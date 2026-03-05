GoPro, Inc.: GoPro Announces Fourth Quarter and 2025 Results

2025 Revenue of $652 million

Fourth Quarter Revenue of $202 million

2025 Subscription and Service Revenue of $106 million

GP3 Next-Generation AI-Enabled Processor Set to Power New Cameras Beginning in Q2 2026

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, and posted management commentary, including forward-looking guidance, in the investor relations section of its website at https://investor.gopro.com.

"In 2025, we maintained subscription and service revenue of $106 million by improving attach rates, retention rates and driving ARPU higher. GAAP gross margin was flat despite absorbing $20 million in tariff expenses, and we reduced operating expenses by $93 million, or 26% from the prior year. In addition, we improved cash flow from operations by $104 million," said Brian McGee, GoPro's CFO and COO.

"Looking ahead to Q2 2026, we're excited to launch GP3, our new, next-generation AI-enabled image processor that will power several new GoPro cameras this year," said Nicholas Woodman, GoPro's founder and CEO. "GP3 enables a more premium camera lineup with category-leading image quality and processing performance, positioning GoPro to compete at even higher tiers of the digital imaging market while fortifying a leadership position in our existing product categories. With our first GP3-powered cameras launching in Q2 2026, GoPro is entering a new era of performance and innovation that we believe will expand our TAM and strengthen our financial performance."

Q4 2025 Financial Results

Revenue was $202 million, flat year-over-year.

Sell-through was approximately 625,000 camera units, down 19% year-over-year.

Subscription and service revenue was down 3% year-over-year at $27 million. GoPro subscriber count ended Q4 at 2.36 million, down 7% year-over-year.

Revenue from the retail channel was $154 million, or 76% of total revenue and up 3% year-over-year. GoPro.com revenue, including subscription and service revenue, was $48 million, or 24% of total revenue and down 6% year-over-year.

GAAP gross margin was 31.8% compared to 34.7% in the prior year quarter. Non-GAAP gross margin was 31.9% compared to 35.1% in the prior year quarter.

GAAP net loss was $9 million, or a $(0.06) loss per share, compared to a net loss of $37 million or a $(0.24) loss per share, in the prior year quarter.

Non-GAAP net loss was $3 million, or a $(0.02) loss per share, compared to a net loss of $14 million or a $(0.09) loss per share, in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was positive $1 million compared to negative $14 million in the prior year quarter.

2025 Financial Results

Cash flow from operations improved by $104 million year-over-year.

Revenue was $652 million, down 19% year-over-year.

Sell-through was approximately 2,000,000 camera units, down 20% year-over-year.

Subscription and service revenue was down 1% year-over-year at $106 million.

GAAP gross margin was 33.6% compared to 33.8% in the prior year period. Non-GAAP gross margin was 33.8% compared to 34.1% in the prior year period.

GAAP net loss was $93 million, or a $(0.59) loss per share, compared to a net loss of $432 million or a $(2.82) loss per share in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net loss was $48 million, or a $(0.30) loss per share, compared to a net loss of $370 million or a $(2.42) loss per share in the prior year period. GAAP and non-GAAP net loss per share for 2024 were impacted by the establishment of a $295 million valuation allowance on our U.S. deferred tax assets that was recorded in the first quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $29 million compared to negative $72 million in the prior year period.

Results Summary (unaudited):

($ in thousands, except per share

amounts) Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31, 2025

2024

% Change

2025

2024

% Change Revenue





















Hardware revenue $ 175,121

$ 173,636

0.9 %

$ 545,267

$ 694,512

(21.5) % Subscription and services revenue 26,552

27,246

(2.5) %

106,275

106,961

(0.6) % Total revenue $ 201,673

$ 200,882

0.4 %

$ 651,542

$ 801,473

(18.7) % Gross margin





















GAAP 31.8 %

34.7 %

(290) bps

33.6 %

33.8 %

(20) bps Non-GAAP 31.9 %

35.1 %

(320) bps

33.8 %

34.1 %

(30) bps Operating loss





















GAAP $ (8,241)

$ (39,100)

(78.9) %

$ (83,341)

$ (135,033)

(38.3) % Non-GAAP $ (2,518)

$ (15,968)

(84.2) %

$ (40,702)

$ (80,327)

