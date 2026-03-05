Quanex Building Products Corporation: Quanex Building Products Announces First Quarter 2026 Results and Provides Full Year 2026 Guidance

Net Sales Growth of ~2% Year-Over-Year
Healthy Balance Sheet and Strong Liquidity
Well Positioned to Capitalize on Pent-Up Demand
HOUSTON, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) ("Quanex" or the "Company") today announced its results for the three months ended January 31, 2026.
The Company reported the following selected financial results:
|Three Months Ended January 31,
|($ in millions, except per share data)
|2026
|2025
|Net Sales
|$409.1
|$400.0
|Gross Margin
|$98.5
|$92.3
|Gross Margin %
|24.1-
|23.1-
|Net Loss
|($4.1)
|($14.9)
|Diluted EPS
|($0.09)
|($0.32)
|Adjusted Net (Loss) Income
|($0.3)
|$9.0
|Adjusted Diluted EPS
|($0.01)
|$0.19
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$27.4
|$38.5
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin %
|6.7-
|9.6-
|Cash Used For Operating Activities
|($20.2)
|($12.5)
|Free Cash Flow
|($31.5)
|($24.1)
(See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section, Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosure table, Selected Segment Data table and reconciliation tables for additional information)
George Wilson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our results for the first quarter tracked our expectations given the current macroeconomic backdrop. The combination of inflationary pressures, high interest rates, tariff uncertainty, housing affordability issues, and geopolitical tensions continued to weaken consumer confidence around the world, ultimately impacting demand for the products we manufacture. However, we continue to focus on identifying operational efficiencies and commercial synergies that we believe will benefit us when consumer confidence improves and demand rebounds.
"Due to the seasonality of our business, coupled with the longer cash conversion cycle of the legacy Tyman business, we expect to be a net borrower during the first half of our fiscal year, which impacts our leverage ratio. Our balance sheet is healthy, and we will remain focused on prioritizing debt repayment as we generate cash. Looking ahead, we continue to be optimistic about our prospects for profitable growth and value creation."
First Quarter 2026 Results Summary
Quanex reported net sales of $409.1 million during the three months ended January 1, 2026, which represents an increase of 2.3% compared to $400.0 million for the same period in 2025, mainly due to foreign exchange translation and the pass-through of tariffs. In its Hardware Solutions segment, Quanex reported an increase of 2.4% in net sales for the first quarter of 2026, mostly due to foreign exchange translation and price increases. In its Extruded Solutions segment, net sales were essentially flat for the first quarter of 2026 as lower volumes were offset by foreign exchange translation and price increases. For its Custom Solutions segment, the Company reported an increase of 4.8% in net sales for the first quarter of 2026, largely due to increased volume and improved pricing. (See Sales Analysis table for additional information)
On a consolidated basis, the decrease in adjusted earnings for the first quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter of 2025 was mainly due to reduced operating leverage from lower volumes related to ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty coupled with low consumer confidence and higher, but temporary, operational costs related to Quanex's window and door hardware plant in Monterrey, Mexico.
Balance Sheet & Liquidity Update
As of January 31, 2026, the Company had total debt of $717.5 million and Quanex's leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA was 2.8x. As of January 31, 2026, Quanex reported a LTM Net Loss of $240.0 million, mainly due to the non-cash goodwill impairment charge recorded in the third quarter of 2025, and LTM Adjusted EBITDA of $231.7 million (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section, Net Debt Reconciliation table and Last Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table for additional information)
The Company's liquidity was $331.6 million as of January 31, 2026, consisting of $62.3 million in cash on hand plus availability under its Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility due 2029, less letters of credit outstanding.
