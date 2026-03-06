Austrian researchers analyzed commercial ethylene vinyl acetate-polyolefin-ethylene vinyl acetate (EPE) solar encapsulants and found that products sold under the same label can have significantly different material structures and performance. While EPE offers better moisture barriers and thermal resistance than EVA and is rapidly gaining market share, the study warns that its long-term reliability and behavior vary widely and require deeper investigation.A research team from Austria has systematically investigated the chemical, optical, thermal, and thermo-mechanical properties of commercially ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...