



















HONG KONG, Mar 6, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - 5 March 2026, the world's first methanol dual-fuel roll-on/roll-off vessel, CM HONG KONG, successfully completed its first green methanol bunkering operation in Hong Kong. This also marks China's first green methanol bunkering operation conducted at anchor.This milestone signifies a major breakthrough in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government's deepened collaboration with enterprises including China Merchants Group (CMG), China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec Group), and China International Marine Containers Group (CIMC). The achievement responds proactively to the 'Dual Carbon' goals and advances implementation of Hong Kong's Action Blueprint for Green Marine Fuel Bunkering, marking a solid step forward in Hong Kong's development into an international green marine fuel bunkering centre.The bunkering ceremony, themed 'RIDING THE TIDE, GREENING THE FUTURE', was jointly hosted by China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES), Sinopec (Hong Kong), and CIMC Enric at the Legislative Council Complex. Officiating guests included the Secretary for Transport and Logistics of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Hon Mable CHAN, JP; the Under Secretary for Environment and Ecology, Diane WONG Shuk-han, JP; the Director of Marine, WONG Sai-fat, together with Members of the Legislative Council, the Hon Gary CHAN Hak-kan, SBS, JP; the Hon Judy CHAN Kapui, MH, JP; the Hon Erik YIM Kong, JP; the Hon Aaron BOK Kwok-ming; Dr the Hon Webster NG Kam-wah, JP; Capt the Hon Lothair LAM Ming-fung; and the Hon Tommy CHUNG Ki-fung. Representatives from CMG, Sinopec, and CIMC, along with more than 100 distinguished guests from the shipping, energy, equipment manufacturing, and financial sectors, witnessed the significant moment.During the ceremony, officiating guests jointly launched the bunkering operation. A live screen broadcast the 'first injection' of green methanol into CM HONG KONG, while simultaneously displaying the internationally certified green attribute certificate.The vessel completed bunkering via a ship-to-ship (STS) transfer, receiving approximately 500 tonnes of green methanol. According to calculations, this volume is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 85% compared with conventional marine fuels.The green methanol was produced and supplied by CIMC Enric and has obtained ISCC EU certification. The bunkering operation was carried out through Sinopec (Hong Kong)'s professional bunkering service system, and the fuel was ultimately applied by CMES as the shipowner. The operation fully demonstrated a closed-loop green methanol value chain encompassing 'production-storage-shipping-bunkering-application'.Pursuant to the Strategic Cooperation Agreement on Jointly Building the Hong Kong Green Methanol Bunkering Centre signed in November 2025, the three parties leveraged their respective core strengths in ocean shipping, oil and gas and green fuel storage-transport-sales, and energy equipment manufacturing. Technical validation, solution optimisation, and emergency preparedness were completed in advance to ensure smooth implementation.To ensure safe and efficient operations, relevant HKSAR Government departments worked in close coordination with participating enterprises. The Transport and Logistics Bureau, Marine Department, Customs and Excise Department, and Immigration Department provided end-to-end support in policy guidance, streamlined approvals, and safety oversight in accordance with the Action Plan on Green Maritime Fuel Bunkering.This inaugural bunkering is not merely a technical demonstration, but a pivotal practice in establishing Hong Kong's green marine fuel bunkering ecosystem. It verifies both the technical feasibility and commercial operability of green methanol bunkering in Hong Kong, and showcases a 'Hong Kong's Approach' characterised by government-enterprise collaboration, port-shipping synergy, and full industry-chain coordination. This initiative helps attract more green vessels to call at Hong Kong and encourages Hong Kong-registered vessels to increase their usage of green marine fuels, striving to achieve the target of 7% by 2030.The three organizations that collaborated to complete this bunkering operation stated that they would continue to further deepen cooperation, promote the industrialisation, scaling, and regularisation of green methanol supply in Hong Kong, and accelerate the establishment of a comprehensive ecosystem covering production, storage, shipping, bunkering, trading, and financial services. These efforts will support Hong Kong in building a leading green maritime fuel bunkering and trading centre in the Asia-Pacific region, contributing to the national 'Dual Carbon' goals, Hong Kong's carbon neutrality, and the global low-carbon transformation of the shipping industry.Bunkering process of CM HONG KONGBunkering of the world's first methanol dual-fuel roll-on/roll-off vessel CM HONG KONG () in Hong KongGroup Photo of All Guests at the Hong Kong's First Green Methanol Bunkering CeremonyGroup Photo of the Kickoff Ceremony at the Hong Kong's First Green Methanol Bunkering Ceremony