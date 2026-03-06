Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 06
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc
Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Na me
Christopher Metcalfe
Reason for thenotification
Position/ s tatus
Non-executive Director
I niti a l noti f i ca t i on/Am e ndm e nt
Initial Notification
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Na me
Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc
L E I
549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted
Descriptio n o f the f in a n c i a l inst r um e nt, t y pe o f instrument
I d e nti f i ca tion c o d e
Ordinary Shares of 1p
GB00B1DQ6472
N a tu r e of t h e t ra nsa c tion
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares by the Director as a result of the Company's combination with Franklin Global Trust plc ('FRGT'). As previously announced, the Directors holding of FRGT shares was subject to the rollover option.
Price(s ) an d volum e (s)
Aggr e g ate d i n formation
- Aggr e g a t e d v olume
- P r i c e
As per c) above
D a te of the tr a ns ac tion
2026-03-02
Pl ac e o f the t r ansac tion
London Stock Exchange
For further information, please contact:
James Poole
For and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
0207 543 3559
6 March 2026