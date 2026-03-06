Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 06.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
USA erklären Kupfer zur Chefsache - dieser Nevada-Explorer bohrt bereits
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
06.03.2026 13:06 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

muy mucho completes its corporate transformation and targets 30% growth

BARCELONA, Spain, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Muy Mucho begins a new corporate phase following the restructuring of its parent company, now renamed Habitus Global. This strategic reorganization is designed to strengthen financial stability, optimize the operating model, and lay the foundations for sustainable medium- and long-term growth.

The change represents the transition from Muy Import S.L. to Habitus Global S.L., ensuring full continuity of the management team, operational structure, and the day-to-day operations of its stores and franchise network. The new structure provides the group with independent leadership, full decision-making capacity, and governance aligned with profitability and expansion objectives.

In employment terms, the project preserves more than 95% of jobs, safeguarding key talent and ensuring operational stability. From a financial perspective, the group maintains revenues exceeding €20 million at parent company level, as well as a global business volume of more than €120 million, consolidating its position as a relevant operator within the accessible home and lifestyle segment.

This new phase is supported by an immediate global investment of approximately €15 million, aimed at strengthening supply capabilities, improving the financial structure, and executing an operational and commercial transformation plan. The focus will be on enhancing efficiency, optimizing product assortment, and improving sales performance per square meter across the store network.

The restructuring will also place the consumer at the center of the strategy by consolidating a comprehensive range of permanent products to ensure availability and recurring sales, combined with the weekly introduction of new items to reinforce in-store dynamism and the element of surprise.

As part of this plan, muy mucho has set a strategic objective of achieving 30% growth over the next three years, supported by:

  • The evolution of the store model and product mix while preserving the brand's DNA.
  • Delivering added value to customers through an attractive and accessible range of home décor and lifestyle products.
  • Strengthening support for its partner network, with a focus on improving point-of-sale profitability.

Within this framework, 2026 will mark the reactivation of the expansion plan, with the opening of at least five new stores during the first four months of the year, acting as the initial driver for the progressive rollout of the new model.

"This evolution is not a breaking point, but a reinforcement. Muy Mucho enters a new phase with a clear business rationale: a stronger financial structure, sharper strategic focus, and sustainable growth capacity, while reinforcing the confidence of our partners," says Albert Boada, CEO of Habitus Global.

With this reorganization, Muy Mucho moves forward from a strengthened position, combining continuity and transformation in a solid, capitalized project focused on long-term value creation for current partners and future investors.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/muy-mucho-completes-its-corporate-transformation-and-targets-30-growth-302706645.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.