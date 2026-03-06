Bybit and Tether Deepen Strategic Collaboration With "Golden Season," Bringing Gold-Backed Stability to Crypto Investors

DUBAI, UAE, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As digital asset markets face renewed volatility and investor sentiment turns cautious, Bybit and Tether , the largest company in the digital asset industry today, announced an expanded collaboration centered on tokenized gold, launching the joint "Golden Season" initiative with more than $1 million in gold-backed rewards.

The program builds on the two companies' long-standing collaboration around liquidity, stablecoin infrastructure, and asset tokenization, reflecting a shared focus on delivering stability and real-world value to crypto investors during turbulent markets.

Standing With Users When It Matters Most

With the crypto Fear & Greed Index recently touching extreme-fear levels and bitcoin trading well below recent highs, we believe the timing calls for solutions that help investors protect capital while staying engaged in digital markets.

"The real test of a platform is not how it performs in bull markets, but how it supports users when markets turn," said Helen Liu, Co-CEO of Bybit. "Through our collaboration with Tether, we are bringing the reliability of gold into the digital asset ecosystem - offering our community practical ways to seek stability and steady returns while markets recover."

Bybit and Tether are proactively creating opportunities for users to protect capital, earn sustainable yield, and access one of the world's most trusted store-of-value assets - gold. "We have been seeing rising demand for stable, yield-generating products amid market volatility, with millions of users shifting toward diversified portfolios that include tokenized real-world assets," added Helen.

Golden Season is that belief in action: rather than waiting for conditions to improve, "We believe what our users need most right now is stability," said Helen. "Markets will recover - we have no doubt about that. But in the meantime, our responsibility is to ease the pressure, provide real pathways to steady returns, and make sure our community knows: Bybit stands with them. Golden Season with Tether is exactly that - gold's stability and upside, made accessible to every crypto investor, right when they need it most."

A Shared Vision for Tokenized Real-World Assets

Tether's gold-backed token, XAUT, is backed 1:1 by physical gold stored in Swiss vaults, giving digital investors exposure to one of the world's most trusted store-of-value assets without leaving the crypto ecosystem.

Bybit aims to deepen the integration of XAUT across trading, savings, and structured-yield products on its platform, alongside broader stablecoin initiatives scheduled for 2026.

Why Gold, Why Now

Analysts note that gold has outperformed many asset classes over the past year amid inflation concerns and geopolitical uncertainty[1]. Bybit said user behavior is shifting toward capital preservation and diversified yield, making tokenized gold a natural bridge between traditional safe-haven assets and digital markets.

Golden Season will feature trading rewards, referral incentives, and limited-time yield pools linked to XAUT, designed to encourage responsible portfolio diversification rather than speculative trading.

More Than a Campaign

Both companies share a commitment to transparency, resilience, and user protection," Helen said. "Golden Season is just one step in building a more stable and inclusive digital financial system together."

Bybit has been planning to introduce up to $10 million in additional stablecoin- and RWA-linked yield products in March, further expanding options for investors seeking consistent income during uncertain markets.

