The new product has a maximum wattage of 725 W, a maximum current of 22 A, and a maximum efficiency of 99.6%.US-based DC power optimizer technology provider Tigo Energy has unveiled a new optimizer for high-power modules at the Key Energy trade show in Rimini, Italy. "The TS4-A (725 W) optimizer is as an evolution of the previous generation that supported up to 700 W," Tigo's Marketing Manager EMEA, Gilberto Lembo, told pv magazine. "The upgraded version now handles 725 W and 22 A, making it compatible with the latest high-power and bifacial PV modules." "The new product can support multi-factor ...

