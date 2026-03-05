Kingstone Companies: Kingstone Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Strongest Quarterly and Annual Results in Company History

Q4 GAAP Net Combined Ratio of 64.2% | Q4 Diluted EPS of $1.03 | Q4 Annualized ROE of 51.3%

Q4 Diluted Operating EPS1 of $1.08 | FY Net Income of $40.8M, up 122% | FY Book Value per Share of $8.28 up 75%

Net Premiums Earned Growth of 46% for FY 2025 |Direct Premiums Written Growth1 of 15% for FY 2025

Updates 2026 Guidance

KINGSTON, N.Y., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kingstone Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: KINS) ("Kingstone" or the "Company"), a Northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025. The Company has also provided an investor presentation that can be accessed through the News & Events/Presentations section of the Company website at www.kingstonecompanies.com

Key Financial and Operational Highlights Quarters Ended Years Ended ($ in thousands, except per share data) December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Net premiums earned - 49,463 - 35,967 37.5 - - 187,127 - 128,498 45.6 - Direct premiums written1 - 82,753 - 72,533 14.1 - - 277,801 - 241,980 14.8 - Net combined ratio 64.2 - 78.5 - (14.3)pts 75.0 - 80.0 - (5.0)pts Underlying combined ratio1 62.6 - 78.9 - (16.3)pts 74.4 - 79.5 - (5.1)pts Net income - 14,760 - 5,439 171.4 - - 40,767 - 18,358 122.1 - Net income per share - diluted - 1.03 - 0.40 157.5 - - 2.88 - 1.48 94.6 - Operating net income per share - diluted1 - 1.08 - 0.46 134.8 - - 2.79 - 1.45 92.4 - Return on equity - annualized 51.3 - 34.4 - 16.9 pts 43.0 - 36.3 - 6.7 pts 1 Refer to section entitled "Definitions and Non-GAAP Measures" included in this press release.

Management Commentary

Meryl Golden, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kingstone, stated, "We delivered record results for the fourth quarter and the full year, confirming the preliminary results we reported in February and marking our ninth consecutive quarter of profitability. From year-end 2023 to year-end 2025, we have grown direct premiums written by 39% while improving our combined ratio by 30 points. These results are structural, not simply weather-driven, and they validate the transformation we have executed.

Our competitive advantages are clear. Select, now 57% of policies in force compared to 45% one year ago, continues to drive lower claim frequency through improved risk selection. Our operating efficiency, with a net expense ratio that has improved from 41% in 2021 to 30% in 2025, provides margin durability. Net earned premium growth of 46% for the full year, combined with net investment income growth of 44%, demonstrates the breadth of our earnings power. And our conservative financial position, with no debt and robust reinsurance, means that a major catastrophe event is an income statement impact, not an existential risk.

We are now entering our next chapter of profitable growth. We have set a 2029 goal of $500 million in direct premiums written through continued growth in New York along with measured expansion into new markets, starting with California in Q2, supported by an infrastructure that scales with minimal incremental investment. We are updating our 2026 guidance today, which reflects continued direct premiums written growth of 16% to 20% and an underlying combined ratio1 of 74% to 76%. We will continue to execute with discipline, advance our measured expansion roadmap and allocate capital prudently to deliver long-term value to our shareholders."

Fiscal Year 2026 Outlook

(see "Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements" below)

The Company is providing an updated growth and profitability outlook for fiscal year 2026. The guidance ranges below reflect management's current expectations based on information available as of March 5, 2026 and are subject to the risks and uncertainties described in "Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements" below.

Guidance Metrics 2026 Estimate 2025 Actual Direct premiums written1,5 growth 16% to 20% 14.8% Net combined ratio 81% to 86% 75.0% Underlying combined ratio1,2 (excluding catastrophe losses and prior-year reserve development) 74% to 76% 74.4% Prior-year reserve development -% (0.6)% Catastrophe loss ratio3 7% to 10% 1.2% Net income per share - diluted $2.20 to $2.90 $2.88 Return on equity 24% to 30% 43.0% Illustrative: Net income per share - diluted at 2025 Actual catastrophe loss ratio (1.2%)4 ~$3.53

1Refer to "Definitions and Non-GAAP Measures" for definitions and 2025 reconciliations.

