Freitag, 06.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
USA erklären Kupfer zur Chefsache - dieser Nevada-Explorer bohrt bereits
06.03.2026
Cango Inc. Announces February 2026 Computing and Energy Operations Update

DALLAS, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) ("Cango" or the "Company"), a leading Bitcoin miner leveraging its global operations to develop an integrated energy and AI compute platform, today published its key operations update February 2026.

To support the next stage of Cango's strategic transformation from pure-play Bitcoin mining to global AI and high-performance computing infrastructure, the Company has updated its Bitcoin treasury policy to focus on optimizing liquidity, capital efficiency, and long-term shareholder value. Consistent with this framework, Cango intends to utilize liquidity from its Bitcoin treasury for operational expenses and select strategic initiatives. This approach underscores Cango's commitment to its long-term energy and AI infrastructure roadmap while upholding a disciplined treasury framework that preserves strategic optionality.

Highlights:

  • Bitcoin production: Cango produced 454.83 BTC during the month. As of February 28, the Company held a total of 3,313.4 Bitcoins.
  • Computing power: As of month-end, Cango's deployed hashrate stood at 50 EH/s. Average operating hashrate for the period was 34.55 EH/s, reflecting temporary downtime associated with fleet optimization and relocation efforts.

To better navigate the current market and industry challenges, Cango is optimizing its mining operations through measures such as renegotiating hosting agreements, upgrading equipment, and divesting select rigs. The proceeds are strengthening our balance sheet and financial resilience, funding the migration of operations to lower-cost power regions, and supporting strategic capital allocation for AI computing infrastructure.

About Cango Inc.

Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) is a Bitcoin mining company with a vision to establish an integrated, global infrastructure platform capable of powering the future digital economy. The Company's mining operations span over 40 sites across North America, the Middle East, South America, and East Africa.

Since entering the digital asset space in November 2024, Cango has activated pilot projects in both integrated energy solutions and distributed AI computing. In parallel, Cango continues to operate an online international used car export business through AutoCango.com.

For more information, please visit: www.cangoonline.com and follow us on: X and LinkedIn.

Investor Relations Contact

Juliet Ye, Head of Communications
Cango Inc.
Email: [email protected]

Christensen Advisory
Tel: +852 2117 0861
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Cango Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
