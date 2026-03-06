Anzeige
06.03.2026 09:54 Uhr
Artemis UK Future Leaders Plc - Purchase of shares by the portfolio manager

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 06

6 March 2026

ARTEMIS UK FUTURE LEADERS PLC

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Purchase of shares by the portfolio manager

Artemis UK Future Leaders plc (the ' Company') has been notified that persons connected to William Tamworth, a portfolio manager of the Company, have purchased additional ordinary shares.

On 4 March 2026, persons connected to William Tamworth purchased 18,000 ordinary shares in the Company, at an average price of 356.64 pence per share.

Following the transaction William Tamworth holds 326,500 ordinary shares directly in the Company, and 419,500 shares including indirect holdings, representing 1.4% of the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company.

Northern Trust Secretarial Services (UK) Limited
Company Secretary


© 2026 PR Newswire