2The Underlying Combined Ratio is a non-GAAP measure. It is computed as the sum of the underlying loss ratio (which is a non-GAAP measure) and the net underwriting expense ratio. The underlying loss ratio excludes catastrophe losses and prior-year reserve development from the GAAP net loss ratio. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is the net combined ratio. Refer to the section entitled "Definitions and Non-GAAP Measures" included in this press release for definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the 2026 estimate of Underlying Combined Ratio to the GAAP net combined ratio is not provided because the Company is unable to predict catastrophe losses and prior-year reserve development with reasonable certainty without unreasonable efforts. These items could materially impact the GAAP measure.

3The catastrophe loss ratio estimate for 2026 of 7% to 10% is at or above the Company's six-year historical average of 7.1% (2019-2024) and gives effect to the elevated winter storm activity experienced in early 2026. Catastrophe losses are reported net of reinsurance recoveries and include loss adjustment expenses. The Company defines catastrophe events consistent with PCS industry designations.

4Illustrative sensitivity only; not forward-looking guidance. Represents guidance-midpoint net income per share-diluted recalculated at FY2025 actual catastrophe loss ratio of 1.2%, assuming that all other guidance assumptions remain constant. This figure is provided for modeling context only.

5Guidance for the most comparable GAAP measure, net premiums earned, is not provided because net premiums earned is an output of multiple variables including direct written premium growth, quota share cession rates, and premium earning patterns, several of which are not within the Company's direct control, therefore the Company is unable to predict such variables with reasonable certainty without unreasonable efforts.

Catastrophe Sensitivity

For purposes of the 2026 guidance, it is assumed that each 1 point of catastrophe loss ratio will result in ~$2.5 million pre-tax losses, or ~$0.13 per diluted share after tax, as indicated below:

CAT Sensitivity Metric (Per 1.0 pt change) 2026E Pre-tax underwriting impact ~$2.5 million After-tax underwriting impact per share (at assumed effective tax rate) ~$0.13 per share

Key Modeling Assumptions

The following reflects certain key modeling assumptions with respect to the full year 2026 guidance:

Assumption 2026E Illustrative net premiums earned* ~$252 million Assumed effective tax rate 21%

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 14.8 million

* For modeling purposes only. The illustrative net premiums earned figure is a baseline assumption used solely for the catastrophe sensitivity calculations above. It is not forward-looking guidance on net premiums earned and should not be interpreted as such. Net premiums earned is an output of multiple variables including direct written premium growth, quota share cession rates, and premium earning patterns, several of which are not within the Company's direct control.

Consolidated Financial Results

Consolidated Financial Results Quarters Ended Years Ended ($ in thousands, except policy and per share data) December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Net premiums earned - 49,463 - 35,967 37.5 - - 187,127 - 128,498 45.6 - Direct premiums written1 - 82,753 - 72,533 14.1 - - 277,801 - 241,980 14.8 - Policies in force, at the end of the period 80,432 77,656 3.6 - Net investment income - 2,951 - 1,906 54.8 - - 9,799 - 6,824 43.6 - Net gains (losses) on investments - (901 - - (905 - 0.4 - - (310 - - 415 NM Gain on sale of real estate - - - - - - - 1,966 - - NM Net loss ratio 36.3 - 48.7 - (12.4)pts 45.0 - 48.7 - (3.7)pts Net underwriting expense ratio 27.9 - 29.8 - (1.9)pts 30.0 - 31.3 - (1.3)pts Net combined ratio 64.2 - 78.5 - (14.3)pts 75.0 - 80.0 - (5.0)pts Net loss ratio 36.3 - 48.7 - (12.4)pts 45.0 - 48.7 - (3.7)pts Catastrophe loss ratio1 2.1 - - - 2.1pts 1.2 - 1.9 - (0.7)pts Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes1 34.2 - 48.7 - (14.5)pts 43.8 - 46.8 - (3.0)pts Effect of prior-year favorable reserve development (0.5) % (0.4) % (0.1)pts (0.6) % (1.4) % 0.8pts Underlying loss ratio1 34.7 - 49.1 - (14.4)pts 44.4 - 48.2 - (3.8)pts Net Income - 14,760 - 5,439 171.4 - - 40,767 - 18,358 122.1 - Net Income per share - basic - 1.04 - 0.44 136.4 - - 2.93 - 1.60 83.1 - Net Income per share - diluted - 1.03 - 0.40 157.5 - - 2.88 - 1.48 94.6 - Return on equity - annualized 51.3 - 34.4 - 16.9pts 43.0 - 36.3 - 6.7pts Adjusted EBITDA1 - 20,342 - 9,303 118.7 - - 54,052 - 30,516 77.1 - Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax - 663 - (3,135 - NM - 6,094 - 99 NM Operating net income1 - 15,471 - 6,153 151.4 - - 39,459 - 18,031 118.8 - Operating net income per share - basic1 - 1.09 - 0.49 122.4 - - 2.83 - 1.57 80.3 - Operating net income per share - diluted1 - 1.08 - 0.46 134.8 - - 2.79 - 1.45 92.4 - Operating return on equity1 13.4 - 9.7 - 3.7pts 41.7 - 35.6 - 6.1pts Operating return on equity1 - annualized 53.7 - 38.9 - 14.8pts 41.7 - 35.6 - 6.1pts Book value per share, at the end of the period - diluted - 8.28 - 4.73 75.2 - Book value per share, at the end of the period - diluted excluding AOCI - 8.69 - 5.59 55.5 -

