Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 06.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
"Unbegrenzte Munition?" - Ohne diesen kritischen Rohstoff bleibt es wohl nur ein Versprechen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3ECEL | ISIN: US26205E1073 | Ticker-Symbol: F5C
NASDAQ
05.03.26 | 19:56
3,165 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DRILLING TOOLS INTERNATIONAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DRILLING TOOLS INTERNATIONAL CORP 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
05.03.2026 22:15 Uhr
13 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Drilling Tools International Corp. Reports 2025 Year End and Fourth Quarter Results

Expects Continued Growth in 2026 Consolidated Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow

HOUSTON, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Drilling Tools International Corp., (NASDAQ: DTI) ("DTI" or the "Company"), a global oilfield services company that designs, engineers, manufactures and provides a differentiated, rental-focused offering of tools for use in onshore and offshore horizontal and directional drilling operations, as well as other cutting-edge solutions across the well life cycle, today reported its results for the twelve months and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025.

For the twelve months of 2025, DTI generated total consolidated revenue of $159.6 million. 2025 Tool Rental revenue was $129.6 million and Product Sale revenue totaled approximately $30.1 million. Net Loss attributable to shareholders for 2025 was a loss of approximately $3.8 million or a loss of $0.11 per share. Adjusted Net Income(1) and Adjusted Diluted EPS(1) for 2025 were $3.4 million and $0.10 per diluted share, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $39.3 million and Adjusted Free Cash Flow(1)(2) was $19.2 million. As of December 31, 2025, DTI had $3.6 million of cash and cash equivalents, and net debt of $42.2 million.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, DTI generated total consolidated revenue of $38.5 million. Fourth quarter Tool Rental revenue was $30.4 million, and Product Sales revenue totaled approximately $8.1 million. Net Income attributable to common stockholders for the fourth quarter was $1.2 million or $0.03 per share. Adjusted Net Income(1) was $1.5 million and Adjusted Diluted EPS(1) for the fourth quarter was $0.04 per diluted share, respectively. Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $10.1 million and Adjusted Free Cash Flow(1)(2) was $6.1 million.

Wayne Prejean, President, Chief Executive Officer, and interim Chairman of the Board of Directors of DTI, stated, "Our strong fourth quarter results demonstrate our ability to consistently deliver favorable returns in the face of muted industry-wide activity levels. With the help of more moderate seasonality and budget exhaustion than historical trends would have indicated, we exceeded our internal expectations for the quarter and again generated meaningful free cash flow. Despite global rig count declining nearly 7% in 2025, we are pleased that our consistent operational performance and our team's ability to adapt to the ever-changing market environment enabled us to achieve the high-end of our guidance ranges. In addition, we have now grown annual free cash flow every year since going public, an achievement we take great pride in. This is a testament to the organization that we have built, the efficiency with which we operate and the significant demand for our tools.

"We also demonstrated prudent capital discipline in 2025 by simultaneously reducing debt and returning capital to shareholders through share buybacks. When the market softened mid-year, we were able to shift our focus away from growth capital expenditures and prioritize harvesting our cash flow. Leveraging this flexibility allowed us to pay down over $11 million of debt in the second half of the year and buy back, approximately, an additional $660,000 of common shares over the same period. This strategic decision brought down our net debt to trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA multiple to a conservative 1.1x, even after recently completing four acquisitions," added Prejean.

"Throughout 2025, our Eastern Hemisphere operations experienced immense growth. This segment nearly doubled its revenue contribution to 14% of our total revenue, and we aim to build on this momentum in 2026. We continue to believe that the downhole drilling tool industry remains fragmented, is in need of consolidation, and we intend to continue being part of the solution. The energy landscape is constantly evolving, and we plan to actively pursue deals that improve our standing within the market.

"Looking forward, we expect overall activity, particularly in the first half of 2026, to remain relatively soft. However, we have identified several potential catalysts across multiple geographies that offer upside potential in the back half of the year. We have completed four acquisitions within the last 24 months and have added industry leading tools and technological solutions while penetrating new markets. This positions us well to generate resilient results despite the subdued US Land market conditions, and as anticipated activity levels improve, we expect that the work we have done to strengthen DTI will deliver meaningful financial improvement. As an indication of the solid foundation we have built, we are introducing our 2026 outlook ranges that reflect year-over-year growth at the midpoint," concluded Prejean.

2026 Full Year Outlook

Revenue


$155 million



-



$170 million

Adjusted EBITDA (1)


$35 million



-



$45 million

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)


23 %



-



26 %

Adjusted Free Cash Flow (1)(2)


$17 million



-



$22 million










(1)

Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Net Debt, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release for a discussion of reconciliations to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP").



