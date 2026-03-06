Hong Kong, SAR--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2026) - Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) congratulates the win ofUnited Sensing & MediTech in third place at the MedTech Innovation World Cup (IWC), with hypertension management handed by a smart ring with AI embedded for personalised and continuous analysis.

Hong Kong wearable tech startup United Sensing & MediTech, with a smart ring for hypertension management on the go, won in third place at the MedTech Innovation World Cup 2026.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7958/286479_figure1.jpg

Held on 4-5 March 2026 at Science Park, the Wearable Technologies (WT) Conference 2026 was making a return appearance in Hong Kong after a decade, while the Innovation World Cup came for the first time, spotlighting 32 global innovators out of over 300 entries, in which 8 were Hong Kong-based life & health tech companies, vying for opportunities by connecting with research professionals, industry leaders, and investment representatives, including fast track to "HKSTP Soft Landing Programme" where up to HK$100,000 cash funding and access to an extensive network to accelerate market entries is up for grabs.

Emerged 1st and 2nd from the finals were FluoretiQ from the United Kingdom, introducing an on-the-spot diagnostic solution 'Veri-5' that identifies the bacteria and antibiotics in 30 minutes, and Light House from Switzerland, introducing assistive mobility eyewear 'TAMI' that look after the visually impaired regardless of hazardous environments, had also won the Audience's Favourite. 3rd place came United Sensing & MediTech, filling the gaps in monitoring chronic, yet not necessarily lethal cardiovascular diseases, in particular, hypertension, where one-third of the adult population in Hong Kong endures, with a smart ring that presents an alternative that tracks for indicators and tells when possibilities of worsening the condition occurred with ease and efficiency.

With the city recognised as a global financial centre, and ranked in 2025 the first worldwide for biotechnology IPOs, Prof. Dong Sun, JP, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, Government of HKSAR said, "Initiatives were rolled out to support the local development of life & health tech that are seeing massive success, including the InnoHK clusters, the RAISe+ scheme, and more. Besides from technological advancements, traction for talent and capital have also been witnessed and welcomed."

Terry Wong, CEO of HKSTP said, "The Conference demonstrated that Hong Kong's playing a pivotal role as a platform gluing aspects of I&T together--connecting industry and academia for research and development; innovation with investment for commercialisation; and between cities and cultures and compliance practices for adoption--essential in transforming ideas into impact."

The notion was in echo as Park company founders joined university professors and industry gurus from around the world in sharing the latest developments in the spectrum of medicine; and for AiQuanMed Engineering & Innovation Council (AEIC) from Singapore, and Organization for Medical, Engineering and Commerce Collaboration (OMECC) from Japan to join as strategic partners to the 'Global Connect' initiative for a tighter bond among I&T enablers.Hashtag: HKSTP

