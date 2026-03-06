SPIE SA: Evolution of SPIE's governance

Decision of Gauthier Louette not to seek the renewal of his mandates as Chairman and CEO at the end of his term in April 2026

Separation of the functions of Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer

Appointment of Mr. Markus Holzke as Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Patrick Jeantet as non-executive Chairman of the Board

Cergy, March 6th, 2026

Mr. Gauthier Louette has informed the Board of Directors of his decision not to seek the renewal of his functions of Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer at the end of his current term of office, taking effect at the close of the annual general shareholders' meeting to be held on 30 April 2026. This decision is pursuant to the age limit set by SPIE's by-laws.

The Board of Directors expresses its strong gratitude to Mr. Gauthier Louette for his dedication and achievements during his tenure. Mr. Gauthier Louette led the Company for nearly 23 years, effectively transforming SPIE into a strong, pan-European player, at the forefront of the energy transition, with a performance at the very top of the industry. He notably successfully led the Company's IPO in June 2015, with a market capitalization that has tripled since then.

Upon recommendations of the Nominations and Compensation Committee and in accordance with the Group's succession plan, which included an assessment of potential external candidates, the Board of Directors has decided to adopt a new governance structure with a separation of the functions of Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, which it considers the most appropriate structure to accompany this new period in the best interests of the Company and all its stakeholders.

Accordingly, the Board of Directors has decided to appoint Mr. Markus Holzke as Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Patrick Jeantet as non-executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, with effect following the annual general shareholders meeting to be held on 30 April 2026. In addition, the Board of Directors has decided to propose the appointment of Mr. Markus Holzke as a Director of the Company at the coming annual general shareholders meeting.

The appointment of Mr. Markus Holzke as Chief Executive Officer of the Company is fully in line with SPIE's management values and strategic ambition. Having joined SPIE in 2013 through the acquisition of Hochtief service solutions, Mr. Markus Holzke has served since 2014 as the chief executive officer of SPIE in Germany and Central Europe, demonstrating an in-depth knowledge and comprehensive understanding of SPIE's operations and business model. Under his unwavering commitment, the German business has grown from a c.€650 million to a €3.6 billion revenue, becoming the Group's largest revenue contributor and its primary growth driver, reaching c.35% of the Group's consolidated production and EBITA in 2025.

Notably with the acquisition of SAG Group in 2017, a landmark platform transaction that positioned SPIE as the leading player in transmission and distribution services in Germany, Mr. Markus Holzke has successfully driven the deployment of SPIE's acquisition-led growth strategy. Since 2014, the German segment has been at the forefront of the Group's disciplined growth, with 2 platform and 26 bolt-on acquisitions.

The appointment of Mr. Patrick Jeantet as non-executive Chairman of the Board of Directors is aimed at ensuring continuity and a seamless transition for the Group's governance. Having served as Senior Independent Director (Administrateur indépendant référent) since 2022, Mr. Patrick Jeantet already possesses a very good knowledge of SPIE, and of the Board's internal operations.

Mr. Gauthier Louette, current Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, stated that: "After more than 40 years with SPIE, I will leave the company with profound respect and gratitude for the SPIE employees, their remarkable level of competence and their commitment. I am very glad that the board has unanimously chosen Markus Holzke as CEO, he embodies the values and ambition of SPIE. His outstanding track record and exemplary leadership give me absolute confidence that Markus will bring SPIE to new heights. The Board will be very capably chaired by Parick Jeantet."

Mr. Markus Holzke, current CEO of SPIE Germany Switzerland Austria, added: "I am deeply honored by the Board's trust. Having grown professionally within SPIE over many years, I have developed a strong attachment to its values, its people and its mission. I would like to warmly thank Gauthier for his exceptional leadership and for the remarkable legacy he leaves behind. Together with an outstanding Executive Committee and all our teams, I am fully committed to continuing the successful and consistent strategy that has driven SPIE's development. We will pursue this path with the same determination, focus and ambition."

Markus Holzke

Mr. Markus Holzke, aged 52, spent 12 years with the Bundeswehr and earned an MBA from the University of the German Federal Armed Forces in Munich. Mr. Markus Holzke joined TÜV Süd AG in 2006 where he held different positions including VP finance for the Asia-Pacific region. In 2010, he joined Hochtief Solutions AG and became the chief financial officer of the service segment in 2012. He joined SPIE in 2013 following the acquisition of Hochtief Solutions' service business. Since 2014, he has served as chief executive officer of SPIE Deutschland & Zentraleuropa, which became SPIE Germany Switzerland Austria in 2024.

Patrick Jeantet

Mr. Patrick Jeantet is a graduate of École Polytechnique and École Nationale des Ponts et Chaussées in France. Mr. Patrick Jeantet began his career in 1985 in the civil engineering and construction sector within the Bouygues and Vinci groups. In 1997, he joined International Water, a subsidiary of Bechtel, first in Manila and then in London, as chief operating officer. In 2005, Mr. Patrick Jeantet joined Keolis, first as deputy chief executive officer international, and then as executive director France. In 2013, he became deputy chief executive officer of the Aéroports de Paris group. He has been deputy chairman of the management board of SNCF and chairman and chief executive officer of SNCF Réseau from 2016 to 2020. Mr. Patrick Jeantet joined the Board of SPIE in 2021 as Director and chairman of the Nomination and Compensation Committee and was appointed as Senior Independent Director in 2022.

About SPIE

SPIE is the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications.

With 55,000 employees, SPIE works alongside its customers to drive the energy, digital and industrial transitions. As a key player in decarbonisation, the Group delivers efficient and innovative solutions across the economy.

SPIE Group achieved in 2025 consolidated revenue of €10.4 billion and consolidated EBITA of €793 million.

