Wilmington Capital Management Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year 2025 Results

CALGARY, Alberta, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilmington Capital Management Inc. (TSX: WCM.A, WCM.B) ("Wilmington" or the "Corporation") reports its fourth quarter and year end December 31, 2025 financial reports and provides an operational update.

For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, the Corporation reported a net income of $0.2 million or $0.01 per share and a net loss of $0.5 million or ($0.04) per share, compared to a net loss of $0.8 million or ($0.06) per share and net income of $0.4 million or $0.03 per share for the same periods in 2024, respectively.

Outlook

As previously reported, beginning in August 2023, the Corporation took steps to monetize a number of its investments in order to unlock the value which had been substantially realized, distribute capital to its shareholders and simplify its business. The monetization plan has met with considerable success and Wilmington is well positioned to continue to build on its past history of delivering attractive long-term returns to shareholders.

Wilmington announced on November 31, 2025, as part of its transition plan, the changes in its leadership team and board of directors. Effective December 31, 2025, Messrs. Chris Killi, Joe Killi and Marc Sardachuk stepped down from their respective roles as CEO, Chairman and director of the Corporation. Their leadership and commitment had been instrumental in building unique alternative investment platforms like land lease resorts and communities, self-storage facilities, marinas and delivering strong financial performance. Wilmington is grateful for their vision and stewardship throughout their tenure and wishes them every success in their future endeavors.

Mr. Andrew Cockwell assumed the role of Chairman and CEO and will help lead Wilmington into an exciting new chapter that ensures the Corporation continues to have a dynamic and successful future.

About Wilmington

Wilmington is a Canadian investment company whose principal objective has been to seek out investment opportunities in alternative asset classes which provided shareholders with capital appreciation over the longer term as opposed to current income returns. The Corporation invested its own capital alongside partners and co-investors, in hard assets and private equity funds and managed these assets through operating entities. Further information relating to the Corporation may be found on www.sedarplus.ca as well on the Corporation's website at www.wilmingtoncapital.ca.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (audited) Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, (CDN $ thousands, except per share amounts) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Management fee revenue --- 221 --- 861 Distribution income 221 --- 221 68 Interest and other income 207 474 1,032 1,807 428 695 1,253 2,736 Expenses General and administrative (742 - (1,955 - (2,369 - (3,842 - Amortization (7 - (7 - (28 - (28 - Finance costs (1 - (1 - (4 - (5 - Stock-based compensation --- --- --- (18 - (750 - (1,963 - (2,401 - (3,893 - Fair value adjustments and other activities Fair value adjustments to investments 393 --- 393 164 Gain from sale of investments --- --- --- 947 393 --- 393 1,111 Income (loss) before income taxes 71 (1,268 - (755 - (46 - Current income tax recovery (expense) 130 47 337 (434 - Deferred income tax recovery (expense) (16 - 399 (33 - 852 Provision for income taxes 114 446 304 418 Net income (loss) 185 (822 - (451 - 372 Other comprehensive income (loss) Items that will not be reclassified to net income (loss): Fair value adjustments to investments --- (60 - (200 - (60 - Related income taxes --- 37 20 73 Other comprehensive income (loss) --- (23 - (180 - 13 Total comprehensive income (loss) 185 (845 - (631 - 385 Net income (loss) per share Basic 0.01 (0.06 - (0.04 - 0.03 Diluted 0.01 (0.06 - (0.04 - 0.03

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (audited) December 31, December 31, (CDN $ thousands) 2025 2024 Assets NON-CURRENT ASSETS Investment in Bay Moorings Partnership 650 850 Investment in Energy Securities 9,963 Deferred income tax assets 228 240 Right-of-use asset 8 36 10,849 1,126 CURRENT ASSETS Cash 24,010 36,307 Income taxes recoverable 371 --- Amounts receivable and other assets 1,165 1,253 Total assets 36,395 38,686 Liabilities NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Lease liabilities 18 52 18 52 CURRENT LIABILITIES Lease liabilities 38 38 Income taxes payable --- 725 Amounts payable and other 737 1,638 Total liabilities 793 2,453 Equity Shareholders' equity 35,619 35,619 Retained earnings (deficit) (33 - 418 Accumulated other comprehensive income 16 196 Total equity 35,602 36,233 Total liabilities and equity 36,395 38,686





Executive Officers of the Corporation will be available at 416-640-2595 to answer any questions on the Corporation's financial results.