NM = Not Meaningful

1 Refer to section entitled "Definitions and Non-GAAP Measures" included in this press release.

About Kingstone Companies, Inc.

Kingstone is a Northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company whose principal operating subsidiary is Kingstone Insurance Company ("KICO"). KICO is a New York domiciled carrier writing business through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. Kingstone delivers tailored homeowners insurance solutions through its sophisticated product suite, Select, supported by a scalable and efficient operating platform that enables the Company to pursue significant market opportunities and strategic expansion. KICO was the 12th largest writer of homeowners insurance in New York in 2024 and is also licensed in New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, and Maine.

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

The guidance provided above is based on information available as of March 5, 2026 and management's review of the anticipated financial results for 2026. Such guidance remains subject to change based on management's ongoing review of the Company's 2026 results and is a forward-looking statement (see below). Kingstone assumes no obligation to update this guidance. The actual results may be materially different and are affected by the risk factors and uncertainties identified in this press release and in Kingstone's annual and quarterly filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. For more details on factors that could affect expectations, see Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.

The risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the following:

the risk of significant losses from catastrophes and severe weather events;

risks related to the lack of a financial strength rating from A.M. Best;

risks related to limitations on the ability of our insurance subsidiary to pay dividends to us;

adverse capital, credit and financial market conditions;

risks related to volatility in net investment income;

the unavailability of reinsurance at current levels and prices;

the exposure to greater net insurance losses in the event of reduced reliance on reinsurance;

the credit risk of our reinsurers;

the inability to maintain the requisite amount of risk-based capital needed to grow our business;

the effects of climate change on the frequency or severity of weather events and wildfires;

risks related to the limited market area of our business;

risks related to a concentration of business in a limited number of producers;

legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in insurance laws and regulations and their application by our regulators;

the effects of competition in our market areas;

our reliance on certain key personnel;

risks related to security breaches or other attacks involving our computer systems or those of our vendors;

our reliance on information technology and information systems; and

the uncertainty relating to our geographic diversification strategy in entering the California market and other markets.

Kingstone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Definitions and Non-GAAP Measures

Direct premiums written represent the total premiums charged on policies issued by the Company during the respective fiscal period.

Net premiums written are direct premiums written less premiums ceded to reinsurers. Net premiums earned, the GAAP measure most comparable to direct premiums written and net premiums written, are net premiums written that are pro-rata earned during the fiscal period presented. All of the Company's policies are written for a twelve-month period. Management uses direct premiums written and net premiums written, along with other measures, to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results. Direct premiums written and net premiums written are provided as supplemental information, not as a substitute for net premiums earned, and do not reflect the Company's net premiums earned.

Adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss) exclusive of interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, loss on extinguishment of debt, net gains (losses) on investments, gain on sale of real estate, and stock-based compensation. Net income (loss) is the GAAP measure most closely comparable to adjusted EBITDA.

Management uses adjusted EBITDA along with other measures to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, loss on extinguishment of debt, net gains (losses) on investments, gain on sale of real estate, and stock-based compensation, and may vary significantly between periods. Adjusted EBITDA is provided as supplemental information, not as a substitute for net income and does not reflect the Company's overall profitability.

Operating net income and basic operating net income per share is net income and basic income per share exclusive of net gains (losses) on investments and gain on sale of real estate, net of tax. Net income and basic net income per share are the GAAP measures most closely comparable to operating net income and basic operating net income per share.

Management uses operating net income and basic operating net income per share along with other measures to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including net gains (losses) on investments and gain on sale of real estate and may vary significantly between periods. Operating net income and basic operating net income per share are provided as supplemental information, not as a substitute for net income and basic net income per share and do not reflect the Company's overall profitability.

