Drilling Tools International Corp. Reports 2025 Year End and Fourth Quarter Results

HOUSTON, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Drilling Tools International Corp., (NASDAQ: DTI) ("DTI" or the "Company"), a global oilfield services company that designs, engineers, manufactures and provides a differentiated, rental-focused offering of tools for use in onshore and offshore horizontal and directional drilling operations, as well as other cutting-edge solutions across the well life cycle, today reported its results for the twelve months and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025.

For the twelve months of 2025, DTI generated total consolidated revenue of $159.6 million. 2025 Tool Rental revenue was $129.6 million and Product Sale revenue totaled approximately $30.1 million. Net Loss attributable to shareholders for 2025 was a loss of approximately $3.8 million or a loss of $0.11 per share. Adjusted Net Income(1) and Adjusted Diluted EPS(1) for 2025 were $3.4 million and $0.10 per diluted share, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $39.3 million and Adjusted Free Cash Flow(1)(2) was $19.2 million. As of December 31, 2025, DTI had $3.6 million of cash and cash equivalents, and net debt of $42.2 million.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, DTI generated total consolidated revenue of $38.5 million. Fourth quarter Tool Rental revenue was $30.4 million, and Product Sales revenue totaled approximately $8.1 million. Net Income attributable to common stockholders for the fourth quarter was $1.2 million or $0.03 per share. Adjusted Net Income(1) was $1.5 million and Adjusted Diluted EPS(1) for the fourth quarter was $0.04 per diluted share, respectively. Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $10.1 million and Adjusted Free Cash Flow(1)(2) was $6.1 million.

Wayne Prejean, President, Chief Executive Officer, and interim Chairman of the Board of Directors of DTI, stated, "Our strong fourth quarter results demonstrate our ability to consistently deliver favorable returns in the face of muted industry-wide activity levels. With the help of more moderate seasonality and budget exhaustion than historical trends would have indicated, we exceeded our internal expectations for the quarter and again generated meaningful free cash flow. Despite global rig count declining nearly 7% in 2025, we are pleased that our consistent operational performance and our team's ability to adapt to the ever-changing market environment enabled us to achieve the high-end of our guidance ranges. In addition, we have now grown annual free cash flow every year since going public, an achievement we take great pride in. This is a testament to the organization that we have built, the efficiency with which we operate and the significant demand for our tools.

"We also demonstrated prudent capital discipline in 2025 by simultaneously reducing debt and returning capital to shareholders through share buybacks. When the market softened mid-year, we were able to shift our focus away from growth capital expenditures and prioritize harvesting our cash flow. Leveraging this flexibility allowed us to pay down over $11 million of debt in the second half of the year and buy back, approximately, an additional $660,000 of common shares over the same period. This strategic decision brought down our net debt to trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA multiple to a conservative 1.1x, even after recently completing four acquisitions," added Prejean.

"Throughout 2025, our Eastern Hemisphere operations experienced immense growth. This segment nearly doubled its revenue contribution to 14% of our total revenue, and we aim to build on this momentum in 2026. We continue to believe that the downhole drilling tool industry remains fragmented, is in need of consolidation, and we intend to continue being part of the solution. The energy landscape is constantly evolving, and we plan to actively pursue deals that improve our standing within the market.

"Looking forward, we expect overall activity, particularly in the first half of 2026, to remain relatively soft. However, we have identified several potential catalysts across multiple geographies that offer upside potential in the back half of the year. We have completed four acquisitions within the last 24 months and have added industry leading tools and technological solutions while penetrating new markets. This positions us well to generate resilient results despite the subdued US Land market conditions, and as anticipated activity levels improve, we expect that the work we have done to strengthen DTI will deliver meaningful financial improvement. As an indication of the solid foundation we have built, we are introducing our 2026 outlook ranges that reflect year-over-year growth at the midpoint," concluded Prejean.

2026 Full Year Outlook

Revenue

$155 million



-



$170 million Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$35 million



-



$45 million Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)

23 %



-



26 % Adjusted Free Cash Flow (1)(2)

$17 million



-



$22 million



















(1) Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Net Debt, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release for a discussion of reconciliations to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP").



(2) Adjusted Free Cash Flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA less Gross Capital Expenditures.

