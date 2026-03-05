Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S.A.B. de C.V.: ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for February 2026

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 4.7% in Colombia and 1.6% in México, and decreased by 2.1% in Puerto Rico
MEXICO CITY, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for February 2026 reached a total of 5.7 million passengers, representing an increase of 1.6% compared to February 2025.
Passenger traffic showed year-on-year increases of 4.7% in Colombia and 1.6% in México, while it decreased 2.1% in Puerto Rico. Colombia's growth was driven by increases of 4.6% in domestic traffic and 5.2% in international traffic. Mexico experienced an increase of 3.4% in international traffic, while domestic traffic decreased by 1.0%. Puerto Rico saw a 3.1% increase in international traffic that was offset by a 2.7% decrease in domestic traffic.
All figures in this release reflect comparisons between February 1 to 28, 2026 and from February 1 to 28, 2025. Figures exclude transit and general aviation passengers in Mexico and Colombia.
Passenger Traffic Summary
February
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2025
2026
2024
2025
Mexico
3,328,265
3,380,228
1.6
7,042,417
7,128,665
1.2
Domestic Traffic
1,375,440
1,361,182
(1.0)
2,987,321
2,954,402
(1.1)
International Traffic
1,952,825
2,019,046
3.4
4,055,096
4,174,263
2.9
San Juan, Puerto Rico
1,068,916
1,046,277
(2.1)
2,285,084
2,236,855
(2.1)
Domestic Traffic
956,531
930,447
(2.7)
2,038,167
1,984,093
(2.7)
International Traffic
112,385
115,830
3.1
246,917
252,762
2.4
Colombia
1,230,431
1,288,534
4.7
2,726,357
3,008,268
10.3
Domestic Traffic
946,659
990,060
4.6
2,058,454
2,305,744
12.0
International Traffic
283,772
298,474
5.2
667,903
702,524
5.2
Total Traffic
5,627,612
5,715,039
1.6
12,053,858
12,373,788
2.7
Domestic Traffic
3,278,630
3,281,689
0.1
7,083,942
7,244,239
2.3
International Traffic
2,348,982
2,433,350
3.6
4,969,916
5,129,549
3.2
Mexico Passenger Traffic
February
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2025
2026
2025
2026
Domestic Traffic
1,375,440
1,361,182
(1.0)
2,987,321
2,954,402
(1.1)
CUN
Cancun
680,189
630,468
(7.3)
1,493,653
1,374,074
(8.0)
CZM
Cozumel
16,059
16,151
0.6
36,138
37,562
3.9
HUX
Huatulco
49,056
46,090
(6.0)
106,249
100,738
(5.2)
MID
Merida
248,115
271,434
9.4
526,843
587,389
11.5
MTT
Minatitlan
10,861
9,359
(13.8)
23,558
20,732
(12.0)
OAX
Oaxaca
117,554
115,498
(1.7)
254,609
248,263
(2.5)
TAP
Tapachula
37,838
37,853
0.0
85,028
81,656
(4.0)
VER
Veracruz
116,775
125,772
7.7
243,615
268,787
10.3
VSA
Villahermosa
98,993
108,557
9.7
217,628
235,201
8.1
International Traffic
1,952,825
2,019,046
3.4
4,055,096
4,174,263
2.9
CUN
Cancun
1,809,498
1,868,343
3.3
3,755,093
3,857,232
2.7
CZM
Cozumel
47,145
46,668
(1.0)
93,684
93,218
(0.5)
HUX
Huatulco
26,099
29,267
12.1
52,996
59,961
13.1
MID
Merida
34,932
38,726
10.9
72,685
80,159
10.3
MTT
Minatitlan
391
543
38.9
1,216
1,391
14.4
OAX
Oaxaca
21,657
20,060
(7.4)
48,208
47,820
(0.8)
TAP
Tapachula
1,779
1,765
(0.8)
3,112
3,987
28.1
VER
Veracruz
8,629
10,828
25.5
22,314
24,307
8.9
VSA
Villahermosa
2,695
2,846
5.6
5,788
6,188
6.9
Traffic Total Mexico
