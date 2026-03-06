The Buddyhood Publishing Ltd: This World Book Day, The Buddyhood Publishing Launches Their "Books As Buddies" Schools Campaign Across the UK





LONDON, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Book Day 2026: This World Book Day, The Buddyhood Publishing is proud to launch its nationwide schools initiative, Books as Buddies, in support of The National Year of Reading. From today, schools across the UK can register their interest at thebuddyhood.com/books-as-buddies, with programme participation running from September to December 2026.

At the heart of the campaign is a powerful mission: encouraging children to write short stories with purpose. Pupils will be guided to think beyond the page, asking why their story needs to be told, who might read it, and how it could help someone else. By introducing the concept of responsible storytelling early, The Buddyhood hopes to nurture empathy, creativity and confidence in young writers - qualities that research consistently links to stronger academic outcomes and long-term emotional wellbeing.

Understanding that writing can sometimes feel like a solitary task, Books as Buddies has been designed to foster collaboration and community. Participating schools will receive literature resources, rewards and book donations. Pupils will also take part in a shared voting process to decide which books they would like added to their school library, and which titles should be donated to children who may not have easy access to reading. This element of peer-led decision making places genuine agency in the hands of young people, helping them see themselves not just as readers, but as active contributors to their wider community.

By involving young people in the full reading journey, from writing and reflection to book selection and giving, the initiative aims to combat the growing reading-for-pleasure crisis. It empowers children with voice and choice, making reading social, meaningful and joyful again.

As the programme culminates in the run-up to Christmas, The Buddyhood believes there could be no greater festive gift than giving a child both a voice and a book: the power to tell their story and the opportunity to read someone else's.

Schools can register their interest now at thebuddyhood.com/books-as-buddies or find out more about The Buddyhood Publishing at thebuddyhood.com.