Outlook
Mr. Wilson commented, "Our long-term view continues to be favorable as the underlying fundamentals for the residential housing market remain positive. We entered fiscal 2026 with a cautious outlook due to the ongoing macroeconomic challenges, but we continue to believe that demand for our products will improve as we expect consumer confidence to be restored over time. Based on conversations with our customers, recent demand trends, and the latest macro data, we are providing guidance for fiscal 2026. Overall, on a consolidated basis, we estimate we will generate net sales of $1.84 billion to $1.87 billion, which we expect will yield approximately $240 million to $245 million in Adjusted EBITDA* in fiscal 2026. As mentioned on our last earnings call, we anticipate the first half of 2026 to be more challenging than the first half of 2025, which implies an improved second half year-over-year. As macroeconomic uncertainty subsides and consumer confidence improves, we believe we are well positioned to capitalize on pent-up demand. In the meantime, we will stay focused on the things that we can control, with an emphasis on generating cash to pay down debt and opportunistically repurchasing our stock."
*When Quanex provides expectations for Adjusted EBITDA on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and corresponding GAAP measures is generally not available without unreasonable effort. Certain items required for such a reconciliation are outside of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted or estimated, such as the provision for income taxes related to net income. As a result, Quanex is unable to provide forward-looking net income guidance. Investors are cautioned that the Company's Adjusted EBITDA excludes significant items, including interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and the other adjustments described below, and that net income may differ materially from Adjusted EBITDA.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended January 31,
|2026
|2025
|Net sales
|-
|409,089
|-
|400,044
|Cost of sales
|310,562
|307,728
|Selling, general and administrative
|71,426
|66,650
|Restructuring charges
|-
|7,904
|Depreciation and amortization
|24,249
|24,740
|Operating income (loss)
|2,852
|(6,978
|-
|Interest expense
|(12,367
|-
|(14,186
|-
|Other, net
|5,617
|1,229
|Loss before income taxes
|(3,898
|-
|(19,935
|-
|Income tax (expense) benefit
|(173
|-
|5,050
|Net loss
|-
|(4,071
|-
|-
|(14,885
|-
|Loss per common share, basic
|-
|(0.09
|-
|-
|(0.32
|-
|Loss per common share, diluted
|-
|(0.09
|-
|-
|(0.32
|-
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|45,456
|47,015
|Diluted
|45,456
|47,015
|Cash dividends per share
|-
|0.08
|-
|0.08
|QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|January 31, 2026
|October 31, 2025
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|-
|62,311
|-
|76,018
|Restricted Cash
|2,332
|2,100
|Accounts receivable, net
|189,243
|205,384
|Inventories
|270,597
|254,122
|Prepaid assets
|39,845
|32,387
|Other current assets
|4,345
|3,764
|Total current assets
|568,673
|573,775
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|401,701
|411,591
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|179,221
|154,866
|Deferred tax assets
|2,959
|2,706
|Goodwill
|275,468
|271,346
|Intangible assets, net
|544,323
|549,137
|Other assets
|5,818
|4,812
|Total assets
|-
|1,978,163
|-
|1,968,233
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|-
|116,095
|-
|131,307
|Accrued liabilities
|77,325
|95,155
|Income taxes payable
|7,101
|12,076
|Current maturities of long-term debt
|28,566
|27,561
|Current operating lease liabilities
|16,749
|15,446
|Total current liabilities
|245,836
|281,545
|Long-term debt
|678,636
|665,268
|Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
|168,668
|145,459
|Deferred income taxes
|139,804
|135,993
|Other liabilities
|14,865
|13,789
|Total liabilities
|1,247,809
|1,242,054
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock
|512
|512
|Additional paid-in-capital
|695,426
|700,029
|Retained earnings
|156,963
|164,710
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(24,329
|-
|(35,439
|-
|Treasury stock at cost
|(98,218
|-
|(103,633
|-
|Total stockholders' equity
|730,354
|726,179