Operating net income and diluted operating net income per share is net income and diluted income per share exclusive of net gains (losses) on investments and gain on sale of real estate, net of tax. Net income and diluted net income per share are the GAAP measures most closely comparable to operating net income and diluted operating net income (loss) per share.

Management uses operating net income and diluted operating net income per share along with other measures to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including net gains (losses) on investments and gain on sale of real estate and may vary significantly between periods. Operating net income and diluted operating net income per share are provided as supplemental information, not as a substitute for net income and diluted net income per share, and do not reflect the Company's overall profitability.

Operating return on equity is operating income divided by average equity. Return on equity is the GAAP measure most closely comparable to operating return on equity.

Management uses operating return on equity, along with other measures, to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including net gains (losses) on investments and gain on sale of real estate, which may vary significantly between periods. Operating return on equity is provided as supplemental information, is not a substitute for return on equity and does not reflect the Company's overall return on average common equity.

Underlying loss ratio is a non-GAAP ratio, which is computed as the GAAP net loss ratio excluding the effect of prior year loss reserve development and catastrophe losses.

Management believes that this ratio is useful to investors, and it is used by management to reveal the trends in the Company's business that may be obscured by prior year loss reserve development and catastrophe losses. Catastrophe losses cause the Company's loss ratios to vary significantly between periods as a result of their incidence of occurrence and magnitude and can have a significant impact on the net loss ratio. Management believes that this measure is useful for investors to evaluate this component separately when reviewing the Company's underwriting performance. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is the net loss ratio. The underlying loss ratio should not be considered a substitute for the net loss ratio and does not reflect the Company's net loss ratio.

Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes is a non-GAAP ratio, which is computed as the difference between GAAP net loss ratio and the effect of catastrophes on the net loss ratio.

Management believes that this ratio is useful to investors, and it is used by management to reveal the trends in the Company's business that may be obscured by catastrophe losses. Catastrophe losses cause the Company's net loss ratios to vary significantly between periods as a result of their incidence of occurrence and magnitude and can have a significant impact on the net loss ratio. Management believes that this measure is useful for investors to evaluate this component separately when reviewing the Company's underwriting performance. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is the net loss ratio. The net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes should not be considered a substitute for the net loss ratio and does not reflect the Company's net loss ratio.

Underlying combined ratio is a non-GAAP measure, which is computed as the sum of the underlying loss ratio and the net underwriting expense ratio.

Management believes that this ratio is useful to investors, and it is used by management to reveal the trends in the Company's business that may be obscured by prior year loss reserve development and catastrophe losses. Catastrophe losses cause the Company's loss ratios to vary significantly between periods as a result of their incidence of occurrence and magnitude and can have a significant impact on the net combined ratio. Management believes that this measure is useful for investors to evaluate this component separately when reviewing the Company's underwriting performance. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is the net combined ratio. The underlying combined ratio should not be considered a substitute for the net combined ratio and does not reflect the Company's net combined ratio.

The table below reconciles net premiums earned to direct premiums written for the periods presented:

For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended December 31, December 31, - - (000's except percentages) 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Direct Premiums Written Reconciliation: Net premiums earned - 49,463 - 35,967 37.5 - - 187,127 - 128,498 45.6 - Change in unearned premiums 19,387 18,197 6.5 26,592 25,732 3.3 Net premiums written 68,850 54,164 27.1 213,719 154,230 38.6 Ceded written premiums 13,903 18,369 (24.3 - 64,082 87,750 (27.0 - Direct premiums written - 82,753 - 72,533 14.1 - - 277,801 - 241,980 14.8 - (Components may not sum due to rounding)

The following table reconciles net income to adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated:

For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended December 31, December 31, - - (000's except percentages) 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation: Net income - 14,760 - 5,439 171.4 - - 40,767 - 18,358 122.1 - Interest expense 69 629 (89.0 - 445 3,514 (87.3 - Income tax expense 3,695 1,241 197.7 10,279 4,930 108.5 Depreciation and amortization 678 613 10.6 2,560 2,449 4.5 EBITDA 19,201 7,922 142.4 54,051 29,251 84.8 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - NM 175 297 (41.1 - Net loss (gain) on investments 901 905 (0.4 - 310 (415 - NM Gain on sale of real estate - - NM (1,966 - - NM Stock-based compensation 241 477 (49.5 - 1,482 1,383 7.2 Adjusted EBITDA - 20,342 - 9,303 118.7 - - 54,052 - 30,516 77.1 - (Components may not sum due to rounding)