(49.3) % Net loss





















GAAP $ (9,104)

$ (37,191)

(75.5) %

$ (93,487)

$ (432,311)

(78.4) % Non-GAAP $ (2,669)

$ (14,418)

(81.5) %

$ (47,977)

$ (370,417)

(87.0) % Diluted net loss per share





















GAAP $ (0.06)

$ (0.24)

(75.0) %

$ (0.59)

$ (2.82)

(79.1) % Non-GAAP $ (0.02)

$ (0.09)

(77.8) %

$ (0.30)

$ (2.42)

(87.6) % Adjusted EBITDA $ 784

$ (14,359)

(105.5) %

$ (28,516)

$ (71,639)

(60.2) %

Conference Call

GoPro management will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors today at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial results.

Prior to the start of the call, the Company will post Management Commentary on the "Events & Presentations" section of its investor relations website at https://investor.gopro.com. Management will make brief opening comments before taking questions.

An archived audio webcast will be accessible for at least 90 days on GoPro's website, https://investor.gopro.com.

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)

GoPro helps the world capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

GoPro, HERO, MAX and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

GoPro reports gross profit, gross margin percentage, operating expenses, operating income (loss), other income (expense), tax expense (benefit), net income (loss) and diluted net income (loss) per share in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and on a non-GAAP basis. Additionally, GoPro reports non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA. Non-GAAP items exclude, where applicable, the effects of stock-based compensation, acquisition-related costs, restructuring and other related costs, (gain) loss on insurance proceeds, (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, (gain) loss on revaluation of warrants, gain on the sale and license of intellectual property, goodwill impairment charges, and the tax impact of these items. When planning, forecasting, and analyzing gross profit, gross margin percentage, operating expenses, operating income (loss), other income (expense), tax expense (benefit), net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share for future periods, GoPro does so primarily on a non-GAAP basis without preparing a GAAP analysis as that would require estimates for reconciling items which are inherently difficult to predict with reasonable accuracy. A reconciliation of preliminary GAAP to non-GAAP measures has been provided in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

Note on Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements within the meaning Section 27A of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "should," "will," "plan" and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include but are not limited to statements regarding our expectations for profitability, improved gross margin, revenue growth and cash flow, subscription retention, attach rates and ARPU, expanding our TAM and reduced operating expenses; hardware and software product launch, product diversification, the launch of GP3 and our ability to drive premium cameras sales and an expanded TAM, and the expected capabilities, performance and competitive advantages of our GP3 image processor and AI-enabled technology. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual events or results may differ materially. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include the inability to achieve our revenue growth or profitability in the future, and if revenue growth or profitability is achieved, the inability to sustain it; the fact that an economic downturn or economic uncertainty in our key U.S. and international markets, inflation, and fluctuations in interest rates or currency exchange rates may adversely affect consumer discretionary spending and demand for our products; changes to trade agreements, trade policies, increased tariffs and import/export regulations including uncertainties regarding any new proposed tariffs, which may negatively affect our business and supply chain expenses; the fact that our goal to grow revenue and be profitable relies upon our ability to manage expenses and grow sales from our direct-to-consumer business, our retail partners, and distributors; our ability to acquire and retain subscribers; our reliance on third-party suppliers, some of which are sole-source suppliers, to provide services and components for our products which may be impacted due to supply shortages, long lead times or other service disruptions that may lead to increased costs due to the effects of global conflicts and geopolitical issues such as the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East or China-Taiwan relations; the risk that increases in component costs or shortages of key components may negatively impact our ability to achieve or maintain profitability; our ability to maintain the value and reputation of our brand and protect our intellectual property and proprietary rights; the risk that our sales fall below our forecasts, especially during the holiday season; the risk we fail to manage our operating expenses effectively, which may result in our financial performance suffering; the fact that our profitability depends in part on further penetrating our total addressable market, and we may not be successful in doing so; the risk we are not able to reduce our operating expenses; the fact that we rely on sales of our cameras, mounts and accessories for substantially all of our revenue, and any decrease in the sales or change in sales mix of these products could harm our business; the risk that we may not successfully manage product introductions, product transitions, product pricing and marketing; our ability to achieve or maintain profitability if there are delays or issues in our product launches; the fact that a small number of retailers and distributors account for a substantial portion of our revenue and our level of business with them could be significantly reduced; our ability to attract, engage and retain qualified personnel; the impact of competition on our market share, revenue and profitability; the fact that we may continue to experience fluctuating revenue, expenses and profitability in the future; risks related to inventory, purchase commitments and long-lived assets; the risk that we will encounter problems with our distribution system; the threat of a security breach or other disruption including cyberattacks; the concern that our intellectual property and proprietary rights may not adequately protect our products and services; the outcome of pending or future litigation and legal proceedings; the risk that future issuances of our common stock, including in connection with equity compensation plans or financing transactions, may dilute existing stockholders; the risk that we may be unable to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements, which could result in delisting and adversely affect the liquidity and market price of our common stock; and other factors detailed in the Risk Factors section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other filings we make from time to time with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof or as of the date otherwise stated herein. GoPro disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

