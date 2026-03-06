Stack BTC Plc - Bitcoin Purchase
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 06
Stack BTC Plc (STAK)
Initial Bitcoin Purchase
Stack BTC Plc ("Stack" or the "Company"), the UK-based company focused on building a portfolio of high-quality, cash-generative businesses, alongside a Bitcoin treasury, announces its first purchase of 21 Bitcoin as part of the Company's treasury strategy.
Details of the first purchase are as follows:
- Number of Bitcoin Purchased: 21 BTC
- Average Purchase Price: £53,729 per Bitcoin (Approx. US$71,594 per Bitcoin)
Kwasi Kwarteng, Executive Chairman of Stack commented:
"I am delighted that Stack has initiated its Bitcoin treasury strategy. We are making progress on all aspects of the Company's strategy, including partnerships and creating the firm foundations for future growth. Momentum is building and we have further exciting announcements to make in the days ahead."