(2)

Adjusted Free Cash Flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA less Gross Capital Expenditures.

2025 Fourth Quarter Conference Call Information

DTI's 2025 fourth quarter conference call can be accessed live via dial-in or webcast on Friday, March 6, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time) by dialing 201-389-0869 and asking for the DTI call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or via live webcast by logging onto the webcast at this URL address: https://investors.drillingtools.com/news-events/events. An audio replay will be available through March 13, 2026 by dialing 201-612-7415 and using passcode 13758213#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://investors.drillingtools.com/news-events/events for 90 days. Please submit any questions for management prior to the call via email to [email protected].

About Drilling Tools International Corp.

DTI is a Houston, Texas based leading oilfield services company that manufactures and rents downhole drilling tools used in horizontal and directional drilling of oil and natural gas wells. With roots dating back to 1984, DTI operates from 15 service and support centers across North America and maintains 11 international service and support centers across the EMEA and APAC regions. To learn more about DTI, please visit: www.drillingtools.com.

Contact:

DTI Investor Relations
Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston
[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding DTI and its management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, for example, statements about: (1) the demand for DTI's products and services, which is influenced by the general level activity in the oil and gas industry; (2) DTI's ability to retain its customers, particularly those that contribute to a large portion of its revenue; (3) DTI's ability to employ and retain a sufficient number of skilled and qualified workers, including its key personnel; (4) DTI's ability to source tools and raw materials at a reasonable cost; (5) DTI's ability to market its services in a competitive industry; (6) DTI's ability to execute, integrate and realize the benefits of acquisitions, and manage the resulting growth of its business; (7) potential liability for claims arising from damage or harm caused by the operation of DTI's tools, or otherwise arising from the dangerous activities that are inherent in the oil and gas industry; (8) DTI's ability to obtain additional capital; (9) potential political, regulatory, economic and social disruptions in the countries in which DTI conducts business, including changes in tax laws or tax rates; (10) DTI's dependence on its information technology systems, in particular Customer Order Management Portal and Support System, for the efficient operation of DTI's business; (11) DTI's ability to comply with applicable laws, regulations and rules, including those related to the environment, greenhouse gases and climate change; (12) DTI's ability to maintain an effective system of disclosure controls and internal control over financial reporting; (13) the potential for volatility in the market price of DTI's common stock; (14) the impact of increased legal, accounting, administrative and other costs incurred as a public company, including the impact of possible shareholder litigation; (15) the potential for issuance of additional shares of DTI's common stock or other equity securities; (16) DTI's ability to maintain the listing of its common stock on Nasdaq; and (17) other risks and uncertainties separately provided to you and indicated from time to time described in DTI's most recent Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties including those described in Part I, Item 1A - "Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 14, 2025 and in comparable "Risk Factor" sections of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed after such Form 10-K. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management of DTI, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to DTI's management and are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of DTI. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in DTI's most recent Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the SEC. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Drilling Tools International Corp

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)








Year Ended December 31,



2025


2024

Revenue, net:





Tool rental


$ 129,562


$ 117,926

Product sale


30,064


36,520

Total revenue, net


159,626


154,446

Costs and other deductions:





Cost of tool rental revenue, exclusive of depreciation and amortization


28,911


24,110

Cost of product sale revenue, exclusive of depreciation and amortization


12,369


14,381

Selling, general, and administrative expense


82,239


78,695

Depreciation and amortization expense


27,290


23,832

Interest expense, net


5,053


3,369

Loss (gain) on asset disposal


65


(60)

Loss (gain) on remeasurement of previously held equity interest


-


(368)

Goodwill impairment


1,901


-

Other operating and non-operating expense, net


4,654


7,503

Total costs and other deductions


162,482


151,462

Income (loss) before income tax expense


(2,856)


2,984

Income tax benefit (expense)


(905)


30

Net income (loss)


$ (3,761)


$ 3,014

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest


-


-

Net income (loss) attributable to Drilling Tools International
stockholders


$ (3,761)


$ 3,014

Basic earnings (loss) per share


$ (0.11)


$ 0.09

Diluted earnings (loss) per share


$ (0.11)


$ 0.09

Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding


35,533,268


31,938,847

Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding


35,533,268


32,308,179

Comprehensive income (loss):


0



Net income (loss)


$ (3,761)


$ 3,014

Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax


2,541


(1,652)

Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest


-


-

Net comprehensive income (loss)


