ACME Solar has signed two power purchase agreements (PPAs) totaling 450?MW under a firm, dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) project with SJVN Ltd. It also commissioned an additional 38?MW/82?MWh at its Jaisalmer battery energy storage system (BESS) facility in Rajasthan. India ACME Solar said its ACME Greentech Seventh unit has signed two PPAs with SJVN Ltd. for 300 MW and 150 MW of solar capacity under an FDRE project. The company secured the capacity in SJVN's FDRE-IV tender with a winning tariff of INR 6.75 ($0.074)/kWh for a 25-year term. The project will provide an assured peak supply ...

