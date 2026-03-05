Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 06.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
USA erklären Kupfer zur Chefsache - dieser Nevada-Explorer bohrt bereits
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40G79 | ISIN: US8679811021 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
05.03.26 | 21:58
9,750 US-Dollar
+3,07 % +0,290
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUNRISE REALTY TRUST INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUNRISE REALTY TRUST INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.03.2026 22:36 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc.: Sunrise Realty Trust Expands Revolving Credit Facility to $165 Million with Addition of Customers Bank

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. ("SUNS" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SUNS), a lender on the Tannenbaum Capital Group ("TCG") Real Estate platform, today announced the expansion of its senior secured revolving credit facility (the "Credit Facility") with the addition of Customers Bank. Customers Bank has committed $25 million to the facility, bringing total committed capital to $165 million. The Credit Facility, originally established with East West Bancorp, Inc. in November 2024, remains expandable to $200 million, subject to certain conditions and additional lender participation.

Proceeds from the Credit Facility will be used to finance the Company's ongoing originations across its target CRE markets, fund future draws and unfunded commitments under existing loans, and manage liquidity and capital needs associated with portfolio growth.

Leonard Tannenbaum, Executive Chairman of SUNS, said, "We're excited to add Customers to our financing group as we continue to broaden and diversify our bank relationships. Increasing total commitments to $165 million further strengthens our liquidity profile and enhances our ability to act quickly on attractive, well-structured opportunities while maintaining a disciplined approach to credit and portfolio construction."

About Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc.

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNS) ("SUNS") is an institutional commercial real estate ("CRE") lender providing flexible financing solutions to sponsors of CRE projects primarily in the Southern United States. It focuses on transitional CRE business plans with the potential for near-term value creation, collateralized by top-tier assets predominantly located in established and rapidly expanding Southern markets. For additional information regarding SUNS, please visit www.sunriserealtytrust.com.

About TCG Real Estate

TCG Real Estate refers to a group of affiliated CRE-focused debt funds, including a Nasdaq-listed mortgage real estate investment trust ("REIT"), Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNS), and a private mortgage REIT, Southern Realty Trust Inc. The funds provide flexible financing on transitional CRE properties that present opportunities for near-term value creation, with a focus on top-tier CRE assets located primarily within markets in the Southern U.S. benefiting from economic tailwinds with growth potential. For additional information regarding TCG, please visit www.theTCG.com.

About Customers Bancorp, Inc.

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) is one of the nation's top-performing banking companies with over $24 billion in assets making it one of the 80 largest bank holding companies in the U.S. Customers Bank's commercial and consumer clients benefit from a full suite of technology-enabled tailored product experiences delivered by best-in-class customer service distinguished by a Single Point of Contact approach. In addition to traditional lines such as C&I, commercial real estate, and residential and personal lending, Customers Bank also provides a number of national corporate banking services to clients in businesses including: fund finance, venture banking, healthcare, mortgage finance, and equipment finance. Major accolades include:

  • Named a Top 10 Performing Bank by American Banker for five consecutive years (2021-2025), including the #1 spot in 2024 among midsize banks ($10B to $50B in assets)
  • No. 45 out of the 100 largest publicly traded banks in 2026 Forbes Best Banks list
  • Net Promoter Score of 81 compared to industry average of 41

A member of the Federal Reserve System with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Customers Bank is an equal opportunity lender. Learn more: www.customersbank.com.

About East West Bancorp, Inc.

East West Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: EWBC) is a public company with total assets of $76 billion as of December 31, 2024. The company's wholly owned subsidiary, East West Bank, is the largest independent bank headquartered in Southern California and operates over 110 locations in the United States and Asia. The Bank's markets in the United States include California, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Texas and Washington.

Investor Relations Contact

Robyn Tannenbaum
561-510-2293
ir@thetcg.com

Media Contact

Doug Allen
Dukas Linden Public Relations
646-722-6530
TCG@DLPR.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.