NM = Not Meaningful

The following table reconciles net income to operating net income and basic net income per share to basic operating net income per share for the periods indicated:

For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 (000's except per common share and outstanding share amounts) Amount Basic income per common share Amount Basic income per common share Amount Basic income per common share Amount Basic income per common share Net income - 14,760 - 1.04 - 5,439 - 0.44 - 40,767 - 2.93 - 18,358 - 1.60 Net loss (gain) on investments 901 905 310 (415 - Gain on sale of real estate - - (1,966 - - Net loss (gain) on investments and (gain) on sale of real estate 901 905 (1,656 - (415 - Less tax benefit (expense) on net loss (gain) 189 190 (348 - (87 - Net loss (gain) on investments and (gain) on sale of real estate, net of taxes 711 - 0.05 715 - 0.06 (1,308 - - (0.09 - (327 - - (0.03 - Operating net income - 15,471 - 1.09 - 6,153 - 0.49 - 39,459 - 2.83 - 18,031 - 1.57 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 14,153,746 12,482,146 13,926,024 11,478,899 (Components may not sum due to rounding)

The following table reconciles net income to operating net income and diluted net income per share to diluted operating net income per share for the periods indicated:

For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 (000's except per common share and outstanding share amounts) Amount Diluted income per common share Amount Diluted income per common share Amount Diluted income per common share Amount Diluted income per common share Net income - 14,760 - 1.03 - 5,439 - 0.40 - 40,767 - 2.88 - 18,358 - 1.48 Net loss (gain) on investments 901 905 310 (415 - Gain on sale of real estate - - (1,966 - - Net loss (gain) on investments and (gain) on sale of real estate 901 905 (1,656 - (415 - Less tax benefit (expense) on net loss (gain) 189 190 (348 - (87 - Net loss (gain) on investments and (gain) on sale of real estate, net of taxes 711 - 0.05 715 - 0.05 (1,308 - - (0.09 - (327 - - (0.03 - Operating net income - 15,471 - 1.08 - 6,153 - 0.46 - 39,459 - 2.79 - 18,031 - 1.45 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 14,383,270 13,491,412 14,143,173 12,423,769 (Components may not sum due to rounding)

The following table reconciles net income to operating net income and return on equity to operating return on equity for the periods indicated:

For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended December 31, December 31, (000's except percentages) 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Operating Net Income Reconciliation: Net income - 14,760 - 5,439 171.4 - - 40,767 - 18,358 122.1 - Net loss (gain) on investments 901 905 (0.4)% 310 (415 - NM Gain on sale of real estate - - NM (1,966 - - NM Net loss (gain) on investments and (gain) on sale of real estate 901 905 (0.4)% (1,656 - (415 - 299.0 - Less tax benefit (expense) on net loss (gain) 189 190 (0.5)% (348 - (87 - 300.0 - Net loss (gain) on investments and (gain) on sale of real estate, net of taxes 711 715 (0.6)% (1,308 - (327 - 300.0 - Operating net income - 15,471 - 6,153 151.4 - - 39,459 - 18,031 118.8 - Operating Return on Equity Reconciliation: Net income - 14,760 - 5,439 171.4 - - 40,767 - 18,358 122.1 - Average equity - 115,192 - 63,189 82.3 - - 94,720 - 50,606 87.2 - Return on equity 12.8 - 8.6 - 4.2 pts 43.0 - 36.3 - 6.7 pts Return on equity - annualized 51.3 - 34.4 - 16.9 pts 43.0 - 36.3 - 6.7 pts Net loss (gain) on investments and (gain) on sale of real estate, net of taxes - 711 - 715 (0.6)% - (1,308 - - (327 - 300.0 - Average equity - 115,192 - 63,189 82.3 - - 94,720 - 50,606 87.2 - Effect of net loss (gain) on investments and (gain) on sale of real estate, net of taxes, on return on equity 0.6 - 1.1 - (0.5)pts (1.4)% (0.6)% (0.8)pts Operating net income - 15,471 - 6,153 151.4 - - 39,459 - 18,031 118.8 - Operating net income - annualized - 61,884 - 24,612 151.4 - - 39,459 - 18,031 118.8 - Average equity - 115,192 - 63,189 82.3 - - 94,720 - 50,606 87.2 - Operating return on equity 13.4 - 9.7 - 3.7pts 41.7 - 35.6 - 6.1pts Operating return on equity - annualized 53.7 - 38.9 - 14.8pts 41.7 - 35.6 - 6.1pts (Components may not sum due to rounding)

