The Chinese manufacturer said its new three residential battery lines support a depth of discharge of 90% and deliver over 6,000 cycles.Chinese manufacturer Solis has announced the launch of a range of residential energy storage systems. Introduced under the company's SolisStorage brand, the launch marks a shift in the company's focus from inverter manufacturing to becoming a more comprehensive energy storage system solution provider. "All batteries are built with long-lasting LiFePO4 chemistry, support a depth of discharge of 90% or more, deliver over 6,000 cycles, and are engineered to maintain ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...