GoPro, Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)



Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenue













Hardware $ 175,121

$ 173,636

$ 545,267

$ 694,512 Subscription and services 26,552

27,246

106,275

106,961 Total revenue 201,673

200,882

651,542

801,473 Cost of revenue













Hardware 128,653

124,081

400,419

499,882 Subscription and services 8,833

7,100

31,957

30,296 Total cost of revenue 137,486

131,181

432,376

530,178 Gross profit 64,187

69,701

219,166

271,295















Operating expenses:













Research and development 32,133

50,025

126,796

185,897 Sales and marketing 27,267

43,450

100,756

160,635 General and administrative 13,028

15,326

56,355

59,796 Goodwill impairment -

-

18,600

- Total operating expenses 72,428

108,801

302,507

406,328 Operating loss (8,241)

(39,100)

(83,341)

(135,033) Other income (expense):













Interest expense (3,504)

(1,057)

(8,452)

(3,329) Other income, net 948

563

345

5,273 Total other income (expense), net (2,556)

(494)

(8,107)

1,944 Loss before income taxes (10,797)

(39,594)

(91,448)

(133,089) Income tax expense (benefit) (1,693)

(2,403)

2,039

299,222 Net loss $ (9,104)

$ (37,191)

$ (93,487)

$ (432,311)















Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.06)

$ (0.24)

$ (0.59)

$ (2.82)















Shares used to compute basic and diluted net

loss per share 161,046

155,091

158,579

153,113

GoPro, Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands) December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 49,674

$ 102,811 Accounts receivable, net 93,513

85,944 Inventory 78,431

120,716 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 30,951

29,774 Total current assets 252,569

339,245 Property and equipment, net 5,903

8,696 Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,138

14,403 Goodwill 133,751

152,351 Other long-term assets 24,622

28,983 Total assets $ 427,983

$ 543,678







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 97,012

$ 85,936 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 95,856

110,769 Short-term operating lease liabilities 12,069

10,936 Deferred revenue 52,636

55,418 Short-term debt 19,598

93,208 Total current liabilities 277,171

356,267 Long-term taxes payable 13,544

11,621 Long-term debt 44,322

- Long-term operating lease liabilities 7,329

18,067 Other long-term liabilities 9,067

6,034 Total liabilities 351,433

391,989







Stockholders' equity:





Common stock and additional paid-in capital 1,044,875

1,026,527 Treasury stock, at cost (193,231)

(193,231) Accumulated deficit (775,094)

(681,607) Total stockholders' equity 76,550

151,689 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 427,983

$ 543,678

GoPro, Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)



Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31, (in thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Operating activities:













Net loss $ (9,104)

$ (37,191)

$ (93,487)

$ (432,311) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash

provided by (used in) operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 1,849

1,780

7,065

6,491 Non-cash operating lease cost 1,310

1,335

3,265

1,050 Stock-based compensation 4,393

5,199

19,542

29,132 Goodwill impairment -

-

18,600

- Deferred income taxes, net 432

12

280

296,771 Impairment of right-of-use assets -

-

-

3,276 Other 655

1,088

1,537

461 Net changes in operating assets and

liabilities 16,068

2,678

22,529

(30,011) Net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities 15,603

(25,099)

(20,669)

(125,141)















Investing activities:













Purchases of property and equipment, net (645)

(416)

(3,362)

