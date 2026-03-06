Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2026) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging restaurant brands, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its newest Rosie's Burgers ("Rosie's") restaurant, its rst in the province of Quebec, this Saturday, March 7th, 2026, in Montreal's Mile End neighborhood at 210 Saint Viateur.

This opening marks Rosie's 13th location open nationwide in Canada and extends the brand's footprint to a third Canadian province, representing another key milestone in Rosie's continued national expansion.

Rosie's is a boutique quick-service restaurant brand known for its signature smash burgers, golden fries, poutine, onion rings, and classic milkshakes - delivering nostalgic flavours in vibrant, neighborhood-driven locations.

"Montreal is one of Canada's most iconic food cities, and Mile End is a natural t for Rosie's restaurant culture," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly Food Group. "Our disciplined growth strategy is built around securing neighborhoods with consistent daily demand, strong surrounding density, and the kind of local character that aligns with Rosie's brand DNA. Opening our rst Rosie's in Quebec is an important milestone for the concept, and another step towards becoming the leading smash burger brand in Canada."

This opening also represents Happy Belly's second restaurant brand with operating locations in Quebec, and the Company expects to announce additional openings and development milestones in the province throughout 2026 as it continues to scale its multi-brand platform across Canada. "With 13 locations now open nationwide and more to come, Rosie's continues to demonstrate strong momentum as we expand in a disciplined way," added Sean Black.

"With 13 locations now open and more than 112 in development across key Canadian provinces, the Rosie's brand is positioned to scale rapidly in the years ahead. These openings contribute to Happy Belly's broader portfolio of 666 contractually committed retail franchise locations across multiple emerging brands in various stages of development, construction, and operation. Our dual expansion strategy of combining franchised growth with targeted corporate store openings, reinforces our commitment to accelerating our brands development as we advance our mission to become a predictable and disciplined growth company, Canada's #1 restaurant consolidator."

"We are just getting started," added Sean Black.

About Rosie's Burgers

Deliciously handcrafted smashed burgers, golden fries, and classic milkshakes. Rosie's is your neighborhood burger shop serving up nostalgic flavours you know, love, and crave. From our Smashburger's and French fries to strawberry shakes and onion rings-we're all about keeping things simple and perfecting tradition. Because the classics were made classic for a reason.

Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands. The Company's portfolio includes Heal Wellness, Rosie's Burgers, Yolks Breakfast, Via Cibo Italian Street Food, and others.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is dened in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries.

Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update

forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure lings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

