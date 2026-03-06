Anzeige
Freitag, 06.03.2026
USA erklären Kupfer zur Chefsache - dieser Nevada-Explorer bohrt bereits
WKN: A2QKGG | ISIN: NO0010904923 | Ticker-Symbol: 0QJ
Tradegate
06.03.26 | 09:07
0,110 Euro
+14,46 % +0,014
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEXAGON PURUS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEXAGON PURUS ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1050,10909:26
0,1060,11009:25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.03.2026 07:06 Uhr
161 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hexagon Purus ASA: Hexagon Purus receive orders for delivery of hydrogen distribution units to a leading European energy company

(Oslo, 6 March 2026) Hexagon Purus, a world leading manufacturer of zero emission mobility and infrastructure solutions, has received purchase orders for the delivery of hydrogen distribution units from a leading Central European integrated energy company.

The total value of the order is approximately EUR 6.2 million and is scheduled for delivery in Q3 and Q4 2026.

"We are happy to welcome this new customer and to provide distribution units that will transport hydrogen to this leading European energy company's growing mobility infrastructure network", says Morten Holum, CEO of Hexagon Purus. "This order is a direct result of our recent efforts to diversify the customer base and contributes to strengthening our order book for the second half of 2026".

For more information:

Mathias Meidell, Investor Relations Director, Hexagon Purus
Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com

About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime, rail and aerospace.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on X and LinkedIn


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