NM = Not Meaningful

The following table reconciles the net loss ratio to the underlying loss ratio, which excludes the effect of catastrophe losses and prior-year loss reserve development for the periods presented:

For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2025

2024

Percentage Point Change 2025

2024

Percentage Point Change Underlying Loss Ratio Reconciliation: Net loss ratio 36.3 - 48.7 - (12.4 - pts 45.0 - 48.7 - (3.7 - pts Effect of catastrophes 2.1 - - - 2.1 pts 1.2 - 1.9 - (0.7 - pts Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes 34.2 - 48.7 - (14.5 - pts 43.8 - 46.8 - (3.0 - pts Effect of prior-year favorable reserve development (0.5) % (0.4) % (0.1 - pts (0.6) % (1.4) % 0.8 pts Underlying Loss Ratio 34.7 - 49.1 - (14.4 - pts 44.4 - 48.2 - (3.8 - pts (Components may not sum due to rounding)

The following table reconciles the net combined ratio to the underlying combined ratio, which excludes the effect of catastrophe losses and prior-year loss reserve development for the periods presented:

For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2025

2024

Percentage Point Change 2025

2024

Percentage Point Change Underlying Combined Ratio Reconciliation: Net combined ratio 64.2 - 78.5 - (14.3 - pts 75.0 - 80.0 - (5.0 - pts Effect of catastrophes 2.1 - - - 2.1 pts 1.2 - 1.9 - (0.7 - pts Effect of prior-year favorable reserve development (0.5) % (0.4) % (0.1 - pts (0.6) % (1.4) % 0.8 pts Underlying Combined Ratio 62.6 - 78.9 - (16.3 - pts 74.4 - 79.5 - (5.1 - pts (Components may not sum due to rounding)

KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 (unaudited) Assets Fixed-maturity securities, held-to-maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of $5,137,267 at December 31, 2025 and $5,959,265 at December 31, 2024) - 6,042,348 - 7,047,342 Fixed-maturity securities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $296,738,055 at December 31, 2025 and $202,308,158 at December 31, 2024) 289,037,190 186,893,438 Equity securities, at fair value (cost of $13,546,654 at December 31, 2025 and $13,527,554 at December 31, 2024) 10,056,595 10,296,505 Other investments 4,552,378 4,380,656 Total investments 309,688,511 208,617,941 Cash and cash equivalents 12,178,730 28,669,441 Premiums receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $20,831 at December 31, 2025 and $402,290 at December 31, 2024 21,012,408 21,766,988 Reinsurance receivables, net 58,996,945 69,322,436 Prepaid reinsurance 2,142,329 - Deferred policy acquisition costs 27,867,207 24,732,371 Intangible assets 500,000 500,000 Property and equipment, net 7,897,675 9,283,970 Deferred income taxes, net 4,179,559 5,597,920 Other assets 8,961,787 6,424,776 Total assets - 453,425,151 - 374,915,843 Liabilities Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves - 140,538,618 - 126,210,428 Unearned premiums 154,028,072 134,701,733 Advance premiums 4,003,453 3,503,063 Reinsurance balances payable 5,232,319 10,509,121 Deferred ceding commission revenue 8,362,529 11,541,239 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 11,253,649 10,570,388 Income taxes payable 2,835,135 - Debt, net (Current $1,296,900 and long-term $3,143,227 at December 31, 2025 and current $6,849,257 and long-term $4,322,163 at December 31, 2024) 4,440,127 11,171,420 Total liabilities 330,693,902 308,207,392 Commitments and Contingencies - - Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 2,500,000 shares - - Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 20,000,000 shares; issued 15,921,651 shares at December 31, 2025 and 14,448,205 shares at December 31, 2024; outstanding 14,397,526 shares at December 31, 2025 and 12,924,080 shares at December 31, 2024 159,216 144,482 Capital in excess of par 99,624,713 89,063,326 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,081,530 - (12,175,476 - Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 34,596,857 (4,755,874 - 128,299,256 72,276,458 Treasury stock, at cost, 1,524,125 shares at December 31, 2025 and 1,524,125 shares at December 31, 2024 (5,568,007 - (5,568,007 - Total stockholders' equity 122,731,249 66,708,451 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 453,425,151 - 374,915,843