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|-
|1,978,163
|-
|1,968,233
|QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended January 31,
|2026
|2025
|Operating activities:
|Net loss
|-
|(4,071
|-
|-
|(14,885
|-
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used for operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|24,249
|24,740
|Stock-based compensation
|1,166
|902
|Deferred income tax
|1,808
|2,851
|Other, net
|1,300
|6,173
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Decrease in accounts receivable
|18,743
|30,330
|Increase in inventory
|(13,669
|-
|(8,602
|-
|Increase in other current assets
|(7,043
|-
|(8,985
|-
|Decrease in accounts payable
|(13,982
|-
|(16,548
|-
|Decrease in accrued liabilities
|(19,022
|-
|(22,558
|-
|Decrease in current income taxes payable
|(5,203
|-
|(5,087
|-
|Other, net
|(4,484
|-
|(841
|-
|Cash used for operating activities
|(20,208
|-
|(12,510
|-
|Investing activities:
|Capital expenditures
|(11,294
|-
|(11,624
|-
|Proceeds from disposition of capital assets
|55
|169
|Cash used for investing activities
|(11,239
|-
|(11,455
|-
|Financing activities:
|Borrowings under credit facilities
|57,000
|45,000
|Repayments of credit facility borrowings
|(36,250
|-
|(56,250
|-
|Repayments of other long-term debt
|(838
|-
|(2,026
|-
|Common stock dividends paid
|(3,638
|-
|(3,812
|-
|Issuance of common stock
|-
|214
|Payroll tax paid to settle shares forfeited upon vesting of stock
|(354
|-
|(1,400
|-
|Purchase of treasury stock
|-
|(3,698
|-
|Cash provided by (used for) financing activities
|15,920
|(21,972
|-
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|2,052
|(1,590
|-
|Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(13,475
|-
|(47,527
|-
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|78,118
|102,995
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|-
|64,643
|-
|55,468
|QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
FREE CASH FLOW AND NET DEBT RECONCILIATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP measure, to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures.
|Three Months Ended January 31,
|2026
|2025
|Cash used for operating activities
|(20,208
|-
|(12,510
|-
|Capital expenditures
|(11,294
|-
|(11,624
|-
|Free Cash Flow
|(31,502
|-
|(24,134
|-
|The following table reconciles the Company's Net Debt which is defined as total debt principal of the Company plus finance lease obligations minus cash.
|As of January 31,
|2026
|2025
|Term loan facility
|-
|462,500
|-
|487,500
|Revolving credit facility
|199,500
|217,500
|Finance lease obligations (1)
|55,505
|59,306
|Total debt (2)
|717,505
|764,306
|Less: Cash and cash equivalents
|62,311
|49,982
|Net Debt
|655,194
|714,324
|(1) Includes $49.3 million and $55.1 million in real estate lease liabilities considered finance leases under U.S. GAAP as of January 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively.
|(2) Excludes outstanding letters of credit.
|QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE DISCLOSURE
LAST TWELVE MONTHS ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|Reconciliation of Last Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA
|Three Months Ended
January 31, 2026
|Three Months Ended
October 31, 2025
|Three Months Ended
July 31, 2025
|Three Months Ended
April 30, 2025
|Total
|Reconciliation
|Reconciliation
|Reconciliation
|Reconciliation
|Reconciliation
|Net (loss) income as reported
|-
|(4,071
|-
|-
|19,571
|-
|(276,007
|-
|-
|20,515
|-
|(239,992
|-
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|173
|15,147
|(8,191
|-
|6,307
|13,436
|Other, net
|(5,617
|-
|(5,246
|-
|(855
|-
|159
|(11,559
|-
|Interest expense
|12,367
|13,468
|14,218
|13,940
|53,993
|Depreciation and amortization
|24,249
|25,630
|33,882
|19,192
|102,953
|Asset impairment charges
|-
|-
|302,284
|-
|302,284
|EBITDA
|27,101
|68,570
|65,331
|60,113
|221,115
|Cost of sales (1)
|407
|308
|148
|976
|1,839
|Selling, general and administrative (1),(2)
|(126
|-
|2,056
|3,449
|1,110
|6,489
|Restructuring (credit) charges (3)
|-
|(16
|-
|1,367
|936
|2,287
|Adjusted EBITDA
|-
|27,382
|-
|70,918
|-
|70,295
|-
|63,135
|-
|231,730
|(1) Expense related to plant closure/relocation.
|(2) Transaction, advisory fees, reorganization costs and product recall expenses.
