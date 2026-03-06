US companies SolSource Solutions and TriBeam Financial have launched a prepaid residential solar and storage financing product designed to unlock federal tax credits of up to 40%. USA SolSource Solutions and TriBeam Financial have announced the launch of Propel, a residential solar and storage financing product. The platform integrates third-party ownership (TPO) structures with a point-of-sale loan system to fund upfront energy agreement payments. The product utilizes a prepaid power purchase agreement or lease model. Homeowners pay the total contract value at the start of the term, often using ...