2025 Fourth Quarter Conference Call Information

About Drilling Tools International Corp.

DTI is a Houston, Texas based leading oilfield services company that manufactures and rents downhole drilling tools used in horizontal and directional drilling of oil and natural gas wells. With roots dating back to 1984, DTI operates from 15 service and support centers across North America and maintains 11 international service and support centers across the EMEA and APAC regions. To learn more about DTI, please visit: www.drillingtools.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding DTI and its management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, for example, statements about: (1) the demand for DTI's products and services, which is influenced by the general level activity in the oil and gas industry; (2) DTI's ability to retain its customers, particularly those that contribute to a large portion of its revenue; (3) DTI's ability to employ and retain a sufficient number of skilled and qualified workers, including its key personnel; (4) DTI's ability to source tools and raw materials at a reasonable cost; (5) DTI's ability to market its services in a competitive industry; (6) DTI's ability to execute, integrate and realize the benefits of acquisitions, and manage the resulting growth of its business; (7) potential liability for claims arising from damage or harm caused by the operation of DTI's tools, or otherwise arising from the dangerous activities that are inherent in the oil and gas industry; (8) DTI's ability to obtain additional capital; (9) potential political, regulatory, economic and social disruptions in the countries in which DTI conducts business, including changes in tax laws or tax rates; (10) DTI's dependence on its information technology systems, in particular Customer Order Management Portal and Support System, for the efficient operation of DTI's business; (11) DTI's ability to comply with applicable laws, regulations and rules, including those related to the environment, greenhouse gases and climate change; (12) DTI's ability to maintain an effective system of disclosure controls and internal control over financial reporting; (13) the potential for volatility in the market price of DTI's common stock; (14) the impact of increased legal, accounting, administrative and other costs incurred as a public company, including the impact of possible shareholder litigation; (15) the potential for issuance of additional shares of DTI's common stock or other equity securities; (16) DTI's ability to maintain the listing of its common stock on Nasdaq; and (17) other risks and uncertainties separately provided to you and indicated from time to time described in DTI's most recent Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties including those described in Part I, Item 1A - "Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 14, 2025 and in comparable "Risk Factor" sections of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed after such Form 10-K. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management of DTI, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to DTI's management and are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of DTI. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in DTI's most recent Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the SEC. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Drilling Tools International Corp Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)













Year Ended December 31,



2025

2024 Revenue, net:







Tool rental

$ 129,562

$ 117,926 Product sale

30,064

36,520 Total revenue, net

159,626

154,446 Costs and other deductions:







Cost of tool rental revenue, exclusive of depreciation and amortization

28,911

24,110 Cost of product sale revenue, exclusive of depreciation and amortization

12,369

14,381 Selling, general, and administrative expense

82,239

78,695 Depreciation and amortization expense

27,290

23,832 Interest expense, net

5,053

3,369 Loss (gain) on asset disposal

65

(60) Loss (gain) on remeasurement of previously held equity interest

-

(368) Goodwill impairment

1,901

- Other operating and non-operating expense, net

4,654

7,503 Total costs and other deductions

162,482

151,462 Income (loss) before income tax expense

(2,856)

2,984 Income tax benefit (expense)

(905)

30 Net income (loss)

$ (3,761)

$ 3,014 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

-

- Net income (loss) attributable to Drilling Tools International

stockholders

$ (3,761)

$ 3,014 Basic earnings (loss) per share

$ (0.11)

$ 0.09 Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ (0.11)

$ 0.09 Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding

35,533,268

31,938,847 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding

35,533,268

32,308,179 Comprehensive income (loss):

0



Net income (loss)

$ (3,761)

$ 3,014 Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax

2,541

(1,652) Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

-

- Net comprehensive income (loss)

$ (1,220)

$ 1,362

Drilling Tools International Corp Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)













Three Months Ended December 31,



2025

2024 Revenue, net:







Tool rental

$ 30,414

$ 31,516 Product sale

8,094

8,330 Total revenue, net

38,508

39,846 Costs and other deductions:







Cost of tool rental revenue, exclusive of depreciation and amortization

6,735

6,552 Cost of product sale revenue, exclusive of depreciation and amortization

3,291

3,602 Selling, general, and administrative expense

19,193

21,280 Depreciation and amortization expense

6,904

6,600 Interest expense, net

1,072

1,339 Loss (gain) on asset disposal

(5)

1 Loss (gain) on remeasurement of previously held equity interest

-

- Goodwill impairment

-

- Other operating and non-operating expense, net

220

2,262 Total costs and other deductions

37,410

41,636 Income (loss) before income tax expense

1,098

(1,790) Income tax benefit (expense)

119

445 Net income (loss)

$ 1,217

$ (1,345) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

1

- Net income (loss) attributable to Drilling Tools International

stockholders

$ 1,216

$ (1,345) Basic earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.03

$ (0.04) Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.03

$ (0.04) Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding

35,196,495

34,704,696 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding

35,257,536

34,704,696 Comprehensive income (loss):







Net income (loss)

$ 1,217

$ (1,345) Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax

5

(2,405) Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

1

- Net comprehensive income (loss)

$ 1,223

$ (3,750)

Drilling Tools International Corp Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)





December 31,

December 31,



2025

2024 ASSETS







Current assets







Cash

$ 3,648

$ 6,185 Accounts receivable, net

37,683

39,606 Related party note receivable, current

1,541

909 Inventories

18,149

17,502 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,866

3,874 Total current assets

64,887

68,076 Property, plant and equipment, net

72,602

75,571 Operating lease right-of-use asset

25,181

22,718 Intangible assets, net

39,674

37,232 Goodwill

14,616

12,147 Deferred financing costs, net

468

817 Related party note receivable, less current portion

3,836

4,262 Deposits and other long-term assets

917

1,608 Total assets

$ 222,181

$ 222,431 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities







Accounts payable

$ 9,785

$ 11,983 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

10,711

7,864 Current portion of operating lease liabilities

4,335

4,121 Current maturities of long-term debt

5,989

6,995 Total current liabilities

30,820

30,963 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion

21,494

18,765 Revolving line of credit

25,000

27,142 Long-term debt, less current portion

14,827

19,676 Deferred tax liabilities, net

7,167

5,926 Total liabilities

99,308

102,472 Commitments and contingencies (See Note 14)







Shareholders' equity







Common stock, $0.0001 par value, shares authorized 500,000,000

as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, 35,661,297 issued and

outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 34,704,696 shares issued and

outstanding as of December 31, 2024

4

3 Less: Treasury stock at cost, 505,169 and 0 shares as of December

31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

(1,265)

- Additional paid-in-capital

130,801

125,415 Accumulated deficit

(7,343)

(3,582) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

664

(1,877) Total Drilling Tools International stockholder's equity

122,861

119,959 Non-controlling interest

12

- Total Equity

122,873

119,959 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 222,181

$ 222,431

Drilling Tools International Corp Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)













Year Ended December 31,



2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income (loss)

$ (3,761)

$ 3,014 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from

operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

27,290

23,832 Amortization of deferred financing costs

349

313 Non-cash lease expense

5,519

5,121 Unrealized loss on currency remeasurement

194

225 Write off of excess and obsolete inventory

797

- Write off of property and equipment

720

- Provision (recovery) for credit losses

584

424 Deferred tax expense/(benefit)

(539)

(778) Loss (gain) on sale of property

59

(60) Realized loss on equity securities

-

12 Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

-

(368) Gain on sale of lost-in-hole equipment

(11,591)

(10,027) Stock-based compensation expense

2,464

2,092 Interest income on related party note receivable

(207)

(151) Goodwill impairment

1,901



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable, net

4,026

(4,015) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,993

874 Inventories, net

953

(4,320) Operating lease liabilities

(4,871)

(4,832) Accounts payable

(4,755)

(78) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(1,202)

(5,220) Net cash flows from operating activities

19,923

6,058 Cash flows from investing activities:







Acquisition of a business, net of cash acquired

(5,622)

(47,258) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

38

79 Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(20,147)

(22,892) Proceeds from sale of lost-in-hole equipment

14,154

15,253 Proceeds from sale of equity securities

-

1,244 Purchases of intangible assets

(1,693)

(12) Net cash flows from investing activities

(13,270)

(53,586) Cash flows from financing activities:







