Freitag, 06.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
USA erklären Kupfer zur Chefsache - dieser Nevada-Explorer bohrt bereits
WKN: A0Q9U5 | ISIN: US60649T1079 | Ticker-Symbol: MIY
Tradegate
03.03.26 | 14:51
13,000 Euro
+1,56 % +0,200
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MISTRAS GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MISTRAS GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,60012,80009:19
12,60012,80009:18
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.03.2026 18:42 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MISTRAS Group, Inc.: MISTRAS Group Issues Clarification Regarding Diluted EPS Excluding Special Items (Non-GAAP) Referenced During Q4 2025 Earnings Call

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG), a global leader in technology-enabled industrial asset integrity and laboratory testing solutions, issues clarification regarding diluted EPS Excluding Special Items (Non-GAAP). During MISTRAS Group's Q4 2025 earnings conference call held on March 5, 2026, management inadvertently stated during the prepared remarks that the Company's Diluted EPS Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP) for the three months ended December 31, 2025 was $0.20 per share. The correct Diluted EPS Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP) for the period was $0.25 per share, as accurately reported in the Company's earnings press release, SEC filings, and earnings presentation. See the table below.

Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income (GAAP) and Diluted EPS (GAAP) to Net Income Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP) and Diluted EPS Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP)
(tabular dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended
December 31,		 Year ended
December 31,
2025 2024 2025 2024
Net income attributable to Mistras Group, Inc. (GAAP)- 3,898 - 5,278 - 16,837 - 18,958
Special items 5,338 2,952 14,397 4,884
Tax impact on special items (1,218- (705- (3,181- (1,168-
Special items, net of tax- 4,120 - 2,247 - 11,216 - 3,716
Net income attributable to Mistras Group, Inc. Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP)- 8,018 - 7,525 - 28,053 - 22,674
Diluted EPS (GAAP)(1)- 0.12 - 0.17 - 0.53 - 0.60
Special items, net of tax- 0.13 - 0.07 - 0.35 - 0.12
Diluted EPS Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP)- 0.25 - 0.24 - 0.88 - 0.72

The Diluted EPS Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP) of $0.25 per share for the three months ended December 31, 2025 exceeded the FactSet analyst consensus estimate of $0.21 per share.
Additionally, the Company reported Diluted EPS Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP) of $0.88 per share for the year ended December 31, 2025, representing a 22.2% increase compared to $0.72 per share for the year ended December 31, 2024.

This statement is being provided to ensure the accuracy of automatically generated earnings call transcripts and to reaffirm the accuracy of the Company's reported financial results and related disclosures.

About MISTRAS Group, Inc. - Be a Step Ahead
MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) is a global leader in technology-enabled industrial asset integrity and laboratory testing solutions, serving critical industries including oil & gas, aerospace & defense, power & utilities, manufacturing, and civil infrastructure. The Company provides a diversified portfolio of products and services, ranging from advanced non-destructive testing and pipeline inspections to real-time condition monitoring, maintenance planning, and specialized engineering, powered by a proprietary management software suite that centralizes integrity data for predictive analytics and benchmark analysis. With a long-standing track record of innovation and deep industry expertise, MISTRAS helps clients reduce risk, extend asset life, and optimize operational performance. Learn more at www.mistrasgroup.com.

INVESTORS' CONTACT:
Edward J. Prajzner
Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
+1 (833) MISTRAS - investors@mistrasgroup.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.