$ (1,220)


$ 1,362

Drilling Tools International Corp

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)








Three Months Ended December 31,



2025


2024

Revenue, net:





Tool rental


$ 30,414


$ 31,516

Product sale


8,094


8,330

Total revenue, net


38,508


39,846

Costs and other deductions:





Cost of tool rental revenue, exclusive of depreciation and amortization


6,735


6,552

Cost of product sale revenue, exclusive of depreciation and amortization


3,291


3,602

Selling, general, and administrative expense


19,193


21,280

Depreciation and amortization expense


6,904


6,600

Interest expense, net


1,072


1,339

Loss (gain) on asset disposal


(5)


1

Loss (gain) on remeasurement of previously held equity interest


-


-

Goodwill impairment


-


-

Other operating and non-operating expense, net


220


2,262

Total costs and other deductions


37,410


41,636

Income (loss) before income tax expense


1,098


(1,790)

Income tax benefit (expense)


119


445

Net income (loss)


$ 1,217


$ (1,345)

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest


1


-

Net income (loss) attributable to Drilling Tools International
stockholders


$ 1,216


$ (1,345)

Basic earnings (loss) per share


$ 0.03


$ (0.04)

Diluted earnings (loss) per share


$ 0.03


$ (0.04)

Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding


35,196,495


34,704,696

Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding


35,257,536


34,704,696

Comprehensive income (loss):





Net income (loss)


$ 1,217


$ (1,345)

Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax


5


(2,405)

Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest


1


-

Net comprehensive income (loss)


$ 1,223


$ (3,750)

Drilling Tools International Corp

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)




December 31,


December 31,



2025


2024

ASSETS





Current assets





Cash


$ 3,648


$ 6,185

Accounts receivable, net


37,683


39,606

Related party note receivable, current


1,541


909

Inventories


18,149


17,502

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


3,866


3,874

Total current assets


64,887


68,076

Property, plant and equipment, net


72,602


75,571

Operating lease right-of-use asset


25,181


22,718

Intangible assets, net


39,674


37,232

Goodwill


14,616


12,147

Deferred financing costs, net


468


817

Related party note receivable, less current portion


3,836


4,262

Deposits and other long-term assets


917


1,608

Total assets


$ 222,181


$ 222,431

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities





Accounts payable


$ 9,785


$ 11,983

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities


10,711


7,864

Current portion of operating lease liabilities


4,335


4,121

Current maturities of long-term debt


5,989


6,995

Total current liabilities


30,820


30,963

Operating lease liabilities, less current portion


21,494


18,765

Revolving line of credit


25,000


27,142

Long-term debt, less current portion


14,827


19,676

Deferred tax liabilities, net


7,167


5,926

Total liabilities


99,308


102,472

Commitments and contingencies (See Note 14)





Shareholders' equity





Common stock, $0.0001 par value, shares authorized 500,000,000
as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, 35,661,297 issued and
outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 34,704,696 shares issued and
outstanding as of December 31, 2024


4


3

Less: Treasury stock at cost, 505,169 and 0 shares as of December
31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively


(1,265)


-

Additional paid-in-capital


130,801


125,415

Accumulated deficit


(7,343)


(3,582)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


664


(1,877)

Total Drilling Tools International stockholder's equity


122,861


119,959

Non-controlling interest


12


-

Total Equity


122,873


119,959

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$ 222,181


$ 222,431

Drilling Tools International Corp

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)








Year Ended December 31,



2025


2024

Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss)


$ (3,761)


$ 3,014

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from
operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization


27,290


23,832

Amortization of deferred financing costs


349


313

Non-cash lease expense


5,519


5,121

Unrealized loss on currency remeasurement


194


225

Write off of excess and obsolete inventory


797


-

Write off of property and equipment


720


-

Provision (recovery) for credit losses


584


424

Deferred tax expense/(benefit)


(539)


(778)

Loss (gain) on sale of property


59


(60)

Realized loss on equity securities


-


12

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


-


(368)

Gain on sale of lost-in-hole equipment


(11,591)


(10,027)

Stock-based compensation expense


2,464


2,092

Interest income on related party note receivable


(207)


(151)

Goodwill impairment


1,901



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net


4,026


(4,015)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


1,993


874

Inventories, net


953


(4,320)

Operating lease liabilities


(4,871)


(4,832)

Accounts payable


(4,755)


(78)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities


(1,202)


(5,220)

Net cash flows from operating activities


19,923


6,058

Cash flows from investing activities:





Acquisition of a business, net of cash acquired


(5,622)