Investment from non-controlling interest into VIE

12

- Purchase of treasury stock

(1,265)

- Payment of deferred financing costs

-

(722) Proceeds from revolving line of credit

53,341

38,618 Payments on revolving line of credit

(55,483)

(11,476) Repayment of promissory note

(903)

- Proceeds from term loan

-

25,000 Payments on term loan

(5,000)

(3,535) Net cash flows from financing activities

(9,298)

47,885 Effect of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rate

108

(175) Net change in cash

(2,537)

182 Cash at beginning of period

6,185

6,003 Cash at end of period

$ 3,648

$ 6,185

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Net Debt, Adjusted Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share, Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) measures. Each of the metrics are "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined in Regulation G of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of net earnings or cash flows as determined by GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, further adjusted for (i) goodwill and/or long-lived asset impairment charges, (ii) stock-based compensation expense, (iii) restructuring charges, (iv) transaction and integration costs related to acquisitions and (v) other expenses or charges to exclude certain items that we believe are not reflective of ongoing performance of our business.

We believe Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin is useful because it allows us to supplement the GAAP measures in order to more effectively evaluate our operating performance and compare the results of our operations from period to period without regard to our financing methods or capital structure. We exclude the items listed above in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within our industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income as determined in accordance with GAAP, or as an indicator of our operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets, none of which are components of Adjusted EBITDA. Our computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure, and we define Adjusted Free Cash Flow as Adjusted EBITDA less Gross Capital Expenditures. We use Adjusted Free Cash Flow as a financial performance measure used for planning, forecasting, and evaluating our performance. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash Flow is useful to enable investors and others to perform comparisons of current and historical performance of the Company. As a performance measure, rather than a liquidity measure, the most closely comparable GAAP measure is net income (loss).

Net Debt is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure, and we define Net Debt as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. We use Net Debt to determine our outstanding debt obligations that would not be readily satisfied by our cash and cash equivalents on hand. We believe this metric is useful to analysts and investors in determining our leverage position since we have the ability to, and may decide to, use a portion of our cash and cash equivalents to reduce debt.

We define Adjusted Net Income (Loss) as consolidated net income (loss) adjusted for (i) goodwill and/or long-lived asset impairment charges, (ii) restructuring charges, (iii) transaction and integration costs related to acquisitions, (iv) income taxes expense which is calculated by applying our effective tax rate on unadjusted net income to adjusted pre-tax income, and (v) other expenses or charges to exclude certain items that we believe are not reflective of the ongoing performance of our business. We believe Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is useful because it allows us to exclude non-recurring items in evaluating our operating performance.

We define Adjusted Basic Earnings (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) per share as the quotient of adjusted net income (loss) and diluted weighted average common shares. We believe that Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) per share provides useful information to investors because it allows us to exclude non-recurring items in evaluating our operating performance on a diluted per share basis.

This release also includes certain projections of non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation of these items to net income include gains or losses on sale or consolidation transactions, accelerated depreciation, impairment charges, gains or losses on retirement of debt, variations in effective tax rate and fluctuations in net working capital, which are difficult to predict and estimate and are primarily dependent on future events.

The following tables present a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Net Income to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures for the periods indicated:

Drilling Tools International Corp Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)





Year Ended December 31,



2025

2024 Net income (loss)

$ (3,761)

$ 3,014 Add (deduct):







Income tax expense (benefit)

905

(30) Depreciation and amortization

27,290

23,832 Interest expense, net

5,053

3,369 Stock option expense

2,464

2,092 Management fees

750

750 Loss (gain) on sale of property

65

(60) Loss (gain) on remeasurement of previously held equity interest

-

(368) Goodwill impairment

1,901

- Transaction expense

1,155

7,036 Other operating and non-operating expense, net

3,499

467 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 39,321

$ 40,102



















Drilling Tools International Corp Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)













Three months ended December 31,



2025

2024 Net income (loss)

$ 1,217

$ (1,345) Add (deduct):







Income tax expense (benefit)

(119)

(445) Depreciation and amortization

6,904

6,600 Interest expense, net

1,072

1,339 Stock option expense

644

520 Management fees

187

187 Loss (gain) on sale of property

(5)

