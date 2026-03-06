Anzeige
WKN: A0MS4V | ISIN: GB00B1DQ6472 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INVESCO GLOBAL EQUITY INCOME TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INVESCO GLOBAL EQUITY INCOME TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
06.03.2026 12:42 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 06

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc

Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Na me

Christopher Metcalfe

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/ s tatus

Non-executive Director

b)

I niti a l noti f i ca t i on/Am e ndm e nt

Initial Notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Na me

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc

b)

L E I

549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Descriptio n o f the f in a n c i a l inst r um e nt, t y pe o f instrument

I d e nti f i ca tion c o d e

Ordinary Shares of 1p

GB00B1DQ6472

b)

N a tu r e of t h e t ra nsa c tion

Acquisition of Ordinary Shares by the Director as a result of the Company's combination with Franklin Global Trust plc ('FRGT'). As previously announced, the Directors holding of FRGT shares was subject to the rollover option.

c)

Price(s ) an d volum e (s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

381.954936 pence

7,883

d)

Aggr e g ate d i n formation

- Aggr e g a t e d v olume

- P r i c e

As per c) above

e )

D a te of the tr a ns ac tion

2026-03-02

f)

Pl ac e o f the t r ansac tion

London Stock Exchange

For further information, please contact:

James Poole

For and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

0207 543 3559

6 March 2026


© 2026 PR Newswire
