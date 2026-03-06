Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2026) - Sol Systems, a leading national clean energy developer and independent power producer (IPP), today announced a major milestone advancing two projects in its utility-scale solar portfolio: the financial close of the 144 MW-ac Blossom Solar Project in Morrow County, Ohio, and the 180 MW-ac Nightfall Solar Project in Uvalde County, Texas. Together, the projects reflect Sol Systems' continued expansion across key U.S. power markets and its longstanding commitment to integrating development, capital deployment, and long-term community impact.

Financing for both Blossom and Nightfall was arranged for Sol Systems as a construction warehouse facility, which had been previously announced in July 2025. The lead structuring and arranging lending group consisted of BBVA, ING Capital LLC, Intesa Sanpaolo SpA, NAB, Natixis CIB, and NatWest. Such financing resulted in the first two projects to draw on those funds at a total transaction size of $634 million. Tax equity for the transactions was facilitated by Raymond James Renewable Energy Investments and their investors.

Nightfall Solar: Advancing Utility-Scale Development in ERCOT

In Texas, Sol Systems reached financial close for the 180 MW-ac Nightfall Solar Project in Uvalde County. As a part of the $334 million transaction, Sol Systems has selected SOLV Energy as the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) provider for the project, marking the second collaboration between Sol Systems and SOLV Energy, following the successful completion of the Eldorado Solar Project in Illinois.

SOLV Energy will deliver EPC services for the solar PV field and high-voltage substation, with commercial operation expected in 2026. Nightfall is projected to power approximately 57,935 homes annually and create around 300 construction jobs at peak activity.

"We're proud to continue our partnership with Sol Systems on the Nightfall project," said George Hershman, CEO of SOLV Energy. "Following the success of Eldorado, this collaboration reflects our shared commitment to delivering high-quality power infrastructure."

Blossom Solar: First Sol Systems Project to Reach Financial Close in PJM

Sol Systems has successfully achieved financial close on the 144 MW-ac Blossom Solar Project, marking the company's first utility-scale solar project in the PJM market. The $300 million transaction advances Sol Systems' strategy to deliver high-quality renewable energy infrastructure while generating meaningful economic and community benefits.

Blossom is expected to produce approximately 279,600 MWh of clean electricity in its first year, enough to power the equivalent of more than 29,000 homes annually. The project will be built across 1,700 acres of leased and owned land.

Consistent with Sol Systems' Infrastructure + Impact approach, the company committed $1.5 million in community donations prior to construction and will continue to invest in community impact initiatives over the life of the project, supporting workforce development, local resilience initiatives, and long-term community well-being.

Building a Scalable, Impact-Driven Clean Energy Platform

"Together, Blossom and Nightfall strengthen Sol Systems' national development pipeline across two of the country's most important power markets - PJM and ERCOT," said Richard Romero, Chief Financial Officer, Sol Systems. "These projects underscore our commitment to building resilient energy infrastructure that supports corporate decarbonization goals, strengthens local economies, and delivers lasting value for communities."

Sol Systems recently reached financial close on two major utility-scale projects-the 144 MW Blossom Solar Project in Ohio and the 180 MW Nightfall Solar Project in Texas-representing a combined $634 million investment in clean energy infrastructure across the PJM and ERCOT markets.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11299/286462_51ee44c7-01ce-41c6-ac5b-a04861c1e899-multimedia-eldorado_001-bddf9f.jpg

Financing for Blossom and Nightfall was arranged through Sol Systems' construction warehouse facility with a lending group including BBVA, ING Capital LLC, Intesa Sanpaolo SpA, NAB, Natixis CIB, and NatWest, with tax equity facilitated by Raymond James Renewable Energy Investments and their investors.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11299/286462_51ee44c7-01ce-41c6-ac5b-a04861c1e899-multimedia-sol-systems-morgan-county78-8bb2d1.jpg

Once operational, the 180 MW Nightfall Solar Project-built by EPC partner SOLV Energy-is expected to power nearly 57,935 homes annually and create about 300 construction jobs, while the 144 MW Blossom Solar Project will generate approximately 279,600 MWh of clean electricity in its first year, enough to power more than 29,000 homes.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11299/286462_51ee44c7-01ce-41c6-ac5b-a04861c1e899-multimedia-tilden-10-ce736c.jpg

About Sol Systems

Sol Systems is an Independent Power Producer (IPP) committed to building, owning, and managing clean energy infrastructure that benefits local communities. With a multi-GW pipeline, Sol integrates energy storage and grid resiliency solutions to deliver reliable, sustainable power to Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, utilities, and schools. Through strategic partnerships and community reinvestment, Sol ensures clean energy development drives long-term economic and environmental benefits. Founded in 2008 and led by its founder, Sol Systems is dedicated to shaping an energy future we can all believe in.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/286462

Source: Sol Systems