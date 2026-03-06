Robinhood Markets, Inc.: Robinhood Ventures Fund I (RVI) Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Robinhood Ventures Fund I (RVI) announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 12,615,608 common shares of beneficial interest at an initial public offering price of $25.00 per share, bringing the total size of the Fund to $658.4 million (or up to $705.7 million if the underwriter's option to purchase additional common shares is exercised in full.) The total fund size is calculated before deducting the sales load and offering expenses. All of the shares are being offered by RVI. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 6, 2026 under the symbol RVI, and the offering is expected to close on March 9, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

RVI has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,892,341 common shares of beneficial interest.

RVI is a closed-end fund that provides retail investors exposure to a concentrated portfolio of private companies. Investors can learn more by reading the registration statement.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as sole bookrunner for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the sale of common shares of beneficial interest of Robinhood Ventures Fund I was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 5, 2026.

This offering is being made only by means of a final prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus related to the offering, when available, may be obtained by contacting Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com ; or from RVI by emailing corporate-legal-group@robinhood.com . Investors are advised to carefully consider the investment objectives, risks and charges and expenses of RVI before investing. The prospectus, which contains this and other information about RVI, should be read carefully before investing.

This press release is being made pursuant to, and in accordance with, Rule 134 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Disclosures:

An investment in the Fund is speculative and involves a high degree of risk with substantial risk of loss.

Robinhood Ventures is the investment adviser for RVI. Robinhood Ventures is the dba name for Robinhood Ventures DE, LLC. Robinhood Ventures is an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of Robinhood Markets, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes "forward looking statements," including with respect to the completion of RVI's initial public offering and the expected listing of RVI's shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "RVI." These statements also include statements regarding RVI's objectives to expand access to private markets and other statements that are not historical facts. You can sometimes identify forward-looking statements through the use of words or phrases such as "will," "expect," "anticipated," "aim," "intended," or similar words and expressions of the future. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks outlined under "Risks" in the preliminary prospectus and elsewhere in RVI's filings with the SEC, which may cause actual results to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. RVI and Robinhood have no obligation, and do not undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statement made in this communication to reflect changes since the date of this communication, except as required by law.

5281214

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/81d291e8-1f90-4ea4-acde-2fc32c943dc3