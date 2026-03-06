NOTE AB: NOTE joins the Swedish Security and Defence Industry Association (SOFF)

NOTE, a leading European electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider, has joined the Swedish Security and Defence Industry Association (SOFF). The membership reinforces NOTE's long-term commitment to the security and defence sector and supports its role in strengthening resilient and reliable defence-industrial supply chains in Sweden and Europe.

"SOFF is a key platform for strategic collaboration within security and defence. Through our membership, we contribute with our expertise in secure electronics manufacturing, strengthening industrial capability for both NOTE and our customers," says Johannes Lind-Widestam, President and CEO of NOTE. "With advanced solutions, increased capacity, and proven delivery of security-classified manufacturing, NOTE is a reliable long-term partner in a more demanding geopolitical environment."

NOTE delivers electronics for applications where there is no margin for error, combining high reliability with strong information security. Through SOFF, the company will contribute to industry dialogue on total defence, supply preparedness and cybersecurity.

"NOTE is a key player in secure electronics manufacturing for demanding applications. Their expertise strengthens resilient supply chains for security and defence, and we welcome NOTE as a member of SOFF," says Robert Limmergård, Secretary General, the Swedish Security and Defence Industry Association.

About SOFF

The Swedish Security and Defence Industry Association (SOFF) is the industry association for companies operating within the security and defence sector in Sweden. SOFF works to strengthen the competitiveness of its member companies and thereby contributes to a robust Swedish and European total defence. www.soff.se/en

About NOTE

NOTE produces PCBAs, subassemblies and box build products. NOTE is a competitive EMS provider and stable business partner to customers with high standards. NOTE's products are embedded in complex systems for electronic control, surveillance and security, for example.



NOTE's business model builds on delivering high end manufacture, custom logistics solutions and consulting for the best possible total cost through long-term customer relationships and partnerships. Its customer offering covers complete product lifecycles, from design to after-sales. Primarily, its customer base consists of large corporations operating on the global market, and enterprises whose main sales are in northern Europe.



NOTE has a presence in Sweden, Finland, the UK, Estonia, Bulgaria and China. Sales over the last 12 months were SEK 3,814 million, and the group has approximately 1,450 employees. NOTE is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please go to www.note-ems.com.