(4,039) Maturities of marketable securities -

-

-

24,000 Acquisition, net of cash acquired -

-

-

(12,308) Net cash provided by (used in) investing

activities (645)

(416)

(3,362)

7,653















Financing activities:













Proceeds from issuance of common stock 2,000

-

2,706

2,150 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of

equity awards (754)

(232)

(1,916)

(3,079) Repayment of 2025 convertible senior notes (93,750)

-

(93,750)

- Proceeds from borrowings -

-

113,174

- Repayments of borrowings (25,443)

-

(48,044)

- Payment of debt issuance costs -

-

(2,282)

- Net cash used in financing activities (117,947)

(232)

(30,112)

(929)















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and

cash equivalents (108)

(1,637)

1,006

(1,480) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (103,097)

(27,384)

(53,137)

(119,897) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of

period 152,771

130,195

102,811

222,708 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 49,674

$ 102,811

$ 49,674

$ 102,811

GoPro, Inc.

Reconciliation of Preliminary GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited selected financial data presented on a basis consistent with GAAP, we disclose certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross profit, gross margin percentage, operating expenses, operating income (loss), other income (expense), tax expense (benefit), net income (loss), diluted net income (loss) per share and adjusted EBITDA. We also provide forecasts of non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP other income (expense), non-GAAP tax expense (benefit), non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share. We use non-GAAP financial measures to help us understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget, and to develop short-term and long-term operational plans. Our management uses and believes that investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as an alternative to, the measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by facilitating:

the comparability of our on-going operating results over the periods presented;

the ability to identify trends in our underlying business; and

the comparison of our operating results against analyst financial models and operating results of other public companies that supplement their GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

adjusted EBITDA does not reflect income tax expense (benefit), which may change cash available to us;

adjusted EBITDA does not reflect interest income (expense), which may reduce cash available to us;

adjusted EBITDA excludes depreciation and amortization and, although these are non-cash charges, the property and equipment being depreciated and amortized often will have to be replaced in the future, and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements;

adjusted EBITDA excludes the amortization of point of purchase (POP) display assets because it is a non-cash charge, and is treated similarly to depreciation of property and equipment and amortization of acquired intangible assets;

adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude restructuring and other related costs which primarily include severance-related costs, stock-based compensation expenses, manufacturing consolidation charges, facilities consolidation charges recorded in connection with restructuring actions, including right-of-use asset impairment charges (if applicable), and the related ongoing operating lease cost of those facilities recorded under ASC 842, Leases . These expenses do not reflect expected future operating expenses and do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of current operating performance or comparisons to the operating performance in other periods;

. These expenses do not reflect expected future operating expenses and do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of current operating performance or comparisons to the operating performance in other periods; adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude stock-based compensation expense related to equity awards granted primarily to our workforce. We exclude stock-based compensation expense because we believe that the non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In particular, we note that companies calculate stock-based compensation expense for the variety of award types that they employ using different valuation methodologies and subjective assumptions. These non-cash charges are not factored into our internal evaluation of non-GAAP net income (loss) as we believe their inclusion would hinder our ability to assess core operational performance;

adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) excludes a gain (loss) on insurance proceeds because it is not reflective of ongoing operating results in the period, and the frequency and amount of such gains and losses vary;

adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) excludes any gain or loss on the extinguishment of debt because it is not reflective of ongoing operating results in the period, and the frequency and amount of such gains and losses vary;

adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) excludes a gain (loss) on the revaluation of warrants because it is not reflective of ongoing operating results in the period, and hinders our ability to assess core operational performance;

adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) excludes goodwill impairment charges as they do not reflect ongoing operating results in the period and hinders our ability to assess core operational performance;

non-GAAP net income (loss) excludes acquisition-related costs including the amortization of acquired intangible assets (primarily consisting of acquired technology), the impairment of acquired intangible assets (if applicable), as well as third-party transaction costs incurred for legal and other professional services. These costs are not factored into our evaluation of potential acquisitions, or of our performance after completion of the acquisitions because these costs are not related to our core operating performance or reflective of ongoing operating results in the period, and the frequency and amount of such costs vary significantly based on the timing and magnitude of our acquisition transactions and the maturities of the businesses being acquired. Although we exclude the amortization of acquired intangible assets from our non-GAAP net income (loss), management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and can contribute to revenue generation;

non-GAAP net income (loss) excludes a gain on the sale and/or license of intellectual property. This gain is not related to our core operating performance or reflective of ongoing operating results in the period, and the frequency and amount of such gains are inconsistent;

non-GAAP net income (loss) includes income tax adjustments which reflect the current and deferred income tax expense (benefit) and the effect of non-GAAP adjustments;

