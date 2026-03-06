Anzeige
USA erklären Kupfer zur Chefsache - dieser Nevada-Explorer bohrt bereits
ACCESS Newswire
06.03.2026 13:02 Uhr
Torq Resources Inc.: Torq Resources Announces Voting Results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 6, 2026 / Torq Resources Inc. (TSXV:TORQ)(OTCQB:TRBMF) ("Torq" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results for the Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of Shareholders held on March 5, 2026, in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting"). The director nominees as listed in the Company's Information Circular dated January 21, 2026, and SEDAR+ filed January 26, 2026, were elected as directors of the Company at the Meeting to serve until the next AGM.

A total of 66,135,336 of the Company's common shares ("Common Shares") were present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, representing 35.58% of the outstanding Common Shares. The voting results are as follows:

Election of Directors:

Name of Nominee

Votes
For

Votes
For
(%)

Votes
Withheld/Abstain

Votes
Withheld/Abstain
(%)

Shawn Wallace

62,014,264

99.86%

85,700

0.14%

Marie-Hélène Turgeon

61,901,714

99.68%

198,250

0.32%

Ana Carolina Vargas

61,901,714

99.68%

198,250

0.32%

John Eren

62,014,264

99.86%

85,700

0.14%

There were 4,035,372 non-votes included in the quorum (but not voted). Non-votes are discretionary votes given to a broker by a U.S. beneficial holder, but such votes are not allowed under Canadian Securities Regulations.

Reappointment of Auditor:

Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants were reappointed as Auditor of the Company for the ensuing year.

Votes
For

Votes
For
(%)

Votes
Withheld/Abstain

Votes
Withheld/Abstain
(%)

Deloitte LLP, Chartered
Professional Accountants

66,052,010

99.87%

83,326

0.13%

Continuation of Option Plan:

The Company's equity incentive plan was approved for continuation for the ensuing year.

Votes
For

Votes
For
(%)

Votes
Against

Votes
Against
(%)

Continuation of Share
Option Plan

61,922,314

99.71%

177,650

0.29%

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Shawn Wallace
CEO & Chair

Voting results have been filed on www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information on Torq Resources, please visit www.torqresources.com or contact the company at (778) 729-0500 or info@torqresources.com.

About Torq Resources

Torq is a Vancouver-based copper and gold exploration company with a portfolio of premium holdings in Chile. The Company is establishing itself as a leader of new exploration in prominent mining belts, guided by responsible, respectful and sustainable practices. The Company was built by a management team with prior success in monetizing exploration assets and its specialized technical team is recognized for their extensive experience working with major mining companies, supported by robust safety standards and technical proficiency. The technical team includes Chile-based geologists with invaluable local expertise and a noteworthy track record for major discovery in the country. Torq is committed to operating at the highest standards of applicable environmental, social and governance practices in the pursuit of a landmark discovery. For more information, visit www.torqresources.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Torq Resources Inc.



