USA erklären Kupfer zur Chefsache - dieser Nevada-Explorer bohrt bereits
WKN: A1H39A | ISIN: CNE100000X85 | Ticker-Symbol: 8CZ
PR Newswire
06.03.2026 08:24 Uhr
Zoomlion Showcases North America-Certified and Customized Equipment at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026

LAS VEGAS, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion" or "the Company"; 1157.HK), showcased a portfolio of North America-certified and market-customized equipment and solutions at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026, being held in Las Vegas from March 3-7, 2026, covering engineering hoisting machinery, concrete machinery, earthmoving machinery, mining machinery, and construction hoisting machinery. On the first day of the exhibition, the Company completed product deliveries and signed multiple cooperation agreements across product categories.

Zoomlion Showcases North America-Certified and Customized Equipment at CONEXPO-CONAGG 2026

All equipment on display complies with relevant North American certifications, and several models have been developed specifically to meet local regulatory requirements and operational preferences. Among the highlights was the ZRT1500V6 rough-terrain crane, developed for the North American market. The crane features a six-section 198.5-foot elliptical boom and is designed to meet regional lifting and mobility requirements. Its self-loading counterweight system allows transport weight to remain within local road limits which supports efficient relocation between job sites. The enlarged operator cab enhances comfort and site usability.

Zoomlion also showcased a range of earthmoving equipment tailored to North American applications, including compact excavators suitable for municipal and confined-space projects, as well as the ZE500G large excavator designed for heavy-duty mining and earthwork operations. The ZE500G is equipped with a high-horsepower engine and cooling system optimized for demanding field conditions which helps to improve maintenance efficiency and operational reliability.

In concrete equipment, a pump truck configured with a North America-specific chassis attracted a lot of attention at the show. With a maximum vertical reach of 151 feet and carbon fiber boom sections designed to reduce weight while increasing effective load capacity, the model reflects Zoomlion's focus on adapting product configurations to local performance expectations.

Throughout the opening day, customer engagement remained strong, with equipment deliveries completed on site and new agreements signed across crane, earthmoving, and concrete machinery segments.

Tan Ruxu, Deputy General Manager of Zoomlion's Overseas Company, said: "North America is an important market in our global development. We have been serving customers here for almost 20 years. At this exhibition, we are presenting equipment that has obtained local certification and has been customized for North American requirements. We will continue improving our local service and support capabilities to respond more efficiently to customer needs and deliver reliable project performance together with our partners."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2927752/9e92f5a42e95141a5e69de55146f30e9.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zoomlion-showcases-north-america-certified-and-customized-equipment-at-conexpo-conagg-2026-302706358.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
