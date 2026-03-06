easyTrain joins Omio's white-label network

New B2B partnership expands rail and bus distribution across the easy family of brands

BERLIN, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omio, the leading multimodal travel booking platform, today announced a B2B partnership with easyTrain (easyTrain.com), part of the iconic easy family of brands, led by renowned entrepreneur Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou. Launched at the end of 2025, the partnership enables easyTrain to offer an expanded range of rail and bus options powered by Omio's industry-leading technology and inventory. Powered by Omio's white-label solution and branded with the distinctive easy identity, the collaboration makes finding and booking train and bus travel even simpler for customers in the easy universe.

Jean-Francois Bessiron, Chief B2B Officer at Omio, said: "We are excited to expand our B2B product offering with easyGroup. This partnership marks a significant milestone and is rooted in shared values and a commitment to providing consumers with seamless travel options. By combining our technology with the reach of the easy brand, we can serve the easy traveller audience, while delivering a smooth and reliable booking experience."

Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, creator and owner of the easy family of brands, said: "The easy brand has been synonymous with delivering value to travellers for more than thirty years. We are delighted to be partnering with Omio to deliver online booking and access to great fares via easyTrain.com. Passengers can now search, compare and book rail travel across the UK and Europe through a simple and easy-to-use interface."

About Omio B2B Partnerships

Through its B2B solutions, Omio provides access to a unified, comprehensive global transport inventory, including trains, buses, flights, and ferries from thousands of operators globally. Partners can offer single-mode, multimodal, or routed journeys supported by Omio's booking, payment, and ticket management capabilities.

Major global brands both within and outside the travel sector trust Omio B2B Partnerships. Current partners include Uber, Kayak, Google, Iryo Conecta, and LNER.

Omio B2B enables partners to seamlessly integrate travel content into their platforms via powerful APIs and white-label solutions. By leveraging the extensive supplier network built through Omio's B2C operations, partners can distribute multimodal travel content at scale.

Omio's white-label solution provides a fast and flexible way to deliver global travel content under a partner's own brand, with localised languages, currencies, and multimodal inventory, without the need to build complex infrastructure.

About Omio

Since its foundation in 2013, the Omio Group has helped customers discover new ways of travelling. Thanks to its two interconnected platforms, Omio and Rome2Rio, Omio is the world's leading multimodal travel platform for searching, comparing, and booking. Omio B2B Partnership services OTAs and mobility providers with bespoke business solutions. Omio supports its customers in their desire to explore Europe, the US, Canada, Southeast Asia and Brazil via train, bus, flight, and ferry. Omio sells more than 80,000 tickets daily, employs over 430 staff from more than 50 countries and maintains offices in Berlin, Prague, Melbourne, Bangalore and Singapore. The Omio Group offers its customers journeys that move them. omio.com

About easyGroup

easyGroup (easy.com) is the creator and owner of the easy family of brands. easyGroup aims to create, own and manage the easy brand by partnering with the right business partners in their industries. By licencing the easy name, easyGroup creates a relatively small but steady royalty income stream and the majority of profits of easyGroup are donated to charity via the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation (Stelios.org). Stelios and easyGroup has now donated more than €100m to charity through the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation.