GAAP and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share includes the dilutive, tax effected cash interest expense associated with our 2025 Notes in periods of net income, as if converted at the beginning of the period; and

other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

GoPro, Inc. Reconciliation of Preliminary GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are set forth below:



Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2025

2024

2025

2024 GAAP net loss $ (9,104)

$ (37,191)

$ (93,487)

$ (432,311) Stock-based compensation:













Cost of revenue 220

240

946

1,343 Research and development 2,319

2,461

10,393

14,411 Sales and marketing 831

912

3,533

5,804 General and administrative 1,023

1,586

4,670

7,574 Total stock-based compensation 4,393

5,199

19,542

29,132















Acquisition-related costs:













Research and development 469

469

1,875

1,563 General and administrative 8

(7)

20

789 Total acquisition-related costs 477

462

1,895

2,352















Restructuring and other costs:













Cost of revenue (14)

562

(63)

699 Research and development 870

13,013

671

15,954 Sales and marketing (32)

3,352

138

4,964 General and administrative 29

544

1,856

1,605 Total restructuring and other costs 853

17,471

2,602

23,222















(Gain) loss on insurance recovery -

(1,130)

(266)

(1,130) (Gain) on sale and/or license of intellectual

property -

-

-

(999) (Gain) loss on revaluation of warrants 442

-

3,036

- Goodwill impairment -

-

18,600

- Income tax adjustments 270

771

101

9,317 Non-GAAP net loss $ (2,669)

$ (14,418)

$ (47,977)

$ (370,417)















GAAP and non-GAAP shares for diluted

net loss per share 161,046

155,091

158,579

153,113















GAAP diluted net loss per share $ (0.06)

$ (0.24)

$ (0.59)

$ (2.82) Non-GAAP diluted net loss per share $ (0.02)

$ (0.09)

$ (0.30)

$ (2.42)



Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024 GAAP gross margin as a % of revenue 31.8 %

34.7 %

33.6 %

33.8 % Stock-based compensation 0.1

0.1

0.2

0.2 Restructuring and other costs -

0.3

-

0.1 Non-GAAP gross margin as a % of

revenue 31.9 %

35.1 %

33.8 %

34.1 %















GAAP operating expenses $ 72,428

$ 108,801

$ 302,507

$ 406,328 Stock-based compensation (4,173)

(4,959)

(18,596)

(27,789) Acquisition-related costs (477)

(462)

(1,895)

(2,352) Restructuring and other costs (867)

(16,909)

(2,665)

(22,523) Goodwill impairment -

-

(18,600)

- Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 66,911

$ 86,471

$ 260,751

$ 353,664















GAAP operating loss $ (8,241)

$ (39,100)

$ (83,341)

$ (135,033) Stock-based compensation 4,393

5,199

19,542

29,132 Acquisition-related costs 477

462

1,895

2,352 Restructuring and other costs 853

17,471

2,602

23,222 Goodwill impairment -

-

18,600

- Non-GAAP operating loss $ (2,518)

$ (15,968)

$ (40,702)

$ (80,327)



Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31, (in thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024 GAAP net loss $ (9,104)

$ (37,191)

$ (93,487)

$ (432,311) Income tax expense (benefit) (1,693)

(2,403)

2,039

299,222 Interest expense (income), net 2,282

279

5,343

(1,388) Depreciation and amortization 1,849

1,781

7,065

6,491 POP display amortization 1,762

1,635

7,010

5,123 Stock-based compensation 4,393

5,199

19,542

29,132 (Gain) loss on insurance recovery -

(1,130)

(266)

(1,130) (Gain) loss on revaluation of warrants 442

-

3,036

- Goodwill impairment -

-

18,600

- Restructuring and other costs 853

17,471

2,602

23,222 Adjusted EBITDA $ 784

$ (14,359)

$ (28,516)

$ (71,639)

