DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.: DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces 75 MW Utility Approval Expanding Christina Lake Data Center Power, February Preliminary Operational Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: DMGI) (OTCQB US: DMGGF) (FRANKFURT: 6AX) ("DMG"), a leading vertically integrated blockchain and data center technology company, announces it has received verbal approval by its utility for an additional 10 megawatts of non-firm power. This raises DMG's total available power capacity to 75 megawatts based on a combination of 15 megawatts of firm power and 60 megawatts of non-firm (curtailable) power. While the Company has previously submitted an application for 150 megawatts of firm power, it now plans to submit a new application for additional non-firm power, which, if approved, may be more readily available at a lower capital cost.

DMG's use of non-firm power has been an unqualified success to date. It has not only helped to modestly reduce its energy costs but has also resulted in only three days of curtailment, which occurred in February 2025. DMG has the option to utilize financial hedging contracts that could effectively eliminate financial curtailment events, albeit at a higher average energy rate than utilizing unhedged energy. While this hedged rate would typically not be financially attractive for Bitcoin mining, it would be appropriate for an AI data center.

The Company is also exploring with its utility the ability to utilize the natural gas transmission line located on its Christina Lake property for back-up power generation and potentially primary generation in the future, combined with the possibility of utilizing renewable natural gas (RNG) that provides off-takers the option of a fully carbon neutral operation.

DMG's CEO, Sheldon Bennett, commented, "Even as we are focused on finding the right AI off-takers for our Christina Lake data center, in parallel, we are seeking options that will position the property to be more valuable, especially if we can provide power expansion opportunities that go well beyond 50 megawatts of critical IT load. Energy availability is most important, but we are also working to ensure that our Christina Lake data center offers world-class connectivity and that we are building a broad supply chain that will help us ensure success."

DMG February 2026 Preliminary Operational Results

Bitcoin mined: 23 BTC (vs 23 BTC in January 2026)

Hashrate: 1.78 EH/s (vs 1.69 EH/s in January 2026)

Bitcoin balance: 410 BTC (vs 414 BTC in January 2026)





DMG's hashrate averaged 1.78 EH/s in February, in line with recent guidance. At the end of February, DMG held 410 bitcoin, as the Company liquidated a portion of its mined bitcoin to fund operations.

About DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.

DMG is a sustainable, vertically integrated blockchain and data center technology company that develops, manages, and operates comprehensive platform solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. The Company's operations are driven by two strategic pillars: Core and Core+, both unified by DMG's commitment to vertical integration and environmentally responsible practices. DMG's subsidiary Systemic Trust Corporation is focused on custody of digital assets.

For more information on DMG Blockchain Solutions, visit: www.dmgblockchain.com

Follow @dmgblockchain on Twitter and subscribe to DMG's YouTube channel.

For further information, please contact:

On behalf of the Board of Directors,



Sheldon Bennett, CEO & Director

Tel: +1 (778) 300-5406

Email: investors@dmgblockchain.com

Web: www.dmgblockchain.com

For Investor Relations:

investors@dmgblockchain.com

For Media Inquiries:

communications@dmgblockchain.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information or statements based on current expectations. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include statements regarding the Company's Christina Lake site AI development strategy and the expected timelines and outcomes; the Company's plan to convert Christina Lake into a world-class AI data center; the potential use of financial hedging contracts to manage energy costs for AI data centers; and the Company's continued focus on finding appropriate AI off-takers for the Christina Lake facility. Other forward-looking statements include those regarding considering and using other novel technology improvements at data centers, completing additional hydro implementations in the future, DMG's strategies and plans, the Company's plans and goals for Systemic Trust, developing and executing on the Company's products and services, the anticipated timeline to close the transaction and the expected benefits of the transaction, the opportunity and plans to monetize bitcoin transactions and provide additional products and services to customers and users, the continued investment in Bitcoin network software infrastructure and applications, the expected allocation of capital, the launch of products and services, events, courses of action, and the potential of the Company's technology and operations, among others.

Future changes in the Bitcoin network-wide mining difficulty rate or Bitcoin hashrate may materially affect the future performance of DMG's production of bitcoin, and future operating results could also be materially affected by the price of bitcoin and an increase in hashrate mining difficulty.

Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, market and other conditions, volatility in the trading price of the common shares of the Company, business, economic and capital market conditions; the ability to manage operating expenses, which may adversely affect the Company's financial condition; the ability to remain competitive as other better financed competitors develop and release competitive products; regulatory uncertainties; access to equipment; market conditions and the demand and pricing for products; the demand and pricing of bitcoin; the demand and pricing of AI data centers and usage; security threats, including a loss/theft of DMG's bitcoin; DMG's relationships with its customers, distributors and business partners; the inability to add more power to DMG's facilities; DMG's ability to successfully define, design and release new products in a timely manner that meet customers' needs; the ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel; competition in the industry; the impact of technology changes on the products and industry; failure to develop new and innovative products; the ability to successfully maintain and enforce our intellectual property rights and defend third-party claims of infringement of their intellectual property rights; the impact of intellectual property litigation that could materially and adversely affect the business; the ability to manage working capital; and the dependence on key personnel. DMG may not actually achieve its plans, projections, or expectations. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products and services, the ability to successfully develop software, that there will be no regulation or law that will prevent the Company from operating its business, anticipated costs, the ability to secure sufficient capital to complete its business plans, the ability to achieve goals and the price of bitcoin. Given these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The securities of DMG are considered highly speculative due to the nature of DMG's business. For further information concerning these and other risks and uncertainties, refer to the Company's filings on www.sedarplus.ca. In addition, DMG's past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include failure to obtain regulatory approval, the continued availability of capital and financing, equipment and/or infrastructure failures, lack of supply of equipment, power and infrastructure, failure to obtain any permits required to operate the business, the impact of technology changes on the industry, the impact of viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, secure equipment, and hire personnel, competition, security threats including stolen bitcoin from DMG or its customers, consumer sentiment towards DMG's products, services and blockchain and AI technology generally, failure to develop new and innovative products, litigation, lack of demand for the Company's products and services, adverse weather or climate events, increase in operating costs, increase in equipment and labor costs, equipment failures, decrease in the price of Bitcoin, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, government regulations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of or statements made by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.