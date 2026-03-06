Golden Destinations Group Berhad: Golden Destinations Enters Underwriting Agreement Ahead of ACE Market Listing

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / March 6, 2026 / Golden Destinations Group Berhad (" Golden Destinations " or the " Company "), a full-service outbound travel experience curator, has recently entered into an underwriting agreement with UOB Kay Hian (M) Sdn Bhd (" UOBKH ") in conjunction with its proposed Initial Public Offering ("IPO") on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad (" Bursa Securities "). Golden Destinations specialises in curating travel experience packages under its Golden Destinations (GD) flagship brand portfolio. Golden Destinations operate primarily within the B2B segment, serving a network of travel agents. Under the B2B model, Golden Destinations typically do not sell outbound travel experience products and services directly to the end-consumers (i.e. the outbound travellers).

From L-R: Mr. Mita Lim, Managing Director of Golden Destinations Group Berhad; Mr. David Lim, Executive Director of UOB Kay Hian (M) Sdn Bhd

Guided by a traveller-first philosophy, the Company offers a comprehensive suite of outbound travel experience packages through its established B2B distribution network.

According to the prospectus exposure, the IPO comprises (i) a Public Issue of 200,000,000 new ordinary shares ("Issue Shares") and (ii) an Offer for Sale of 100,000,000 existing shares ("Offer Shares").

50,000,000 IPO shares made available for application by the Malaysian public (of which 25,000,000 Issue Shares are set aside for Bumiputera investors under the balloting process);

35,000,000 IPO shares reserved for eligible directors and employees of the Group as well as persons who have contributed to the success of the Group ("Eligible Persons");

90,000,000 IPO shares made available by way of private placement to identified institutional and/or selected investors; and

25,000,000 IPO shares made available by way of private placement to identified Bumiputera investors approved by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry ("MITI").

The Offer for Sale comprises 100,000,000 Offer Shares by way of private placement to identified Bumiputera investors approved by MITI. Pursuant to the underwriting agreement, UOBKH will underwrite 85,000,000 Issue Shares of the Company.

Mr. Mita Lim , Managing Director of Golden Destinations Group Berhad highlighted, "The signing of the underwriting agreement represents a key milestone to our corporate journey as we progress closer towards our listing on the ACE Market. The proposed IPO is intended to strengthen our business expansion, where we enhance our ability to scale our operations, broaden our product offerings, strengthen our branding and expand our market presence in the industry, while continuing to deliver curated outbound travel experience packages through our established distribution network."

Mr. David Lim,Executive Director of UOB Kay Hian (M) Sdn Bhd added, "We are pleased to support Golden Destinations in its proposed ACE Market listing. The Company has built a solid position in the outbound travel segment, supported by a broad travel product suite and an established operating platform. We look forward to working closely with the Group as it transitions into a publicly listed company and advances its next phase of growth."

As a recognised outbound travel experience curator in Malaysia, Golden Destinations has built a strong operating track record anchored on its traveller-first philosophy. As a travel experience curator, the Company's role extends beyond that of a conventional outbound tour provider as Golden Destinations is actively involved in travel experience of the travellers from product curation and development to oversee the delivery of travel services.

The Group's emphasis on curating travel experience packages that cater to diverse traveller preferences, supported by extensive destination coverage and long-standing relationships with travel agents and global travel partners, has reinforced its market position. With a wide range of travel experience packages designed to deliver distinctive and well-organised travel experiences, the Group remains focused on strengthening its operational platform and scaling its business to capture the continued growth in international travel demand.

ABOUT GOLDEN DESTINATIONS GROUP BERHAD

Golden Destinations Group Berhad ("Golden Destinations" or the "Company") is a full-service outbound travel experience curator, offering a comprehensive suite of outbound travel experience products and services under Golden Destinations (GD) , our flagship brand portfolio. Through its subsidiaries, the Group offers a comprehensive range of travel products, including series travel experience packages, cruise travel experience packages and other outbound travel experience packages, distributed primarily via an established network of travel agents. As at its latest reporting period, Golden Destinations' travel portfolio spans over 84 countries, with more than 2,000 travel experience packages across multiple destinations worldwide, supported by long-standing relationships with airlines, cruise operators and overseas ground service providers. The Group is focused on scaling its operational capabilities, enhancing service delivery and strengthening its market presence in the outbound travel segment.

