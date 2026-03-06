Anzeige
Freitag, 06.03.2026
USA erklären Kupfer zur Chefsache - dieser Nevada-Explorer bohrt bereits
WKN: A14XKE | ISIN: IT0005119810 | Ticker-Symbol: 2ZP
Tradegate
06.03.26 | 09:33
35,750 Euro
+5,15 % +1,750
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE Italia Mid Cap
ACCESS Newswire
06.03.2026 09:02 Uhr
131 Leser
Avio S.p.A.: Avio Signed $65m Contract for New Solid Rocket Motor Development Project in the USA

COLLEFERRO, IT / ACCESS Newswire / March 6, 2026 / Defense Systems and Solutions (DSS), a joint venture between Yulista Integrated Solutions, LLC (YIS) and Science and Engineering Services, LLC (SES), acting as a prime contractor for the US Department of War, selects Avio Group for the development, qualification and initial production of a solid rocket motor for air defense applications.

The contract, amounting approximately to $65 million and covering a three-year period, paves the way for a broader cooperation between the Parties, to exploit respective competences to provide US Government and NATO Allies with critical Defense Systems.

This agreement leverages the current Avio S.p.A. competences in Colleferro. The transition to full series production from 2029 onwards may also leverage - as an option - the Avio USA site, ensuring a complete US-Domestic missile system while at the same time providing robustness to overall US supply base.

***

Avio is a leading international group engaged in the manufacturing and development of space launchers and solid, liquid and cryogenic propulsion systems. The experience and know-how built up over more than 50 years puts Avio at the cutting-edge of the space launcher sector and defense program. Avio is present in Italy, France, United States and French Guiana, employing more than 1,500 highly qualified personnel. Avio is the prime contractor for the Vega program and a sub-contractor for the Ariane program, as well as a leading solid rocket motor subcontractor for the design and manufacturing of major European tactical missile programs.

For further information

Media Relations contacts:
francesco.delorenzo@avio.com

Investor Relations contacts:
nevio.quattrin@avio.com

SOURCE: Avio S.p.A.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/avio-signed-65m-contract-for-new-solid-rocket-motor-development-project-in-th-1144602

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
