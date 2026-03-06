Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 06.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
USA erklären Kupfer zur Chefsache - dieser Nevada-Explorer bohrt bereits
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
06.03.2026 12:30 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Four Winds Saudi Arabia Strengthens Supply Chain Continuity Across the GCC with Flexible Logistics Solutions

In Light of Current Regional Developments

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Winds Saudi Arabia, a company specializing in comprehensive and integrated moving and logistics services since 1971, today reaffirmed its full readiness to ensure the continuity of supply chains for its clients and partners across the region in light of the evolving regional developments.

Four_Winds_Saudi_Arabia_Logo

The company stated that it is closely monitoring regional developments through official channels and maintaining continuous coordination with relevant authorities, port operators, shipping lines, airlines, and service providers. These efforts aim to assess any potential operational impacts and take the necessary measures to ensure that logistics operations continue with efficiency and reliability.

In this context, Four Winds Saudi Arabia announced the availability of flexible and alternative logistics solutions for the GCC countries, helping maintain the smooth movement of shipments and avoid potential disruptions in supply chains.

These solutions include:

  • Air transit services through King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, enabling shipments to be transported quickly and efficiently to various destinations across the region.
  • Sea transit services via Jeddah Islamic Port on the Red Sea, one of the region's key strategic ports and a reliable option for rerouting shipments and ensuring the continuity of logistics operations.

The company confirmed that its operational teams are fully prepared to provide immediate support to partners and clients, offering flexible solutions that meet the requirements of the current situation while maintaining the highest standards of operational safety and regulatory compliance.

Four Winds Saudi Arabia also invited all partners and clients seeking further information or coordination of urgent shipments to contact the company's operations teams directly to ensure rapid response and appropriate logistical solutions.

The company reiterated its full commitment to its role as a trusted logistics partner, continuing to work toward minimizing any potential impact on its operational network and ensuring uninterrupted logistics services for its clients across Saudi Arabia and the wider region.

This step reflects the company's proactive approach to safeguarding supply chain reliability and strengthening the readiness of its operational infrastructure in response to evolving regional conditions.

About Four Winds Saudi Arabia Limited

Established in 1979, Four Winds Saudi Arabia Limited, a Saudi leader in comprehensive and integrated moving and logistics services, has become a cornerstone in the moving and logistics sector, offering comprehensive and integrated services. With over four decades of expertise, the company has earned a distinguished reputation as one of the most trusted providers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. Its partnerships and robust relations with leading international organizations-including IATA, FIATA, IAM, and FIDI-underscores its dedication to quality and customer satisfaction.

Media Contact

Ahmed Al-Khalid
Media Relations Manager
Ruqoom Media
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Phone: +971 56 729 3468
Ahmed.alkhalid@ruqoom.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2927963/Four_Winds_Saudi_Arabia_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/four-winds-saudi-arabia-strengthens-supply-chain-continuity-across-the-gcc-with-flexible-logistics-solutions-302706620.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.