1 Loss (gain) on remeasurement of previously held equity interest

-

- Goodwill impairment

-

- Transaction expense

37

2,270 Other operating and non-operating expense, net

182

(7) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 10,119

$ 9,120

Drilling Tools International Corp Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)













Year Ended December 31,



2025

2024 Net income (loss)

$ (3,761)

$ 3,014 Add (deduct):







Income tax expense (benefit)

905

(30) Depreciation and amortization

27,290

23,832 Interest expense, net

5,053

3,369 Stock option expense

2,464

2,092 Management fees

750

750 Loss (gain) on sale of property

65

(60) Loss (gain) on remeasurement of previously held

equity interest

-

(368) Goodwill impairment

1,901

- Transaction expense

1,155

7,036 Other operating and non-operating expense, net

3,499

467 Capital expenditures

(20,147)

(22,892) Adjusted Free Cash Flow

$ 19,174

$ 17,210













Three Months Ended December 31,



2025

2024 Net income (loss)

$ 1,217

$ (1,345) Add (deduct):







Income tax expense (benefit)

(119)

(445) Depreciation and amortization

6,904

6,600 Interest expense, net

1,072

1,339 Stock option expense

644

520 Management fees

187

187 Loss (gain) on sale of property

(5)

1 Loss (gain) on remeasurement of previously held

equity interest

-

- Goodwill impairment

-

- Transaction expense

37

2,270 Other operating and non-operating expense, net

182

(7) Capital expenditures

(4,011)

(3,214) Adjusted Free Cash Flow

$ 6,108

$ 5,906

Drilling Tools International Corp Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)





Year Ended December 31,



2025

2024 Net income (loss)

$ (3,761)

$ 3,014 Transaction expense

1,155

7,036 Goodwill impairment

1,901

- Restructuring charges

1,814

- Software implementation

568

- Income tax expense (benefit)

905

(30) Adjusted Income Before Tax

$ 2,582

$ 10,020 Adjusted Income tax expense (benefit)

(818)

(101) Adjusted Net Income (loss)

$ 3,400

$ 10,121 Adjusted Basic earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.10

$ 0.32 Adjusted Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.10

$ 0.31 Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding

35,533,268

31,938,847 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding

35,617,481

32,308,179









Drilling Tools International Corp Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)













Three Months Ended December 31,



2025

2024 Net income (loss)

$ 1,217

$ (1,345) Transaction expense

37

2,270 Goodwill impairment

-

- Restructuring charges

325

- Software implementation

(73)

- Income tax expense (benefit)

(119)

(445) Adjusted Income Before Tax

$ 1,387

$ 480 Adjusted Income tax expense (benefit)

(150)

119 Adjusted Net Income (loss)

$ 1,537

$ 361 Adjusted Basic earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.04

$ 0.01 Adjusted Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.04

$ 0.01 Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding

35,196,495

34,704,696 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding

35,257,536

34,704,696

Drilling Tools International Corp Reconciliation of Estimated Consolidated Net

Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded) (Unaudited)









Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2026





Low

High Net income (loss)



$ (500)

$ 3,000 Add (deduct)









Interest expense, net



3,000

4,500 Income tax expense (benefit)

-

1,200 Depreciation and amortization

28,000

30,000 Management fees



700

800 Other expense



800

1,500 Stock option expense



3,000

4,000 Goodwill impairment



-

- Transaction expense



-

- Adjusted EBITDA



$ 35,000

$ 45,000 Revenue



155,000

170,000 Adjusted EBITDA Margin



23 %

26 %

Drilling Tools International Corp.

Reconciliation of Estimated Consolidated Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Free Cash Flow

(In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)

(Unaudited)









Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2026





Low

High Net income (loss)



$ (500)

$ 3,000 Add (deduct)









Interest expense, net



3,000

4,500 Income tax expense (benefit)

-

1,200 Depreciation and amortization

28,000

30,000 Management fees



700

800 Other expense



800

1,500 Stock option expense



3,000

4,000 Goodwill impairment



-

- Transaction expense



-

- Capital expenditures



(18,000)

(23,000) Adjusted Free Cash Flow



$ 17,000

$ 22,000 Adjusted Free Cash Flow Margin

11 %

13 %

