Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. Announces Director Resignation and Appointment

Toronto, Ontario, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. (the "Company" or "Spirit") (CSE: SPIR) announces that Yves La Rose has resigned as a director of the Company, effective February 19, 2026.

The Company further announces the appointment of John Oppermann to the board of directors of the Company (the "Board"), effective February 27, 2026. Mr. Oppermann brings significant experience in capital markets, corporate governance and audit. Mr. Oppermann has previously held senior roles at several large financial institutions and currently sits on the board of regulated and listed entities.

The Board believes his experience will contribute meaningfully to the Company's ongoing strategic initiatives.

The appointment of Mr. Oppermann remains subject to acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

The Board would like to thank Mr. La Rose for his contributions to the Company and wishes him success in his future endeavors.

About Spirit Blockchain Capital

Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. (CSE: SPIR) is a Canadian public company focused on the development and operation of blockchain-based financial infrastructure, including tokenization platforms, payments enablement, and infrastructure support for regulated digital-asset products in Europe. Spirit's objective is to generate recurring revenue from technology licensing, infrastructure support, and related digital-asset services. Spirit is not an investment company or investment fund. For more information, please visit: www.spiritblockchain.com.

Lewis Bateman

Chief Executive Officer info@spiritblockchain.com

(604) 757-0331

