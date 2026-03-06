Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.03.2026 04:34 Uhr
From Growing Up with a Single Mom to Independent Trader: PU Prime Highlights Women's Financial Resilience

Ebene, Mauritius, March 6, 2026 - While the trading community has often been seen as a "gentlemen's club," this International Women's Day, PU Prime is proud to spotlight a story that inspires: Joyce, a mother and a trader, sharing her journey of resilience and financial empowerment. For many, the motivation to enter the financial markets is purely profit-driven. But this does not apply to Joyce. She grew up in a household where her mother, a teacher, needed to do side hustle just to afford rice.

In this video, Joyce opens up about her journey as a mother and a trader navigating today's challenging markets. From learning the value of a dollar as a child to becoming a successful trader, she believes that anyone, regardless of gender, can achieve their dreams and hopes to inspire women and girls worldwide to embrace their potential.

The transition into trading was not without its trials. After an initial period of significant success, the market provided a harsh reality check. "I think the market humbled me," she says, reflecting on an early loss that included funds meant for rent and tuition. However, where others might have walked away, Joyce chose to double down on education.

"Joyce's journey is a reminder that the financial markets are a landscape of opportunity for anyone with the resilience to learn," said Ms. Phakkaporn Pirachat, Country Manager for PU Prime Thailand. "At PU Prime, we see more women taking charge of their financial futures. Our goal is to ensure they aren't just 'trading,' but are equipped with education and tools to navigate the markets with confidence," she added.

Joyce's journey reflects a broader shift in the global economy. As more women and girls pursue the flexibility and independence offered by the financial markets, the demand for accessible tools and educational resources has never been greater. PU Prime believes the future of finance is inclusive. By offering a platform that combines professional-grade tools with educational support, PU Prime empowers traders at every stage of their journey.

About PU Prime

Founded in 2015, PU Prime is a leading global fintech company and trusted CFD broker. Today, it offers regulated financial products across forex, commodities, indices, shares, and bonds. Operating in over 190 countries with more than 40 million app downloads, PU Prime provides innovative trading platforms and an integrated copy trading feature, empowering traders worldwide to achieve financial success with confidence.

For media enquiries, please contact: media@puprime.com


