million copies (as of June 2025).* "Shosetsuka ni Naro" is a registered trademark of HinaProject Inc.Tensura Portal Site: ten-sura.comOfficial X: @ten_sura_anime / Official Instagram: tensura_official / Official TikTok: @ten_sura_animeEvent OverviewTitle: "That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime" Special ExhibitionDates: February 21, 2026 to May 24, 2026Name: Anime Tokyo Station (also known as "Anime Tokyo")Location: Floors B1 to 2F of Tokyu East 5 (2-25-5 Minami-Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo) *4 minutes on foot from Ikebukuro StationHours: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (last admission: 6:45 p.m. / Special exhibitions close: 6:30 p.m.)Closed: Mondays* If Monday falls on a holiday, the venue will be open on Monday and closed on the following dayNew Year's holiday periodMay be closed on other daysPlease check the venue website before coming.Admission fee: FreeWebsite: https://animetokyo.jp/en/SNS:X https://x.com/animetokyo_info (@animetokyo_info)Instagram https://www.instagram.com/animetokyostation/ (@animetokyostation)YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSJOjGJE5Yiqw3PZ97AVdJwInquiries regarding this press release-Public Relations Office of "Anime Tokyo Station" (Kyodo PR)Contact person: Miri YasudaE-mail: animetokyo-pr@kyodo-pr.co.jpPress release: https://www.acnnewswire.com/docs/files/20260306.pdfSource: Anime Tokyo StationCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.