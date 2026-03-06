This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated November 25, 2025 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated October 31, 2025.

San Antonio, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2026) - HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: HIVE) (NASDAQ: HIVE) (FSE: YO0) (BVC: HIVECO) (referred to as the "Company" or "HIVE"), a global leader in sustainable blockchain infrastructure, is pleased to announce that all resolutions considered at its 2025 annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on March 5, 2026 (the "Meeting") were approved by its shareholders.

Shareholders Approve Resolutions

The resolutions approved by the shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting were:

All director nominees were duly re-elected to the Board. Accordingly, HIVE's Board remains comprised of Frank Holmes, Susan McGee, Marcus New and Dave Perrill. Each director will serve until HIVE's next annual meeting of shareholders or until their respective successors are elected or appointed or they otherwise cease to hold office.

Davidson & Company LLP was re-appointed as independent, external auditor of HIVE for the ensuing year or until its successor is appointed, and the Board was authorized to fix its remuneration.

The Company's amended incentive stock option plan was re-approved.

The Company's amended restricted share unit plan was re-approved.

The amendment of the Company's Articles to change the required quorum at a meeting of Shareholders to two (2) persons who are, or who represent by proxy, shareholders who, in the aggregate, hold at least 33 1∕3% of the issued common shares entitled to be voted at the meeting.

The resolutions voted on at the meeting are described in more detail in HIVE's Management Information Circular, dated January 16, 2026, which was mailed to shareholders and is available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd.

Founded in 2017, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. is the first publicly listed company to mine digital assets powered by green energy. Today, HIVE builds and operates next-generation Tier-I and Tier-III data centers across Canada, Sweden, and Paraguay, serving both Bitcoin and high-performance computing clients. HIVE's twin-turbo engine infrastructure-driven by hashrate services and GPU-accelerated AI computing-delivers scalable, environmentally responsible solutions for the digital economy.

