Nasdaq, Inc.: Nasdaq Texas Launches with Inaugural Dual Listings

Nasdaq Texas Celebrates Official Launch with the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell at the Alamo with the First Cohort of Dual Listings

Nasdaq, Inc. to Dual List on Nasdaq Texas Alongside Inaugural Group

SAN ANTONIO, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Texas will mark another milestone by ringing the Nasdaq Closing Bell at The Alamo, San Antonio, Texas, commemorating the 190th anniversary of the Battle of the Alamo and the full operational launch of Nasdaq Texas following approval of its listing rules from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This launch provides U.S. public companies with a Texas-based exchange designed to allow issuers to leverage the state's business-friendly environment while maintaining access to Nasdaq's suite of services and technology solutions.

The ceremony, which will be attended by Governor Greg Abbott and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, celebrates several defining milestones: the official launch of Nasdaq Texas, the introduction of the first cohort of companies that will dual list on Nasdaq Texas and the announcement that Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ) will dual list on Nasdaq Texas.

Held at one of Texas' most historic landmarks, the event honors the state's legacy of leadership and resilience while looking ahead to the future of modern capital markets.

A Foundational Commitment to Texas

Nasdaq Texas is now fully operational as a dual listing exchange and legally domiciled in the state. This milestone represents a long-term, structural commitment, aligning the exchange's governance, operations, and strategy with Texas' continued economic growth and leadership in capital formation.

Nasdaq Texas is designed to serve companies across sectors including technology, energy, industrials, life sciences, and financial services, providing access to deep liquidity, global investors, unparallelled market structure and technology solutions, all from a foundation rooted in Texas.

Introducing the First Cohort of Dual Listings

The first cohort of companies that are expected to dually list on Nasdaq Texas will join Nasdaq leadership to ring the Closing Bell at the Alamo. Together, they reflect the breadth and dynamism of Texas' economy and help define the next era of capital formation in the state.

Participating companies include:

APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA)

Construction Partners Inc. (Nasdaq: ROAD)

J.B. Hunt Transportation Services (Nasdaq: JBHT)

Huntington Bancshares (Nasdaq: HBAN)

ProFrac Services (Nasdaq: ACDC)





In addition, Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ) will dual list on Nasdaq Texas, underscoring its confidence in the platform and aligning the company with the same structure it offers issuers.

Executive Commentary

"The full launch of Nasdaq Texas represents a permanent, foundational commitment to the companies that want to build the future of the U.S. economy from this state," said Rachel Racz, SVP and Head of Listings for Texas, Central and Southern U.S., and Latin America. "By being part of this community, Nasdaq is aligning itself with the leadership, resilience, and growth that define Texas. We are proud to welcome our first cohort of dual-listed companies and look forward to supporting them with the full strength and capabilities of Nasdaq Texas."

"APA Corporation is proud to be part of the inaugural group of companies dual listing on Nasdaq Texas. This milestone reflects our deep roots in Texas and our continued commitment to disciplined capital allocation and long-term value creation for our shareholders," said John J. Christmann IV, CEO of APA Corporation. "We are pleased to support the launch of Nasdaq Texas and to participate in this historic Closing Bell ceremony at the Alamo alongside fellow issuers."

"As a lifelong Texan and long-time builder of Sunbelt businesses, I'm proud to see a U.S. exchange designed to reflect Texas' business-friendly environment while leveraging Nasdaq's world-class technology and reach. At SunTx, we're fortunate to partner with exceptional management teams like Construction Partners, a charter member of Nasdaq Texas. Under the leadership of Governor Greg Abbott and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, Texas continues to set the pace for innovation, opportunity and enterprise, and we're proud to help build on that momentum," said Ned N. Fleming, III, Founder of SunTx Capital Partners and Executive Chairman of Construction Partners

"Huntington Bancshares is proud to be among the first companies, and the first bank, to be listed on Nasdaq Texas, and we're thrilled to take this next step with them," said Steve Steinour, Chairman, President and CEO of Huntington Bancshares, Inc. "Texas represents growth, innovation and an entrepreneurial spirit that aligns perfectly with our purpose to make people's lives better, help businesses thrive and strengthen the communities we serve."

"J.B. Hunt is proud to be among the first companies to hold a dual listing with Nasdaq Texas. As the largest domestic intermodal and dedicated provider in North America and with significant scale in our Truckload, brokerage, and Final Mile businesses, we have deep roots in the region and support the full supply chain from the first mile to the last mile," said Shelley Simpson, president and CEO of J.B. Hunt. "When our customers grow here, we grow here as well by investing in people, technology, and capacity to support their needs. This moment represents a meaningful opportunity, and we're excited to align with the leadership driving economic growth across Texas. We look forward to what this means for the future of the U.S. economy and all that lies ahead."

"It is an honor to represent ProFrac and my family at a celebration of Texas heritage. Our roots are here, our people are here, and we are proud to continue building companies that contribute to the strength and future of the Texas economy," saidMatt Wilks, Executive Chairman, ProFrac Services

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Nasdaq Texas?

Nasdaq Texas is a dual listing venue that expands Nasdaq's presence in the state by providing companies with the ability to list on an exchange formed under Texas law while maintaining access to Nasdaq's global platform, technology, and market infrastructure. It reflects Nasdaq's long-term investment in Texas and its commitment to supporting capital formation across the region.

Who is Nasdaq Texas designed for?

Nasdaq Texas is designed for publicly traded companies that want to align with the Texas economy, operate within the state's business-friendly governance environment, and maintain access to Nasdaq's full suite of global capabilities, liquidity, and investor reach.

What are the benefits of dual listing on Nasdaq Texas?

Dually listing on Nasdaq Texas is a seamless process that allows companies to:

Align with Texas' corporate governance framework and business environment

Maintain access to Nasdaq's deep liquidity and global investor base

Leverage Nasdaq's advanced market technology

Increase visibility within one of the fastest-growing economic regions in the United States

More information here: https://www.nasdaq.com/nasdaq-texas

