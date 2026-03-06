DJ Amundi USD Corporate Bond Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi USD Corporate Bond Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Dist (USIX LN) Amundi USD Corporate Bond Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-March-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi USD Corporate Bond Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 05-Mar-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 94.6561 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1135121 CODE: USIX LN ISIN: LU1285959703 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1285959703 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USIX LN LEI Code: 213800713AA69XKCG155 Sequence No.: 420205 EQS News ID: 2287026 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

