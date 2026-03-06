Albuquerque, New Mexico--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2026) - Sears Garage Solutions Installation and Repair, is a locally owned & operated garage door service company that is built on faith, family, and business. They are celebrating 10-years-marking a decade of helping homeowners across the greater Albuquerque area with dependable garage door installation, repair, and garage door opener services.





Sears Garage Solutions Installation and Repair Celebrates 10 Years Serving Albuquerque & Surrounding Neighborhoods



Founded on a simple mission-make garage door service straightforward, honest, and fast-Sears Garage Solutions Installation and Repair has spent the last 10 years supporting the community with solutions ranging from broken spring repairs and malfunctioning opener fixes to full garage door replacements and new installations.

"Reaching 10 years is a huge milestone for us," said Shane Clark, Owner of Sears Garage Solutions Installation and Repair. "We've been fortunate to earn the trust of Albuquerque homeowners year after year. Our team is committed to showing up, diagnosing the issue clearly, and delivering quality work that helps families feel safe and secure at home and keeping their garage doors operational for years to come. Our business was built on a step of faith to help others."

A Decade of Service Built on Training, Options, and Peace of Mind

Over the years, the company has expanded its ability to work on a wide variety of garage door and opener brands, styles, and configurations, with technicians trained to handle common and complex issues alike.





In addition to garage door repair, Sears Garage Solutions Installation and Repair offers garage door installation in Albuquerque with a wide selection of styles and materials to match a home's look, including customization options such as windows, colors, and hardware. The company also notes that its garage door offerings include strong warranty packages designed to provide long-term confidence.

Looking Ahead

As Sears Garage Solutions Installation and Repair enters its next decade, the company plans to continue raising the bar on responsiveness, workmanship, and homeowner education-helping customers protect their investment and extend the life of their garage door systems through proactive maintenance and professional support.