|(3) Restructuring (credit) charges related to severance.
|QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE DISCLOSURE
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS
|Three Months Ended
January 31, 2026
|Three Months Ended
January 31, 2025
|Net Income
|Diluted EPS
|Net Income
|Diluted EPS
|Net loss as reported
|-
|(4,071
|-
|-
|(0.09
|-
|-
|(14,885
|-
|-
|(0.32
|-
|Net loss reconciling items from below
|3,801
|-
|0.08
|23,847
|-
|0.51
|Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS
|-
|(270
|-
|-
|(0.01
|-
|-
|8,962
|-
|0.19
|Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
|Three Months Ended
January 31, 2026
|Three Months Ended
January 31, 2025
|Reconciliation
|Reconciliation
|Net loss as reported
|-
|(4,071
|-
|-
|(14,885
|-
|Income tax benefit
|173
|(5,050
|-
|Other, net
|(5,617
|-
|(1,229
|-
|Interest expense
|12,367
|14,186
|Depreciation and amortization
|24,249
|24,740
|EBITDA
|27,101
|17,762
|EBITDA reconciling items from below
|281
|20,780
|Adjusted EBITDA
|-
|27,382
|-
|38,542
|Reconciling Items
|Three Months Ended
January 31, 2026
|Three Months Ended
January 31, 2025
|Income Statement
|Reconciling Items
|Income Statement
|Reconciling Items
|Net sales
|-
|409,089
|-
|-
|-
|400,044
|-
|-
|Cost of sales
|310,562
|(407
|-
|(1-
|307,728
|(9,007
|-
|(2-
|Selling, general and administrative
|71,426
|126
|(1),(3)
|66,650
|(3,869
|-
|(1),(3)
|Restructuring charges
|-
|-
|7,904
|(7,904
|-
|(4-
|EBITDA
|27,101
|281
|17,762
|20,780
|Depreciation and amortization
|24,249
|(9,757
|-
|(5-
|24,740
|(10,650
|-
|(5-
|Operating income (loss)
|2,852
|10,038
|(6,978
|-
|31,430
|Interest expense
|(12,367
|-
|-
|(14,186
|-
|-
|Other, net
|5,617
|(5,072
|-
|(6-
|1,229
|(172
|-
|(6-
|Loss before income taxes
|(3,898
|-
|4,966
|(19,935
|-
|31,258
|Income tax benefit
|(173
|-
|(1,165
|-
|(7-
|5,050
|(7,411
|-
|(7-
|Net loss
|-
|(4,071
|-
|-
|3,801
|-
|(14,885
|-
|-
|23,847
|Diluted loss per share
|-
|(0.09
|-
|-
|(0.32
|-
|(1) Expense related to plant closure/relocation.
|(2) Amortization of step-up for purchase price adjustments on inventory.
|(3) Transaction, advisory fees, reorganization costs and product recall expenses.
|(4) Restructuring charges related to severance and disposal of software.
|(5) Amortization expense related to intangible assets.
|(6) Foreign currency transaction gains.
|(7) Tax impact of net income reconciling items.
|QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
SELECTED SEGMENT DATA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|This table provides gross margin, operating income (loss), EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA by reportable segment. Non-operating expense and income tax expense are not allocated to the reportable segments.
