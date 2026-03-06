Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2026) - HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the listings of BNKR (BankrCoin), CLANKER (tokenbot), and CLAWD (clawd.atg.eth) on February 4. Spot trading for BNKR/USDT, CLANKER/USDT, and CLAWD/USDT is now available to users on HTX.
These latest listings reflect how popular AI-themed projects within the Base ecosystem are, as all three come from the sector. Banker is an AI-driven platform where users can get AI assistance to create digital wallets and facilitate blockchain transactions, including trading and transferring digital assets.
Clanker is an AI-powered "Token Bot" designed for rapid DIY token deployment. Users simply mark Clanker on a Farcaster client such as Warpcast or Supercast, tell it the token idea, and it will launch the token on the Base chain.
Clawd is an AI agent with a wallet, building on-chain apps and improving the tools to build them.
About HTX
Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.
As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.