(47,258)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment


38


79

Purchase of property, plant and equipment


(20,147)


(22,892)

Proceeds from sale of lost-in-hole equipment


14,154


15,253

Proceeds from sale of equity securities


-


1,244

Purchases of intangible assets


(1,693)


(12)

Net cash flows from investing activities


(13,270)


(53,586)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Investment from non-controlling interest into VIE


12


-

Purchase of treasury stock


(1,265)


-

Payment of deferred financing costs


-


(722)

Proceeds from revolving line of credit


53,341


38,618

Payments on revolving line of credit


(55,483)


(11,476)

Repayment of promissory note


(903)


-

Proceeds from term loan


-


25,000

Payments on term loan


(5,000)


(3,535)

Net cash flows from financing activities


(9,298)


47,885

Effect of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rate


108


(175)

Net change in cash


(2,537)


182

Cash at beginning of period


6,185


6,003

Cash at end of period


$ 3,648


$ 6,185

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Net Debt, Adjusted Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share, Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) measures. Each of the metrics are "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined in Regulation G of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of net earnings or cash flows as determined by GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, further adjusted for (i) goodwill and/or long-lived asset impairment charges, (ii) stock-based compensation expense, (iii) restructuring charges, (iv) transaction and integration costs related to acquisitions and (v) other expenses or charges to exclude certain items that we believe are not reflective of ongoing performance of our business.

We believe Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin is useful because it allows us to supplement the GAAP measures in order to more effectively evaluate our operating performance and compare the results of our operations from period to period without regard to our financing methods or capital structure. We exclude the items listed above in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within our industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income as determined in accordance with GAAP, or as an indicator of our operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets, none of which are components of Adjusted EBITDA. Our computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure, and we define Adjusted Free Cash Flow as Adjusted EBITDA less Gross Capital Expenditures. We use Adjusted Free Cash Flow as a financial performance measure used for planning, forecasting, and evaluating our performance. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash Flow is useful to enable investors and others to perform comparisons of current and historical performance of the Company. As a performance measure, rather than a liquidity measure, the most closely comparable GAAP measure is net income (loss).

Net Debt is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure, and we define Net Debt as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. We use Net Debt to determine our outstanding debt obligations that would not be readily satisfied by our cash and cash equivalents on hand. We believe this metric is useful to analysts and investors in determining our leverage position since we have the ability to, and may decide to, use a portion of our cash and cash equivalents to reduce debt.

We define Adjusted Net Income (Loss) as consolidated net income (loss) adjusted for (i) goodwill and/or long-lived asset impairment charges, (ii) restructuring charges, (iii) transaction and integration costs related to acquisitions, (iv) income taxes expense which is calculated by applying our effective tax rate on unadjusted net income to adjusted pre-tax income, and (v) other expenses or charges to exclude certain items that we believe are not reflective of the ongoing performance of our business. We believe Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is useful because it allows us to exclude non-recurring items in evaluating our operating performance.

We define Adjusted Basic Earnings (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) per share as the quotient of adjusted net income (loss) and diluted weighted average common shares. We believe that Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) per share provides useful information to investors because it allows us to exclude non-recurring items in evaluating our operating performance on a diluted per share basis.

This release also includes certain projections of non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation of these items to net income include gains or losses on sale or consolidation transactions, accelerated depreciation, impairment charges, gains or losses on retirement of debt, variations in effective tax rate and fluctuations in net working capital, which are difficult to predict and estimate and are primarily dependent on future events.

The following tables present a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Net Income to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures for the periods indicated:

Drilling Tools International Corp

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)




Year Ended December 31,



2025


2024

Net income (loss)


$ (3,761)


$ 3,014

Add (deduct):





Income tax expense (benefit)


905


(30)

Depreciation and amortization


27,290


23,832

Interest expense, net


5,053


3,369

Stock option expense


2,464


2,092

Management fees


750


750

Loss (gain) on sale of property


65


(60)

Loss (gain) on remeasurement of previously held equity interest


-


(368)

Goodwill impairment


1,901


-

Transaction expense


1,155


7,036

Other operating and non-operating expense, net


3,499


467

Adjusted EBITDA


$ 39,321


$ 40,102











Drilling Tools International Corp

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)








Three months ended December 31,



2025


2024

Net income (loss)


$ 1,217


$ (1,345)

Add (deduct):





Income tax expense (benefit)


(119)


(445)

Depreciation and amortization


6,904


6,600

Interest expense, net


1,072


1,339

Stock option expense


644


520

Management fees


187


187

Loss (gain) on sale of property


(5)


