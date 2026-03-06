Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2026) - HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the listing of OPN (Opinion) on March 5. OPN/USDT spot trading and OPN/USDT perpetual futures are now available to users on HTX.

Opinion is a high-performance prediction exchange with a vision to become the Multiplayer Internet. It builds a series of trading infrastructures that enable direct trading of macroeconomic data, predictions, and news as standardized assets, leveraging proprietary on-chain infrastructure, AI Oracle, and trading tools to create new opportunities for retail users, institutions, and global decision makers in democratizing economic insights and risk management.

OPN is the native token of Opinion, which has a total supply of one billion tokens. It is designed to be a versatile token whose utility grows with the ecosystem. As ecosystem projects and supported applications adopt OPN, the token's role deepens across several dimensions, including data consumption, access and privileges, governance participation, and network growth alignment.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/286470

Source: HTX