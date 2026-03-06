Prisma Properties AB: Prisma Properties activates multiple building rights - signs long lease agreements with leading QSR operators

Prisma Properties has signed several long lease agreements with leading quick service restaurant (QSR) operators at a total of six locations in Sweden and Denmark. The agreements have an average lease term of nearly 20 years, with an estimated annual rental value, including fast charging, of approximately SEK 12 million upon completion.

The lease agreements cover the following restaurant concepts and locations:

Burger King - Strängnäs, Sandviken, Mellbystrand, Torsvik

ChopChop - Torsvik, Umeå

Linnea & Basilika - Holstebro, Denmark

The building rights are located in strong micro-locations along busy motorways and adjacent to established service and retail clusters, creating attractive destinations for both local customers and travelling visitors.

In parallel, Prisma Properties has entered into agreements with several charging operators for fast charging at all of the properties. This enhances the attractiveness of the locations, contributes to the expansion of charging infrastructure in the Nordics, and aligns with the company's sustainability strategy.

The construction in Holstebro is underway. For the remaining locations, construction will begin gradually during 2026, with the ambition that all establishments will be completed and generating cash flow no later than the second quarter of 2027.

"We are pleased to sign long lease agreements with these leading operators within the QSR segment. This represents a strong starting point in our work to activate all of our building rights, with a clear objective that our entire building rights portfolio of SEK 430 million will generate cash flow before the end of 2028," says Fredrik Mässing, CEO of Prisma Properties.

For more information, please contact:

Mari Edberg, Head of Communications, Prisma Properties

mari.edberg@prismaproperties.se

+46 76-800 01 95

About Prisma Properties

Prisma Properties is a leading owner and developer of modern retail properties in the Nordics. The company focuses on properties for groceries, discount stores, and the QSR sectors (quick service restaurants). Prisma Properties currently owns approximately 160 properties, primarily in Sweden, Denmark, and Finland, with the goal of growing further throughout the Nordic region. Focusing on long-term thinking, sustainability and accessibility, Prisma Properties invests in next generation retail centers and fast-charging stations for electric vehicles near highways and other high-traffic locations. Prisma Properties' shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap under the ticker code PRISMA, and its head office is located in Stockholm. Read more at: prismaproperties.se/en/.