1

Loss (gain) on remeasurement of previously held equity interest


-


-

Goodwill impairment


-


-

Transaction expense


37


2,270

Other operating and non-operating expense, net


182


(7)

Adjusted EBITDA


$ 10,119


$ 9,120

Drilling Tools International Corp

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)








Year Ended December 31,



2025


2024

Net income (loss)


$ (3,761)


$ 3,014

Add (deduct):





Income tax expense (benefit)


905


(30)

Depreciation and amortization


27,290


23,832

Interest expense, net


5,053


3,369

Stock option expense


2,464


2,092

Management fees


750


750

Loss (gain) on sale of property


65


(60)

Loss (gain) on remeasurement of previously held
equity interest


-


(368)

Goodwill impairment


1,901


-

Transaction expense


1,155


7,036

Other operating and non-operating expense, net


3,499


467

Capital expenditures


(20,147)


(22,892)

Adjusted Free Cash Flow


$ 19,174


$ 17,210








Three Months Ended December 31,



2025


2024

Net income (loss)


$ 1,217


$ (1,345)

Add (deduct):





Income tax expense (benefit)


(119)


(445)

Depreciation and amortization


6,904


6,600

Interest expense, net


1,072


1,339

Stock option expense


644


520

Management fees


187


187

Loss (gain) on sale of property


(5)


1

Loss (gain) on remeasurement of previously held
equity interest


-


-

Goodwill impairment


-


-

Transaction expense


37


2,270

Other operating and non-operating expense, net


182


(7)

Capital expenditures


(4,011)


(3,214)

Adjusted Free Cash Flow


$ 6,108


$ 5,906

Drilling Tools International Corp

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)




Year Ended December 31,



2025


2024

Net income (loss)


$ (3,761)


$ 3,014

Transaction expense


1,155


7,036

Goodwill impairment


1,901


-

Restructuring charges


1,814


-

Software implementation


568


-

Income tax expense (benefit)


905


(30)

Adjusted Income Before Tax


$ 2,582


$ 10,020

Adjusted Income tax expense (benefit)


(818)


(101)

Adjusted Net Income (loss)


$ 3,400


$ 10,121

Adjusted Basic earnings (loss) per share


$ 0.10


$ 0.32

Adjusted Diluted earnings (loss) per share


$ 0.10


$ 0.31

Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding


35,533,268


31,938,847

Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding


35,617,481


32,308,179






Drilling Tools International Corp

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)








Three Months Ended December 31,



2025


2024

Net income (loss)


$ 1,217


$ (1,345)

Transaction expense


37


2,270

Goodwill impairment


-


-

Restructuring charges


325


-

Software implementation


(73)


-

Income tax expense (benefit)


(119)


(445)

Adjusted Income Before Tax


$ 1,387


$ 480

Adjusted Income tax expense (benefit)


(150)


119

Adjusted Net Income (loss)


$ 1,537


$ 361

Adjusted Basic earnings (loss) per share


$ 0.04


$ 0.01

Adjusted Diluted earnings (loss) per share


$ 0.04


$ 0.01

Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding


35,196,495


34,704,696

Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding


35,257,536


34,704,696

Drilling Tools International Corp

Reconciliation of Estimated Consolidated Net
Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

(In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)

(Unaudited)




Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2026




Low


High

Net income (loss)



$ (500)


$ 3,000

Add (deduct)






Interest expense, net



3,000


4,500

Income tax expense (benefit)


-


1,200

Depreciation and amortization


28,000


30,000

Management fees



700


800

Other expense



800


1,500

Stock option expense



3,000


4,000

Goodwill impairment



-


-

Transaction expense



-


-

Adjusted EBITDA



$ 35,000


$ 45,000

Revenue



155,000


170,000

Adjusted EBITDA Margin



23 %


26 %

Drilling Tools International Corp.
Reconciliation of Estimated Consolidated Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Free Cash Flow
(In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)
(Unaudited)




Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2026




Low


High

Net income (loss)



$ (500)


$ 3,000

Add (deduct)






Interest expense, net



3,000


4,500

Income tax expense (benefit)


-


1,200

Depreciation and amortization


28,000


30,000

Management fees



700


800

Other expense



800


1,500

Stock option expense



3,000


4,000

Goodwill impairment



-


-

Transaction expense



-


-

Capital expenditures



(18,000)


(23,000)

Adjusted Free Cash Flow



$ 17,000


$ 22,000

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Margin


11 %


13 %

SOURCE Drilling Tools International Corp.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.