MISTRAS Group, Inc.: MISTRAS Group Issues Clarification Regarding Diluted EPS Excluding Special Items (Non-GAAP) Referenced During Q4 2025 Earnings Call

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG), a global leader in technology-enabled industrial asset integrity and laboratory testing solutions, issues clarification regarding diluted EPS Excluding Special Items (Non-GAAP). During MISTRAS Group's Q4 2025 earnings conference call held on March 5, 2026, management inadvertently stated during the prepared remarks that the Company's Diluted EPS Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP) for the three months ended December 31, 2025 was $0.20 per share. The correct Diluted EPS Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP) for the period was $0.25 per share, as accurately reported in the Company's earnings press release, SEC filings, and earnings presentation. See the table below.

Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income (GAAP) and Diluted EPS (GAAP) to Net Income Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP) and Diluted EPS Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP)

(tabular dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income attributable to Mistras Group, Inc. (GAAP) - 3,898 - 5,278 - 16,837 - 18,958 Special items 5,338 2,952 14,397 4,884 Tax impact on special items (1,218 - (705 - (3,181 - (1,168 - Special items, net of tax - 4,120 - 2,247 - 11,216 - 3,716 Net income attributable to Mistras Group, Inc. Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP) - 8,018 - 7,525 - 28,053 - 22,674 Diluted EPS (GAAP)(1) - 0.12 - 0.17 - 0.53 - 0.60 Special items, net of tax - 0.13 - 0.07 - 0.35 - 0.12 Diluted EPS Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP) - 0.25 - 0.24 - 0.88 - 0.72

The Diluted EPS Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP) of $0.25 per share for the three months ended December 31, 2025 exceeded the FactSet analyst consensus estimate of $0.21 per share.

Additionally, the Company reported Diluted EPS Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP) of $0.88 per share for the year ended December 31, 2025, representing a 22.2% increase compared to $0.72 per share for the year ended December 31, 2024.

This statement is being provided to ensure the accuracy of automatically generated earnings call transcripts and to reaffirm the accuracy of the Company's reported financial results and related disclosures.

