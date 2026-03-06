Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 06.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
USA erklären Kupfer zur Chefsache - dieser Nevada-Explorer bohrt bereits
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
06.03.2026 11:06 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MEXCampus Launches at UNSW, Expanding MEXC Foundation's University Web3 Program

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MEXC Foundation and UNCB (University Network for Cryptocurrency & Blockchain) today launched MEXCampus at the Roundhouse, University of New South Wales (UNSW) Campus - formally introducing MEXC as UNCB's official partner and kicking off a structured trader development program for university students across Australia.

MEXCampus Launches at UNSW, Expanding MEXC Foundation's University Web3 Program

The MEXCampus Welcoming Party marks the beginning of an ongoing campus program combining community building with practical crypto education, including platform workshops and trading fundamentals grounded in risk awareness and financial literacy.

Through MEXCampus, students gain access to hands-on platform education and a clear, structured pathway into the crypto economy - designed to move participation from curiosity to informed engagement. This is MEXC Foundation's second activation with UNCB, reflecting a growing partnership built around education-first community development at the university level.

MEXCampus is one expression of MEXC Foundation's $30 million global initiative, launched in August 2025, to expand access to Web3 through education, empowerment, and community impact. The Foundation focuses on underrepresented communities and regions where blockchain literacy and adoption are rapidly developing.

University partnerships like MEXCampus reflect MEXC Foundation's approach to ecosystem building: meeting students at the earliest stage of their Web3 journey and providing the education and infrastructure to take it further. As the program expands across campuses, MEXC Foundation aims to establish a replicable model for university-level crypto education across the region.

About MEXC Foundation

MEXC Foundation is the impact-driven arm of MEXC Group, committed to accelerating responsible growth and inclusive adoption of blockchain and Web3 ecosystems. Through diverse initiatives, the Foundation fosters education, innovation, and equal access to opportunities on a global scale, making blockchain a force for positive and practical change worldwide.

MEXC Official Website| X | Telegram

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2925770/1920x1080.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mexcampus-launches-at-unsw-expanding-mexc-foundations-university-web3-program-302703811.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.