CooperVision, Inc.: NCC 2026: CooperVision Research Supports a Lifetime of Clear, Comfortable Contact Lens Wear

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CooperVision will present a range of scientific papers and posters in the British Contact Lens Association (BCLA) scientific stream at the 2026 Netherlands Contact Lens Congress (NCC) that demonstrates how evidence-based care and continuous innovation support clear, comfortable contact lens wear across every stage of life. The conference takes place March 8-9 in Veldhoven, Netherlands.

"At CooperVision, our commitment to helping improve the way people see each day means developing advanced contact lens designs and modalities that evolve with their vision needs," said Marcella McParland, MCOptom, FAAO. FIACLE, FBCLA, Senior Director Professional Affairs, EMEA, CooperVision. "The research we are sharing at NCC drives better understanding of wearer satisfaction, new fit adaptation, and prescribing patterns. These insights help eye care professionals confidently support patients from their very first contact lens experience through presbyopia."

Among the research highlights is an investigator initiated paper that examines the transition from a single vision contact lens to the dual focus design of MiSight 1 day for myopia control, which found that young adults report comparable vision quality and comfort within six months. The findings underscore the importance of the practitioner managing patient expectations for comfort and vision quality during the adaptation period.*

Addressing the broader patient population, another paper validates that modern spherical contact lens designs-including MyDay, Biofinity, and Biofinity Energys brands-continue to meet the everyday needs of new and experienced wearers in areas such as comfort, vision, and overall performance. CooperVision-delivered posters compare practitioner and consumer perspectives about remote eye care and explore new and lapsed contact lens wearer motivations and decision-making that expose specific opportunities for trial and adoption.

Moving along the wear continuum to presbyopia, additional CooperVision-supported research showcased at NCC includes three multifocal contact lens studies. One suggests opportunities for more proactive fitting for early presbyopic patients as well as closer alignment with fitting guide recommendations. Others illustrate the encouraging satisfaction rates of hydrogel multifocal wearers refit into a silicone hydrogel material and new and habitual contact lens wearers fit for the first time into a multifocal contact lens.

Further information about the studies is available at Abstracts 2026 - Nederlands Contactlens Congres. Held biennially, NCC is attended by thousands of eye care professionals, educators, researchers, and manufacturers from the Netherlands, Europe, and around the globe. For more information on the 2026 sessions and speakers, visit contactlenscongress.com.

*The investigator-initiated studies are conducted independently and are not controlled by CooperVision. CooperVision does not endorse any off-label use of its products.

About CooperVision

CooperVision, a division of CooperCompanies (Nasdaq:COO), is one of the world's leading manufacturers of contact lenses. The company produces a full array of daily disposable, two-week and monthly soft contact lenses that feature advanced materials and optics, and premium rigid gas permeable lenses for orthokeratology and scleral designs. CooperVision has a strong heritage of addressing the toughest vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, childhood myopia, and highly irregular corneas; and offers the most complete portfolio of spherical, toric, and multifocal products available. Through a combination of innovative products and focused practitioner support, the company brings a refreshing perspective to the marketplace, creating real advantages for customers and wearers. For more information, visit www.coopervision.com.

About CooperCompanies

CooperCompanies (Nasdaq: COO) is a leading global medical device company focused on helping people experience life's beautiful moments through its two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision is a trusted leader in the contact lens industry, helping to improve the way people see each day. CooperSurgical is a leading fertility and women's healthcare company dedicated to putting time on the side of women, babies, and families at the healthcare moments that matter most. Headquartered in San Ramon, Calif., CooperCompanies has a workforce of more than 15,000, sells products in over 130 countries, and positively impacts over fifty million lives each year. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com.

Media Contact

Mike McDougall, FAAO, APR, Fellow PRSA

McDougall Communications for CooperVision

mike@mcdougallpr.com or +1.585.434.2150

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2854596/CooperVision_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ncc-2026-coopervision-research-supports-a-lifetime-of-clear-comfortable-contact-lens-wear-302704410.html