3,328,265
3,380,228
1.6
7,042,417
7,128,665
1.2
CUN
Cancun
2,489,687
2,498,811
0.4
5,248,746
5,231,306
(0.3)
CZM
Cozumel
63,204
62,819
(0.6)
129,822
130,780
0.7
HUX
Huatulco
75,155
75,357
0.3
159,245
160,699
0.9
MID
Merida
283,047
310,160
9.6
599,528
667,548
11.3
MTT
Minatitlan
11,252
9,902
(12.0)
24,774
22,123
(10.7)
OAX
Oaxaca
139,211
135,558
(2.6)
302,817
296,083
(2.2)
TAP
Tapachula
39,617
39,618
0.0
88,140
85,643
(2.8)
VER
Veracruz
125,404
136,600
8.9
265,929
293,094
10.2
VSA
Villahermosa
101,688
111,403
9.6
223,416
241,389
8.0
US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
February
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2025
2026
2025
2026
SJU Total
1,068,916
1,046,277
(2.1)
2,285,084
2,236,855
(2.1)
Domestic Traffic
956,531
930,447
(2.7)
2,038,167
1,984,093
(2.7)
International Traffic
112,385
115,830
3.1
246,917
252,762
2.4
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
February
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2025
2026
2025
2026
Domestic Traffic
946,659
990,060
4.6
2,058,454
2,305,744
12.0
MDE
Rionegro
717,098
762,596
6.3
1,547,431
1,770,549
14.4
EOH
Medellin
80,998
79,047
(2.4)
182,290
178,124
(2.3)
MTR
Monteria
106,683
107,089
0.4
241,600
266,415
10.3
APO
Carepa
12,693
13,657
7.6
24,996
28,407
13.6
UIB
Quibdo
23,598
25,893
9.7
51,379
57,770
12.4
CZU
Corozal
5,589
1,778
(68.2)
10,758
4,479
(58.4)
International Traffic
283,772
298,474
5.2
667,903
702,524
5.2
MDE
Rionegro
283,772
298,474
5.2
667,903
702,524
5.2
EOH
Medellin
MTR
Monteria
-
-
-
-
APO
Carepa
-
-
-
-
UIB
Quibdo
-
-
-
-
CZU
Corozal
-
-
-
-
Traffic Total Colombia
1,230,431
1,288,534
4.7
2,726,357
3,008,268
10.3
MDE
Rionegro
1,000,870
1,061,070
6.0
2,215,334
2,473,073
11.6
EOH
Medellin
80,998
79,047
(2.4)
182,290
178,124
(2.3)
MTR
Monteria
106,683
107,089
0.4
241,600
266,415
10.3
APO
Carepa
12,693
13,657
7.6
24,996
28,407
13.6
UIB
Quibdo
23,598
25,893
9.7
51,379
57,770
12.4
CZU
Corozal
5,589
1,778
(68.2)
10,758
4,479
(58.4)
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain, and develop 16 airports across the Americas. The Company operates nine airports in southeast of Mexico, including Cancún Airport, the largest tourist gateway in Mexico, the Caribbean, and Latin America; as well as six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rionegro), the second busiest in Colombia.
ASUR also holds a 60% interest in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport in San Juan, the capital of Puerto Rico, the island's primary international gateway. San Juan Airport was the first and remains the only major airport in the U.S. to have successfully completed a public-private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. ASUR has recently expanded into airport commercial services through ASUR US, which partners with airports and airlines to deliver enhanced retail and passenger experiences. ASUR Airports operates at major U.S. hubs, including Los Angeles International, Chicago O'Hare, and John F. Kennedy International, and has a track record of outperforming U.S. commercial revenue benchmarks.
Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed on both the Mexican Bolsa (BMV) under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) B-series shares. For further information, visit www.asur.com.mx.
