Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Reaso n f or t he no t i f i cat i on

Deta ils o f t he i ss u er , e m is s i o n a llo w a n c e m a r k e t pa rt i c ip a n t , a u ct i on pl at f o r m , a u ct ion ee r o r a u c t ion mo ni tor

Deta ils o f t he t ra n sact i on (s) : s ect ion t o be re p eate d f or ( i ) e a c h ty pe o f in str u m e n t ; (ii ) eac h typ e o f transa c tion ; (iii ) eac h date ; a n d (iv ) eac h plac e w h er e transactions have b ee n c ondu cte d

b)

N a tu r e of t h e t ra nsa c tion