|Hardware Solutions
|Extruded Solutions
|Custom Solutions
|Unallocated Corp & Other
|Total
|Three months ended January 31, 2026
|Net sales
|-
|189,112
|-
|139,800
|-
|89,142
|-
|(8,965
|-
|-
|409,089
|Cost of sales
|150,724
|97,709
|71,424
|(9,295
|-
|310,562
|Gross Margin
|38,388
|42,091
|17,718
|330
|98,527
|Gross Margin %
|20.3
|-
|30.1
|-
|19.9
|-
|24.1
|-
|Selling, general and administrative (1)
|34,180
|21,141
|13,150
|2,955
|71,426
|Depreciation and amortization
|11,547
|7,339
|5,222
|141
|24,249
|Operating (loss) income
|(7,339
|-
|13,611
|(654
|-
|(2,766
|-
|2,852
|Depreciation and amortization
|11,547
|7,339
|5,222
|141
|24,249
|EBITDA
|4,208
|20,950
|4,568
|(2,625
|-
|27,101
|Expense related to plant relocation (Cost of sales)
|407
|-
|-
|-
|407
|Credit related to plant relocation (SG&A)
|(141
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(141
|-
|Transaction, advisory fees, reorganization costs, and product recall expenses
|70
|-
|-
|(55
|-
|15
|Adjusted EBITDA
|-
|4,544
|-
|20,950
|-
|4,568
|-
|(2,680
|-
|-
|27,382
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin %
|2.4
|-
|15.0
|-
|5.1
|-
|6.7
|-
|Three months ended January 31, 2025
|Net sales
|-
|184,740
|-
|139,630
|-
|85,038
|-
|(9,364
|-
|-
|400,044
|Cost of sales
|150,785
|97,680
|68,298
|(9,035
|-
|307,728
|Gross Margin
|33,955
|41,950
|16,740
|(329
|-
|92,316
|Gross Margin %
|18.4
|-
|30.0
|-
|19.7
|-
|23.1
|-
|Selling, general and administrative (1)
|33,357
|18,508
|11,598
|3,187
|66,650
|Restructuring charges
|6,119
|-
|-
|1,785
|7,904
|Depreciation and amortization
|11,470
|7,640
|5,540
|90
|24,740
|Operating (loss) income
|(16,991
|-
|15,802
|(398
|-
|(5,391
|-
|(6,978
|-
|Depreciation and amortization
|11,470
|7,640
|5,540
|90
|24,740
|EBITDA
|(5,521
|-
|23,442
|5,142
|(5,301
|-
|17,762
|Transaction, advisory fees, reorganization costs, and product recall expenses
|90
|158
|-
|3,621
|3,869
|Amortization of step-up for purchase price adjustments on inventory
|7,509
|352
|1,146
|-
|9,007
|Restructuring charges
|6,119
|-
|-
|1,785
|7,904
|Adjusted EBITDA
|-
|8,197
|-
|23,952
|-
|6,288
|-
|105
|-
|38,542
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin %
|4.4
|-
|17.2
|-
|7.4
|-
|9.6
|-
|(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense of $3.0 million and $1.2 million for the three months ended January 31, 2026 and January 31, 2025, respectively.
|QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
SELECTED SEGMENT DATA RECONCILIATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|This table reconciles our segment presentation, as previously reported in Exhibit 99.1 to our Current Report Form 8-K dated March 10, 2025 for the three months ended January 31, 2025, to the current presentation.
|NA Fenestration
|EU Fenestration
|NA Cabinet Components
|Tyman
|Unallocated Corp & Other
|Total
|Three months ended January 31, 2025
|Net sales
|-
|134,333
|-
|48,471
|-
|43,810
|-
|175,676
|-
|(2,246
|-
|-
|400,044
|Cost of sales
|106,567
|30,638
|39,415
|132,796
|(1,688
|-
|307,728
|Gross Margin
|27,766
|17,833
|4,395
|42,880
|(558
|-
|92,316
|Gross Margin %
|20.7
|-
|36.8
|-
|10.0
|-
|24.4
|-
|23.1
|-
|Selling, general and administrative
|16,133
|7,920
|5,268
|34,378
|2,951
|66,650
|Restructuring charges
|-
|-
|-
|7,904
|-
|7,904
|Depreciation and amortization
|4,779
|2,610
|3,009
|14,263
|79
|24,740
