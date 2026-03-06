Vault Ventures Plc - Vault Ventures Shares Commence Trading on U.S. OTCQB Market

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 06

06/03/2026

Vault Ventures PLC

(the "Company" or "Vault")

Vault Ventures Shares Commence Trading on U.S. OTCQB Market



Vault Ventures PLC (AQSE: VULT) is pleased to announce that its ordinary shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker " VQESF".

The OTCQB quotation provides Vault Ventures with expanded access to U.S. capital markets, enabling U.S. investors and broker-dealers to trade the Company's shares more efficiently. The additional quotation is intended to broaden the Company's international investor base and increase visibility among North American investors.

The Company will continue to maintain its primary listing on the AQSE Growth Market under the ticker "VULT", with the OTCQB quotation operating as a complementary U.S. trading venue.

Strengthening Access to the U.S. Investor Market

The OTCQB Venture Market is designed for early-stage and growth companies seeking to make their securities more accessible to U.S. investors through a recognised public market platform.

The cross-trading facility is expected to:

- Provide U.S. investors with easier access to Vault Ventures' shares

- Increase the Company's visibility within North American capital markets

- Support long-term shareholder value through improved international liquidity and market reach

No new shares are being issued in connection with this cross-trading facility. Vault Ventures will continue to adhere to its primary regulatory and reporting obligations on the Aquis Stock Exchange in the United Kingdom.

Exercise of Warrants

The Company also announces that it has received notice from a warrant holder to exercise warrants over a total of 10,000,000 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at an exercise price of 1p per Ordinary Share, raising £100,000 of gross proceeds.

The warrants were issued as part of the Company's previous fundraising. The warrant exercise reflects continued support from existing investors who participated in that financing and provides additional working capital to support the Company's continued development.

Admission and Total Voting Rights

Application will be made for the 10,000,000 new Ordinary Shares, which will rank pari passuwith the existing Ordinary Shares in issue, to be admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market ("Admission"). Dealings are expected to commence on or around 10 March 2026.

Following Admission, the Company's total issued and voting share capital will consist of 363,111,930 Ordinary Shares. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury.

The above figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Brian Stockbridge, Chairman of Vault Ventures PLC, commented:

" Our admission to OTCQB comes at a pivotal time for the Company as we advance our strategy in post-quantum security infrastructure. The United States is at the forefront of quantum research, cybersecurity innovation and digital resilience initiatives, making this a natural market for us to expand our investor reach. By enabling easier access for U.S. investors, our aim is to increase visibility within a capital market that has demonstrated strong support for advanced, security-focused technology businesses. We believe this step strengthens our long-term positioning as we develop foundational, application-layer post-quantum solutions and engage with a broader ecosystem of investors and partners."

The Directors of the Company take responsibility for this announcement.

Vault Ventures PLC Brian Stockbridge Chairman Investor Hub Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Ltd Nick Michaels, Maya Klein Wassink AQSE Corporate Advisor +44 (0) 20 8064 4056