|Operating income (loss)
|6,854
|7,303
|(3,882
|-
|(13,665
|-
|(3,588
|-
|(6,978
|-
|Depreciation and amortization
|4,779
|2,610
|3,009
|14,263
|79
|24,740
|EBITDA
|11,633
|9,913
|(873
|-
|598
|(3,509
|-
|17,762
|Amortization of step-up for purchase price adjustments on inventory
|-
|-
|-
|9,007
|-
|9,007
|Transaction and advisory fees
|-
|-
|-
|1,469
|2,400
|3,869
|Restructuring charges
|7,904
|-
|7,904
|Adjusted EBITDA
|-
|11,633
|-
|9,913
|-
|(873
|-
|-
|18,978
|-
|(1,109
|-
|-
|38,542
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin %
|8.7
|-
|20.5
|-
|-2.0
|-
|10.8
|-
|9.6
|-
|Hardware Solutions(1)
|Extruded Solutions(2)
|Custom Solutions(3)
|Tyman
|Unallocated Corp & Other
|Total
|Three months ended January 31, 2025
|Net sales
|-
|184,740
|-
|139,630
|-
|85,038
|-
|-
|-
|(9,364
|-
|-
|400,044
|Cost of sales
|150,785
|97,680
|68,298
|-
|(9,035
|-
|307,728
|Gross Margin
|33,955
|41,950
|16,740
|-
|(329
|-
|92,316
|Gross Margin %
|18.4
|-
|30.0
|-
|19.7
|-
|23.1
|-
|Selling, general and administrative
|33,357
|18,508
|11,598
|3,187
|66,650
|Restructuring charges
|6,119
|-
|-
|-
|1,785
|7,904
|Depreciation and amortization
|11,470
|7,640
|5,540
|-
|90
|24,740
|Operating (loss) income
|(16,991
|-
|15,802
|(398
|-
|-
|(5,391
|-
|(6,978
|-
|Depreciation and amortization
|11,470
|7,640
|5,540
|-
|90
|24,740
|EBITDA
|(5,521
|-
|23,442
|5,142
|-
|(5,301
|-
|17,762
|Reorganization costs (SG&A)
|2,400
|2,400
|Amortization of step-up for purchase price adjustments on inventory
|7,509
|352
|1,146
|-
|-
|9,007
|Transaction and advisory fees
|90
|158
|-
|-
|1,221
|1,469
|Restructuring charges
|6,119
|1,785
|7,904
|Adjusted EBITDA
|-
|8,197
|-
|23,952
|-
|6,288
|-
|-
|-
|105
|-
|38,542
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin %
|4.4
|-
|17.2
|-
|7.4
|-
|9.6
|-
|(1) Contains a portion of the previously reported NA Fenestration segment.
|(2) Contains a portion of the NA Fenestration segment and the EU Fenestration segment.
|(3) Contains a portion of the NA Fenestration segment and the NA Cabinet Components segment.
|QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
SALES ANALYSIS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended January 31,
|2026
|2025
|Hardware Solutions:(1)
|Window and door hardware
|-
|124,701
|-
|122,353
|Screens
|62,599
|60,554
|Other
|1,812
|1,833
|-
|189,112
|-
|184,740
|Extruded Solutions:(2)
|Window profiles
|-
|58,355
|-
|59,845
|Seals and gaskets
|17,634
|18,041
|Spacers
|47,602
|42,861
|Solar
|4,605
|5,523
|Flashing Tape
|1,518
|2,114
|Window and door hardware
|7,512
|9,458
|Other
|2,574
|1,788
|-
|139,800
|-
|139,630
|Custom Solutions:(3)
|Wood solutions
|-
|46,654
|-
|43,810
|Access solutions
|23,045
|22,908
|Mixing solutions
|19,443
|18,320
|-
|89,142
|-
|85,038
|Unallocated Corporate & Other:
|Eliminations
|-
|(8,965
|-
|-
|(9,364
|-
|-
|(8,965
|-
|-
|(9,364
|-
|Net Sales
|-
|409,089
|-
|400,044
|(1) Reflects an increase of $4.3 million in revenue associated with foreign currency exchange rate impacts for the three months ended January 31, 2026.
|(2) Reflects an increase of $3.3 million in revenue associated with foreign currency exchange rate impacts for the three months ended January 31, 2026.
|(3) Reflects an increase of $0.2 million in revenue associated with foreign currency exchange rate impacts for the three months ended January 31, 2026.